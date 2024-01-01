Politiken

Politiken

אתר: politiken.dk

Politiken הוא עיתון יומי דני מוביל, היוצא לאור על ידי JP/Politikens Hus בקופנהגן, דנמרק. היא נוסדה בשנת 1884 ומילאה תפקיד בהקמת המפלגה הסוציאל-ליברלית הדנית. מאז 1970 היא בלתי תלויה במפלגה אך שומרת על עמדה ליברלית.

אתר: politiken.dk

