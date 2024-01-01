אלטרנטיבות - Pinata
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify היא חברת מחשוב ענן מבוססת סן פרנסיסקו המציעה שירותי אירוח ושירותי אחורי ללא שרת עבור יישומי אינטרנט ואתרים סטטיים. התכונות שלו כוללות פריסה רציפה מ-Git ברחבי Netlify Edge, תשתית רשת אספקת האפליקציות הגלובלית של החברה, טיפול בטפסים ללא שרת, תמיכה בפונקציות AWS Lambda ואינטגרציה מלאה עם Let's...
Vercel
vercel.com
פרוס פרויקטי אינטרנט עם חוויית מפתח חזיתית הטובה ביותר וביצועי משתמש קצה גבוהים ביותר.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud מספק קבוצה משולבת של כלים ומוצרי מחשוב ענן אמינים ומאובטחים, שעוזרים לך לבנות תשתית ענן, מרכזי נתונים באזורים מרובים כדי להעצים את העסק שלך בתעשייה הגלובלית. נסה את זה בחינם.
Vodlix
vodlix.com
הזרמת וידאו ופתרון OTT עם התווית הלבנה המהירה ביותר. חווה את האיכות הגבוהה ביותר של הזרמת וידאו עם פתרון OTT מבוסס ענן הטוב ביותר לצרכי ה-IPTV וה-VOD שלך. תהנה מחוויית הצפייה האולטימטיבית עם Vodlix.
BunnyCDN
bunny.net
bunny.net היא פלטפורמת אספקת תוכן פשוטה אך רבת עוצמה, המציעה ביצועים מהירים בזק בשבריר מהעלות עם תמחור SSL, Brotli, HTTP/2 בחינם ו-100% Pay As You Go.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath היא ספקית פלטפורמת מחשוב קצה אמריקאית שבסיסה בדאלאס, טקסס. את צוות המייסדים שלה הוביל לאנס קרוסבי, שגם היה שותף להקמת SoftLayer Technologies, שנרכשה על ידי IBM ב-2013.
CDNetworks
cdnetworks.com
CDNetworks, שנוסדה בשנת 2000, היא רשת אספקת תוכן בשירות מלא (CDN) המספקת טכנולוגיה, תשתית רשת ושירותי לקוחות לאספקת תוכן ויישומים באינטרנט. החברה ממצבת את עצמה כספקית רב לאומית של שירותי אספקת תוכן, עם דגש מיוחד על שווקי אינטרנט מתפתחים, לרבות דרום אמריקה, הודו וסין. רשת אספקת התוכן של החברה מורכבת ...
Filestack
filestack.com
Filestack File Uploader & File Upload API. מעלה קבצים פשוט וממשקי API רבי עוצמה להעלאה, שינוי והעברת כל קובץ לאפליקציה שלך.
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai היא ספקית שירותי רשת אספקת התוכן המובילה (CDN) לאספקת מדיה ותוכנה, ופתרונות אבטחה בענן.
Sucuri
sucuri.net
Sucuri היא חברה שהוקמה על ידי Daniel B. Cid (מייסד פרויקט OSSEC) בשנת 2010. אנחנו מנקים ומגנים על אתרים. השג שקט נפשי על ידי אבטחת כל האתרים שלך. אנו מתקנים פריצות ומונעים התקפות עתידיות. פלטפורמה מבוססת ענן לכל אתר.
Bytescale
bytescale.com
Bytescale: ממשקי API של תמונה, וידאו ואודיו למפתחים.
ArvanCloud
arvancloud.com
ArvanCloud מציעה שירותי ענן משולבים כמו CDN, Cloud DNS, Cloud Security, Cloud Datacenter, אחסון בענן, VoD, סטרימינג בשידור חי ומודעות וידאו.
NitroPack
nitropack.io
פלטפורמה אחת. כל אופטימיזציות המהירות. באופן אוטומטי. ביצועים טובים יותר מהמתחרים מבלי לכתוב שורת קוד אחת.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva מספקת אבטחת סייבר מלאה על ידי הגנה על מה שבאמת חשוב - הנתונים והיישומים שלך - בין אם במקום או בענן.
