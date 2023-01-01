אלטרנטיבות - Scratcher

WebCatalog

UpViral

upviral.com

ההגרלות והתגמולים של UpViral הם הדרך המהירה ביותר להגדיל את העסק שלך באינטרנט. צור תנועה, הגדל את הרשימה שלך והמר מנויים ללקוחות.

Gleam

gleam.io

Gleam היא פלטפורמת שיווק לצמיחה. אנו מאפשרים לך לנהל קמפיינים מדהימים שמצמיחים את העסק שלך.

Interacty

interacty.me

משווקים (פרילנסרים וסוכנויות), אולפני הפקה, מפרסמים Interacty מאפשרת למשווקים למשוך קהלים ולהגדיל את המכירות באמצעות חוויות ומשחקים אינטראקטיביים. תוכן שיווקי Gamified מגביר את המעורבות ואת זמן הקשב ומייצר יותר לידים. Interactive מאפשר לך ליצור יותר מ-20 פעילויות משחק שונות. אתה יכול ליצור חידון, זי...

myQuiz

myquiz.org

צור חידונים מקוונים ומצגות אינטראקטיביות כדי למשוך את הקהל שלך. עובד על כל מכשיר עם חיבור לאינטרנט. עד 100,000 משתתפים

Goosechase

goosechase.com

עם Goosechase, הניסיון הוא הכל! במקור בהשראת ציד נבלות, Goosechase היא פלטפורמת חוויות אינטראקטיבית (IXP) המאפשרת למנהיגים, ארגונים ובתי ספר לעסוק, להפעיל ולחנך את הקהילות שלהם. Goosechase, שנוצרה באינטרנט אך שיחקה בעולם האמיתי, מעוררת חיים בקהילות עם אתגרים מרתקים ואינטראקטיביים שנועדו לתמוך בארגונ...

Loquiz

loquiz.com

Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.

Enrichigo

enrichigo.com

Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...

Brame

brame.io

Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.

Accept Mission

acceptmission.com

Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...

InteractionUP

web.interactionup.com

Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.

Gamify Route

gamifyroute.com

Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...

SuperLikers

superlikers.com

Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers

Socialman

socialman.net

Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...

NextBee

web.nextbee.com

NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.

Drimify

drimify.com

Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...

QuizHub

quiz.konfhub.com

Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...

Datagame

datagame.io

Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...

Captain Up

captainup.com

Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.

Socialshaker

socialshaker.com

Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.

InAppStory

inappstory.com

Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...

myCred

mycred.me

myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.

Gametize

gametize.com

Gametize היא פלטפורמת gamification ומעורבות קהילתית לעסקים בכל הגדלים. ההצעות שלה כוללות מערכת ניהול תוכן קלה לשימוש עמוסה בתכונות, הישגים ותגמולים הניתנים להתאמה אישית, מנגנונים מרובים להנעת התנהגויות חברתיות ודוחות וניתוחים.

Cool Tabs

cool-tabs.com

הניע את הקמפיינים השיווקיים שלך ברשתות החברתיות ובאתר שלך, תוך יצירת לידים. עקוב אחר הרשתות החברתיות שלך ובצע האזנה חברתית, ניטור מותג ואיסוף תוכן בזמן אמת. - הגדל את הקהל הדיגיטלי שלך וקבל לידים מוסמכים עם תוכן אינטראקטיבי פשוט דרך האפליקציה שלך, האתר שלך או הרשתות החברתיות. - נתח את השיחה החברתית ...

BeeLiked

beeliked.com

BeeLiked היא פלטפורמת gamification ליצירת מבצעים אינטראקטיביים להגדלת יצירת לידים, תגמול ותמריץ צוותי מכירות ובניית נאמנות לקוחות. הפוך לידים למיקרו-משפיענים. מעורב ותמריץ את הקהל שלך עם קמפיינים ומבצעים מותאמים אישית, לא משנה הערוץ. צור לידים באיכות גבוהה, אסוף הסכמה לשיווק וקבל את התובנות שאתה צרי...

Qualifio

qualifio.com

Qualifio מאפשרת למותגים ולמדיה גדולים למשוך קהל בערוצים דיגיטליים באמצעות יותר מ-50 פורמטים אינטראקטיביים בתבנית (חידונים, תחרויות, סקרים, מבחנים, משחקי אנימציה וכו'). עם הקפדה על GDPR, הפלטפורמה מאפשרת איסוף של נתוני צד ראשון עשירים שניתן לדחוף לטכנולוגיות רחבות יותר של הלקוח להעשרת נתונים. יותר מ-...

CustomerGlu

customerglu.com

CustomerGlu היא פלטפורמת gamification שנועדה לעזור לך ליצור חוויות עשירות בתוך האפליקציה שמניעות מעורבות ושימור לקוחות. עם למעלה מ-50 תבניות מובנות מראש והיכולת ליצור משלך מאפס, אתה יכול לפתור בקלות כל בעיית שימור או מעורבות שאתה מתמודד איתה. ל-CustomerGlu יש את כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לפתור את כל בעיות...

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics היא פלטפורמת מעורבות לקוחות חדשנית המתמחה בהפעלת מבקרים, מעורבות לקוחות וחבילת Aanalytics המתקדמת ביותר. הפלטפורמה מאפשרת למותגי B2C לבצע אוטומציה, להתאים אישית ולנהל באופן מלא את מחזור חיי הלקוחות שלהם, תוך יישום החזון השאפתני ביותר ומניע צמיחה. עם מחויבות להטמעה מהירה (חי תוך 45 ימים!) ול...

SaaSquatch

saasquatch.com

SaaSquatch היא תוכנת שיווק מתוחכמת להפניה ונאמנות שמעסיקה את הלקוחות שלך בכל מקום שבו הם נמצאים בקמפינג - בין אם במובייל או באפליקציית האינטרנט שלך או מחוצה לה. כמה מהמותגים החדשניים והידועים ביותר בעולם משתמשים ב-SaaSquatch כדי לתגמל את עורכי הדין שלהם, לבנות קהילות נאמנות ולהאיץ את צמיחת ההכנסות. ...

ViralSweep

viralsweep.com

ViralSweep היא פלטפורמת שיווק ויראלית עם כלים ליצירת הגרלות, תחרויות ומתנות.

