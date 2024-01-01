Smart Assessor

Smart Assessor

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: smartassessor.co.uk

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Smart Assessor ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Smart Assessor היא מובילת השוק בטכנולוגיית e-portfolio מצטיינת, העוקבת אחר התקדמות לאורך מסע הלמידה עבור תקני חניכה, חניכות, NVQs, AEBs, SQAs, קורסים מסחריים ועוד ועוד. שמאי חכם מגיע 'מהקופסה' עם כישורי מסגרת וסטנדרטים שניתן להתאים בקלות לעיצוב קורסי מעסיקים בהתאמה אישית. תיק מעריך חכם משמש חניכים, מעסיקים, מעריכים, מנטורים, מאמנים, מבטחי איכות ומנהלים כדי לעקוב אחר התקדמות הידע, המיומנויות וההתנהגויות, ניהול 20% הנחה על הכשרת העבודה, ניטור הערכות שער ביטול תיקי נייר עם תאימות לביקורת Ofsted לוחות מחוונים. תיק עבודות מקוון עטור פרסים ללומדים לעבוד עם המאבחנים, המנטורים והמורים שלהם כדי להשלים את הקורס ללא נייר. הלומדים יכולים להוכיח את כישוריהם, הידע וההתנהגויות שלהם, אשר נבדקים אלקטרונית על ידי מעריכים ומעסיקים שלהם. תקני מעסיק עוקבים אחר ההתקדמות דרך שערים להערכת נקודות קצה, מסגרות עוקבות אחר התקדמות היחידה מה שמבטיח השלמות מוצלחות בזמן. תכונות מפתח כוללות טפסים אלקטרוניים, חתימות דיגיטליות, אפליקציות לא מקוונות, חדרי ישיבות אינטרנט חכמים, ספריית ראיות דיגיטלית, משאבים מקוונים, פעילויות ממוקדות לומד, תוכנית למידה אינטראקטיבית מקוונת, לוח מחוונים למעסיק, מנהל שער, תבניות קורס, תוכניות דגימה פנימיות של אבטחת איכות, סקירה מתזמן, סריקת מיומנויות, EILP, מפות התקדמות ועוד הרבה תכונות עשירות כדי להפוך את המשלוח שלך ליוצא מן הכלל.

אתר: smartassessor.co.uk

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Smart Assessor, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Simplilearn

Simplilearn

simplilearn.com

Auzmor Learn

Auzmor Learn

auzmor.com

R Upskill

R Upskill

upskill.researcher.life

AdaptiveU

AdaptiveU

adaptiveu.io

Dr Frost Maths

Dr Frost Maths

drfrostmaths.com

AcademyOcean

AcademyOcean

academyocean.com

LearnWorlds

LearnWorlds

learnworlds.com

Stanford Online

Stanford Online

online.stanford.edu

Education Galaxy

Education Galaxy

educationgalaxy.com

Learning Studio AI

Learning Studio AI

learningstudioai.com

Skill Course

Skill Course

skillcourse.in

Edumall

Edumall

edumall.vn

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות