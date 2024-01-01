This is the name of the leadership training and employee development platform created by Simon Sinek. Offerings for Businesses: Team-Building Programs, Keynotes & Workshops, Private Classes, The Optimism Library, WHY 1-on-1 coaching, Optimist Instructors. Offerings for Individuals: The Optimism Library, Live Online Classes (e.g. The Art of Presenting, How to Build Strong Relationships at Work, Find Your WHY), Books by Simon Sinek (Start with Why, Infinite Game, Leaders Eat Last, etc.), Optimism Press content (Podcasts, Videos, Quotes, Stories & Articles).

אתר: simonsinek.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Simon Sinek, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.