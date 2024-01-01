אלטרנטיבות - QR Code AI
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
סורק קוד QR הוא אפליקציית האינטרנט המהירה והידידותית ביותר למשתמש.
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly הוא שירות לקיצור כתובת URL ופלטפורמה לניהול קישורים. החברה Bitly, Inc., הוקמה בשנת 2008. היא בבעלות פרטית ובסיסה בניו יורק. Bitly מקצר 600 מיליון קישורים בחודש, לשימוש ברשתות חברתיות, SMS ודוא"ל. Bitly מרוויח כסף על ידי חיוב עבור גישה לנתונים מצטברים שנוצרו כתוצאה מאנשים רבים שמשתמשים בכתובות ...
QR.io
qr.io
צור קודי QR בהתאמה אישית מלאה, עם צבע וצורה, לוגו ועקוב אחר כמה אנשים סורקים את קודי ה-QR שלך, מאיפה ובאיזה תאריך.
BL.INK
bl.ink
ניהול קישורים ארגוניים. מתן שיתוף פעולה, תאימות ויצירתיות לצוותים גלובליים כדי לשפר כל מעורבות, להגן על הנתונים שלך וליצור ביטחון בכל קליק.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode הוא יצרן קודי QR מספר 1. לוגו, צבע ועיצוב, מגובה בפרטיות ובנתונים, הכל כלול בחינם. הורד קבצי הדפסה באיכות גבוהה היום.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io היא הדרך הטובה ביותר לבנות, לשתף ולסנכרן את UTMs שלך עם הצוות שלך. הפסק להשתמש בגיליונות אלקטרוניים מבולגנים וקבל נתוני מסע פרסום טובים בניתוח שלך.
Barcode.so
barcode.so
QRCodes רגילים משעממים. QRCodes יפים שנוצרו בינה מלאכותית שגורמים לקהל שלך להוט לסרוק אותם. 25+ סגנונות לבחירה או פשוט השתמש בסגנון משלך
QRfy
qrfy.com
צור קודי QR משלך והגבר את העסק או הרעיון שלך. הפק, נהל ועקב בקלות אחר קודי ה-QR שלך.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink היא פלטפורמה המציעה אוסף של כלים המאפשרים למשווקים דיגיטליים להפיק את המרב מעבודתם. פלטפורמה זו מציעה סוגים שונים של כלי שיווק דיגיטליים שעובדים בפועל. עם תוכנת שיווק דיגיטלית זו, תוכל לקבל גישה לקודי QR ללא הגבלה, דפי פרופיל יפים, מילות מפתח ומקצרי כתובות אתרים. וזה לא הכל. פלטפורמה זו ...
Delivr
delivr.com
מאז 2008, מחולל קוד QR הדינמי המהימן והראשון בפרטיות לאריזות מחוברות, תוויות חכמות, מדיה מודפסת ושידורית ופרסום DOOH. קודי QR דינמיים עם כוחות על ואפשרויות כמעט בלתי מוגבלות. כל מה שאתה צריך כדי ליצור, לנהל ולעקוב אחר קודי QR וקישורים דינמיים בלוח מחוונים אחד. דברים נפלאים מתחילים כאן. Delivr, חברת...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen היא שכבת ההפעלה הדיגיטלית ללא מגע עבור האינטרנט. Openscreen מאפשר יצירת יישומים אינטראקטיביים, מבוססי קוד QR באמצעות ממשקי API נרחבים, SDKs ופתרונות על פני שרשרת אספקה, מסחר ומעורבות לקוחות. Openscreen מאפשר לארגונים להיפגש, לקיים אינטראקציה ולבצע עסקאות עם הלקוחות והמשאבים שלהם באשר הם, ...
ViralQR
viralqr.com
מחולל קוד QR הטוב ביותר 🔥. צור קודי QR עם עיצוב ולוגו מותאמים אישית עבור קישורים, קבצי PDF, vCard ועוד. ⚡ קבל את קודי ה-QR בחינם שלך עכשיו!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
צור קודי QR ממותגים והגבר את המודעות למותג עם ElkQR. עקוב אחר ביצועי מסע הפרסום וקבל תובנות בעזרת ניתוח מפורט.
Autonix
autonix.io
קודי QR נמצאים בכל מקום ועם Autonix הם בעלי ערך רב. מיקוד לסוכנויות, לשווקים, לקמעונאות, לבריאות, לממשלה ועוד, Autonix הוא פתרון חזק למעקב אחר קוד QR שפונה לארגונים גדולים וקטנים.
Hovercode
hovercode.com
קודי QR דינמיים למותג שלך צור, עקוב ונהל קודי QR דינמיים עבור המותג שלך