CDN77
cdn77.com
70 Tbps+ CDN עם כיסוי עולמי על פני 6 יבשות. האץ את העברת התוכן שלך והגיע למשתמשים שלך מהקצה עם ניסיון חינם של 14 יום.
CacheFly
cachefly.com
נצח את המתחרים עם אספקת תוכן מהירה יותר, בכל מקום בעולם! CacheFly מספקים פתרונות CDN אמינים, המותאמים באופן מלא לעסק שלך.
Chinafy
chinafy.com
Chinafy היא פלטפורמה מבוססת SaaS שמהנדסת מחדש ומעצבת מחדש אתרים כדי להשיג ביצועי אינטרנט מהירים יותר בסין. זוהי פלטפורמת תאימות האינטרנט היחידה עד כה שמסוגלת להשיג ביצועים ביבשה כמעט, מחוץ לחוף. הפלטפורמה נצמדת לאתרי אינטרנט כדי לעזור להם להיטען במהירות, מלאה ובטוחה בסין. אפשרויות ביבשה זמינות הפלטפ...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) היא פלטפורמת ניהול נכסים תלת-ממדית עבור מפתחים וחברות לאחסן, לאבטח ולשתף תוכן תלת-ממדי בזמן אמת ברחבי הארגון שלהם ומחוצה לו. אנו מציעים מערכת ניהול תוכן תלת-ממדית (CMS) ורשת מסירה (CDN), כלי דחיסה והמרה של נכסים, ותשתית BaaS ניתנת להרחבה המאפשרת למפתחים וארגונים לנהל, לעבד ול...
Edgio
edg.io
תשתית לאתרי אינטרנט דינמיים תת-שנייה. פתח, פרוס, צפה בתצוגה מקדימה, נסה, ניטור והפעל את ה-frontend שלך - פרוס בחינם בדקה אחת. בעבר Layer0
appfleet
appfleet.com
appfleet is a global edge cloud platform that allows businesses and developers to deploy containers and web applications to multiple locations at the same time. The platform automatically handles the complexity of clustering, deploying and load-balancing the traffic.
Transloadit
transloadit.com
Transloadit is the most advanced file uploading and processing API. It’s run by the same people that made Tus and Uppy. Our workflows allow for processing hundreds of thousands of files in many variations with a single API call. These files can be filtered by type and metadata, then exported to the ...
Rocket.net
rocket.net
Rocket.net is an all-in-one Managed WordPress Hosting solution. The Rocket.net platform has been designed from the ground up to maximize the performance & security of websites of all sizes.
TwicPics
twicpics.com
TwicPics streamlines your image management and makes all the best practices of responsive web images accessible with just a few lines of code. Easy to integrate, TwicPics performs image optimizations on the fly, according to the browser context. It takes care of pixel-perfect resizing, art direction...
Mlytics
mlytics.com
We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to ...
ImageEngine
imageengine.io
ImageEngine is a 3-in-1 image CDN. It uses our patented mobile detection software, image optimization, and our global CDN network to deliver images faster than any image compressor or CDN alone and at over an 80% cache hit rate. Plus, ImageEngine actually reduces your CDN bill, so you only pay for w...
YOTTAA
yottaa.com
YOTTAA is the leader in eCommerce site speed and shopper conversions, allowing you to optimize the loading of all third-party technologies, images, and other digital elements on your site to dramatically increase site speed and online revenue. YOTTAA powers over 1,500 eCommerce sites because a slow ...
KeyCDN
keycdn.com
KeyCDN is a simple, fast & reliable Content Delivery Network with 25+ POPs strategicially located around the globe. KeyCDN offers the lowest price at $0.04/GB (every region), pay-as-you-go and many advanced features such as HTTP/2 Support, Free SSL, Instant Purging, a RESTful API, Real-time Analytic...
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
AccuWeb Hosting, שנוסדה בשנת 2003, היא חברת אחסון אתרים מבוססת Old Tappan, ניו ג'רזי (ארה"ב), המספקת את פתרונות אירוח אתרים הזולים והאמינים ביותר ללקוחות ברחבי העולם. AccuWeb Hosting היא חברה נטולת חובות בבעלות פרטית עם 14+ שנות ניסיון. נכון להיום, AccuWeb Hosting משרתת יותר מ-101,025 לקוחות מרוצים ...
Imgix
imgix.com
שחרר את הפוטנציאל של המדיה שלך עם AI. צור, שנה ובצע אופטימיזציה של תמונות וסרטונים מרתקים כדי לספק חוויה ויזואלית שאין שני לה.