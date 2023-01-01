אלטרנטיבות - RepricerExpress

WebCatalog

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

HubSpot מציעה פלטפורמה מלאה של תוכנות שיווק, מכירות, שירות לקוחות ותוכנות CRM - בתוספת המתודולוגיה, המשאבים והתמיכה - כדי לעזור לעסקים לצמוח טוב יותר. התחל עם כלים בחינם, ושדרג ככל שתגדל.

PandaDoc

PandaDoc

pandadoc.com

PandaDoc היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית המספקת תוכנת SaaS. הפלטפורמה מספקת תוכנת תהליכי מכירה. PandaDoc מבוסס בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה עם משרדים ראשיים במינסק, בלארוס וסנט פטרסבורג, פלורידה. תוכנת אוטומציה של מסמכים כשירות עם חתימות אלקטרוניות מובנות, ניהול זרימת עבודה, בונה מסמכים ופונקציונליות של CPQ.

Accelo

Accelo

accelo.com

פשט את ניהול הפרויקט, השמירה, המכירות והשירות. השג נראות בכל מסד הנתונים של הלקוחות שלך, שפר תהליכים והשקיע יותר זמן במומחיות שלך.

Qwilr

Qwilr

qwilr.com

חותם כל עסקה. זכה יותר עם הצעות מבוססות אינטרנט שבולטות ומספקות חוויות קניין ברמה עולמית.

FastSpring

FastSpring

fastspring.com

FastSpring היא חברת תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) המציעה פלטפורמת מסחר אלקטרוני בשירות מלא לחברות המוכרות תוכנה ומוצרים דיגיטליים מקוונים אחרים.

BlueSnap

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

BlueSnap הוא פתרון תשלום מקוון לחברות eCommerce, B2B ו-SaaS, המתמחה בעיבוד תשלומים גלובליים ופתרונות שער תשלום לעסקים מקוונים.

Quoter

Quoter

quoter.com

תוכנת הצעת מחיר מכירות IT לעולם לא תהיה זהה. Quoter היא פלטפורמת הצעת מחיר למזומן המסירה את החיכוך בין הקונה למוכר השירותים המקצועיים. שדרג את תהליך המכירה שלך עוד היום.

DigiFabster

DigiFabster

digifabster.com

כיצד תוכנה להערכת עלויות יכולה להגביר את המכירות של מכונות CNC שלך? מתן הצעות מחיר מקוונות מיידיות של CNC עוזר למכונות להתאים לצרכים המשתנים של הלקוחות שלהם. השתמש פנימי כדי לצמצם את זמן התגובה שלך להצעת בקשה לדקות או להציע הצעות מחיר והזמנות מקוונות 24/7 באתר שלך עם תוכנת הציטוט של המכונות של DigiF...

Pricer24

Pricer24

pricer24.com

ההחלטה המורכבת עבור מפיצים, ספקים ויצרנים: בקרת MSRP, ניתוח שוק ומגמות, דוחות שוק, ניתוח מוצרים, תמחור דינמי.

Orgzit

Orgzit

orgzit.com

כוחו של Enterprise CRM עם הגמישות של Excel. מערכת מכירות הכל באחד עבור נציגי יצרן ומפיצים. ייעול מכירות, הצעות מחיר, שירות וכספים על ידי מעבר מגיליונות אלקטרוניים מפוזרים לאפליקציה מרוכזת אחת.

Zoura

Zoura

zuora.com

זוורה היא המובילה בניהול מנויים. בנה והגדל את עסק המנויים המוצלח שלך עם חבילת כלי החיוב המתקדמים של Zuora.

ProPricer

ProPricer

propricer.com

ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...

Togai

Togai

togai.com

Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.

QL2 Software

QL2 Software

ql2.com

QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...

Price Edge

Price Edge

priceedge.eu

PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...

BlackCurve

BlackCurve

blackcurve.com

BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.

tgndata

tgndata

tgndata.com

tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...

TrackStreet

TrackStreet

trackstreet.com

TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...

Price2Spy

Price2Spy

price2spy.com

Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...

DataWeave

DataWeave

dataweave.com

DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...

Feedvisor

Feedvisor

feedvisor.com

Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...

Prisync

Prisync

prisync.com

SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...

Miraworks.io

Miraworks.io

miraworks.io

Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.

MiClient

MiClient

miclient.ai

MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...

GeoQuotes

GeoQuotes

geoquotes.com

GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...

ScopeStack

ScopeStack

scopestack.io

ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.

Salesbricks

Salesbricks

salesbricks.com

A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions

Elfsquad

Elfsquad

elfsquad.io

Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....

iQuoteXpress

iQuoteXpress

iquotexpress.com

iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...

Pricefx

Pricefx

pricefx.com

For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...

Connectbase

Connectbase

connectbase.com

אנו נותנים לתעשיית הקישוריות תובנות לגבי מיקום וכלים אוטומטיים שיעזרו להם לזכות בעוד עסקאות. שנה את הקנייה והמכירה של הרשת שלך.

PriceShape

PriceShape

priceshape.com

PriceShape היא חברת Software as a Service (SaaS), המתמחה בניטור מחירי מתחרים עבור חברות ומותגים מסחר אלקטרוני - מה שמאפשר להן לזכות במכירות נוספות ולמקסם הכנסות. אנו עוזרים למוכרים מקוונים לייעל את אסטרטגיית התמחור שלהם, בהתבסס על נתוני מתחרים - כולל מחירים, מלאי ומבחר. עם PriceShape, אתה מקבל סקירה...

Apparound

Apparound

apparound.com

Apparound הוא כלי המכירות הכל-ב-אחד שמדיגיט, מאיץ ומנהל את כל מסע המכירה, מהצגת החומרים השיווקיים ועד להגדרת ואיסוף ההזמנה. המאפיינים העיקריים של Apparound הם: שיתוף תוכן: הפצת חומרים שיווקיים בפורמט דיגיטלי, כגון חוברות, קטלוגים, מפרטי מוצרים, מצגות, סרטונים, מחירונים ומבצעים בו זמנית לצוות המכירות...

RevOps

RevOps

revops.io

RevOps היא פלטפורמת Deal Desk המודרנית עם משימה פשוטה: לאפשר לעסקים לבנות פעולת Deal Desk ניתנת להרחבה שעוזרת לארגוני המכירות שלהם לסגור יותר עסקאות מהר יותר, לאחד מיתוג, לצמצם שגיאות חוזים ולספק מאגר הסכמים מרכזי. ***שתף פעולה, מחיר, הצעת מחיר*** צור עסקאות בשיתוף פעולה, ללא הודעות דוא"ל הלוך ושוב ...

vloxq

vloxq

vloxq.com

צור הצעות מחיר תוך דקות עם vloxq CPQ! הפתרון שלנו ניתן להתאמה אישית מלאה וקל לפריסה. הגיע הזמן שנציגי המכירות בעלי הביצועים הגבוהים שלך יפסיקו לבזבז זמן על ניהול מכירות ובמקום זאת יחסכו 90% מזמנם עם אוטומציה. החלפת מערכות מדור קודם, גיליונות אלקטרוניים, תבניות מסמכים, העברות נתונים ידניות וכו'. vlox...

Hive CPQ

Hive CPQ

hivecpq.com

HiveCPQ היא פלטפורמת מסחר אלקטרוני B2B המייעלת את המכירות שלך. הגדר, מחיר, הצעת מחיר (CPQ) כדי ליצור סביבת עבודה יעילה יותר וליהנות מכניסת הזמנות אוטומטית לחלוטין ומותאמת לצרכים שלך.

MonetizeNow

MonetizeNow

monetizenow.io

MonetizeNow, שנוסדה בינואר 2021 ומרכזה בסנטה קלרה, קליפורניה, היא פלטפורמת אוטומציה של הכנסות במחזור מלא שנבנתה באופן מפורש עבור B2B SaaS. פלטפורמת הציטוט המאוחדת (CPQ), החיוב והשימוש של MonetizeNow יוצרת תהליך יעיל של Quote-to-Cash (Q2C) שמנהל את כל דגמי המחירים וערוצי המכירה ללא צורך בפתרונות נקוד...

Paperless Partsq

Paperless Partsq

paperlessparts.com

Paperless Parts נמצאת במשימה לעזור לחנויות עבודה, ליצרני חוזים וחברות גימור לשפר ולהצמיח את העסק שלהם על ידי מתן מערכת האומדן והצעת המחיר המתקדמת, המאובטחת, מבוססת הענן ביותר הזמינה. חלקי נייר ללא נייר היא פלטפורמת אומדן והצעת מחיר התומכת בכל מיני תהליכי ייצור כגון מחרטת CNC, עיבוד בורג שוויצרי כרסו...

Subskribe

Subskribe

subskribe.com

Subskribe היא פלטפורמת הציטוט, החיוב וההכנסות המותאמות עבור חברות SaaS מודרניות. מאוחד לגמרי. אין ממגורות. אפס התאמה, מהצעת המחיר להכנסה. תוכנן בשיתוף פעולה עם כמה מחברות ה-SaaS המובילות בעולם, Subskribe מסייע לעסקים למקסם את ההכנסות באמצעות מבני עסקאות חדשניים כמו התקשרויות מוגברת, מכירה נוספת לטוו...

WorkRails

WorkRails

workrails.com

שירותי CPQ של WorkRails מסייעת לחברות טכנולוגיה ארגוניות לבנות הצעות מחיר לשירותים מקצועיים במהירות ובקלות. אנחנו אידיאליים לצוותים שמוכרים שירותים מורכבים אך נאבקים עם דיוק ועמידה בזמנים. פלטפורמת WorkRails Services CPQ סטנדרטית את אופן מכירת השירותים, ומאפשרת חזרה, קנה מידה והאצת הכנסות. WorkRails...

Zendo

Zendo

getzendo.io

Zendo היא תוכנת All-in-One לייעול שירותי מכירה, החל מהתאמה אישית ופרודוקטיבית ועד למנויים. זה עוזר ליזמים ולסוכנויות להאיץ את התהליכים הפנימיים שלהם בעזרת אוטומציה. צור זרימות עבודה משלך, הפק חשבוניות באופן אוטומטי והתהדר בקטלוג שירותים בעל מראה מקצועי, שבו הלקוחות שלך יכולים לבצע רכישה בקלות. זהו פ...

Recurrency

Recurrency

recurrency.com

מחזוריות משתלבת בצורה חלקה עם ה-ERP שלך כדי להפוך את ההפצה לאוטומטית, לייעל את ההכנסות ולשמור על נאמנות הלקוחות.

DealHub.io

DealHub.io

dealhub.io

הגברת הכנסות מונעת על ידי ה-CPQ ו-CLM המובילים. פלטפורמה מאוחדת להפקת הצעות מחיר וחוזים, שיתוף קונים וקבלת תובנות קונים בזמן אמת.

In Mind Cloud

In Mind Cloud

inmindcloud.com

הייצור מורכב. למכור את זה לא אמור להיות. In Mind Cloud היא פלטפורמת המכירות הדיגיטלית הניתנת להרחבה היחידה בעולם המיועדת לייצור. האץ את תהליך המכירה שלך, זכה בעוד עסקאות והקדים את המתחרים שלך מהר ממה שאתה חושב.

