אלטרנטיבות - O4S
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית מבוססת ענן שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. היא מספקת שירות ניהול קשרי לקוחות (CRM) ומוכרת גם חבילה משלימה של יישומים ארגוניים המתמקדים בשירות לקוחות, אוטומציה של שיווק, אנליטיקה ופיתוח יישומים. בשנת 2020, מגזין Fortune דירג את Salesforce במקום השישי ב"רש...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. היא חברה אמריקאית לשירותים פיננסיים, אגרגטור שירותי סוחר וחברת תשלומים ניידים שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. החברה משווקת מוצרי תשלומי תוכנה וחומרה והתרחבה לשירותים לעסקים קטנים. החברה נוסדה בשנת 2009 על ידי ג'ק דורסי וג'ים מק'קלווי והשיקה את האפליקציה והשירות הראשון שלה בשנת 2010. היא...
Talkable
talkable.com
תוכניות שיווק הפניות נהדרות ✅ לחנויות מקוונות, עסקים מקומיים ושירותי B2B. תוכנית נאמנות לקוחות לשיווק צמיחה. קל להפעלה, בדיקה ואופטימיזציה! תגמל את הלקוחות שלך!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars היא פלטפורמת תשלומים ושיווק הכל באחד המשלבת טכנולוגיה קלה לשימוש, תגמולים ומבצעים הניתנים להתאמה אישית ואוטומציה.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo היא פלטפורמת שיווק eCommerce עם הפתרונות המתקדמים ביותר עבור ביקורות לקוחות, שיווק ויזואלי, נאמנות, הפניות ושיווק ב-SMS. גלה עוד על האופן שבו המותג שלך יכול להניע צמיחה עם Yotpo כאן.
Smile.io
smile.io
הפוך לקוחות ראשונים ללקוחות לנצח עם אפליקציית הנאמנות המהימנה ביותר בעולם. מעל 125 מיליון קונים צוברים נקודות באמצעות סמייל. תן לאנשים את מה שהם אוהבים.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
מותגים בצמיחה גבוהה יכולים להפיק יותר מכל לקוח עם Friendbuy. עם תוכנית הפניות ונאמנות מהטובות בכיתה, מותגים יכולים להשיג לפחות 5-10% מהמכירות באמצעות הפניות, עם ערך חיים גבוה פי 4. Friendbuy עובדת עם מותגי DTC כמו Casper, AWAY ו-Dollar Shave Club, כמו גם חברות מדורגות Fortune 100 כמו Walmart, Disney...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
אמבסדור מעצימה למשווקים להגדיל לקוחות, הפניות והכנסות על ידי מינוף הכוח של מפה לאוזן. התוכנה הידידותית למשווק שלהם מפשטת את שיווק ההפניות, עושה אוטומציה של תהליך ההרשמה, המעקב, התגמול והניהול של הלקוחות, השותפים, המשפיעים והשותפים שלך. מותגי צרכנים וחברות B2B ברחבי העולם מיישמים, מרחיבים ומייעלים במ...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
מערכות יחסים שחורגות מנקודות ותגמולים. תן ללקוחות הקיימים שלך להצמיח את העסק שלך עבורך. אֵיך? השתמש ב-LoyaltyLion כדי ליצור תוכנית נאמנות החורגת מנקודות ותגמולים, המביאה לערך רב יותר לכל החיים של לקוח ורכישה חסכונית באמצעות קשרי לקוחות טובים יותר.
Stamped
stamped.io
רתום את העוצמה של ביקורות מוצרים ותגמול לקוחות עבור חנות המסחר האלקטרוני שלך. הדרך הקלה ביותר להגדיל את המכירות ושימור הלקוחות.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala הוא יותר מסתם פלטפורמת נאמנות וביקורות. זוהי חבילה שלמה לשימור לקוחות, המשלבת תוכניות נאמנות, משוב מלקוחות ומערכת הפניות חדשנית. צור מעורבות עמוקה של לקוחות, עודד עסקים חוזרים והרחיב את בסיס הלקוחות שלך ללא מאמץ.
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io הוא פתרון plug-and-play אידיאלי עבור מותגי מסחר אלקטרוני להגדלת העסק שלהם על ידי יצירת תוכנית נאמנות והפניה אישית. עם הכלי העמיד לעתיד הזה, לקוחות יכולים לצבור נקודות עבור השלמת פעולות כמו ביצוע הזמנה, שאותן הם יכולים לממש עבור הטבות בלעדיות. על ידי הצגת שכבות VIP, אתה יכול לתגמל את הלק...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
פלטפורמת חוויות הנאמנות™, המקיפה, הזריזה והניתנת להרחבה של Annex Cloud מעצימה ארגונים גלובליים ללכוד ולפעול על פי נתוני אפס וצד ראשון כדי לעסוק, להכיר, לתגמל ולהוסיף ערך בצורה חלקה לאורך כל מסע הלקוח - ממודעות לרכישה ועד לשימור, נאמנות והסברה. יותר מ-125 אינטגרציות עם טכנולוגיות מובילות בשוק מאפשרו...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville הוא פתרון שימור והפניה מוביל לתעשיות הבריאות, הכושר, הסלון, הספא והקמעונאות. תוכנית התגמולים שלנו משתלבת ישירות עם מערכות קופה או תזמון וניתן להתאים אישית לכל עסק. מערכת Perkville, המופיעה בעסקים ברחבי העולם, יכולה להניע הפניות, לתגמל לקוחות על ביקורים חוזרים וביצוע רכישות, ואפילו ליצור פו...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno הוא CRM מופעל בינה מלאכותית המאפשרת לקמעונאים גדולים ולמותגי D2C להגדיל את המכירות החוזרות ב-11% על ידי בניית הבנה של כל לקוח בודד ויצירת קמפיינים שיווקיים רלוונטיים יותר ב-SMS, אימייל, WhatsApp, Facebook ואינסטגרם. 100 קמעונאים כמו Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger, Forever New, Jack & Jones, Vero Moda,...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
Emarsys, כיום חברת SAP, מעצימה את מובילי השיווק הדיגיטליים ואת בעלי העסקים עם הפלטפורמה היחידה למעורבות לקוחות בכל הערוצים שנבנתה כדי להאיץ תוצאות עסקיות. על ידי התאמה מהירה של התוצאות העסקיות הרצויות עם אסטרטגיות מוכחות של מעורבות לקוחות בכל ערוצים - במקור המונים ממותגים מובילים בתעשייה שלך - הפלטפ...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
פלטפורמת האוטומציה השיווקית המתקדמת ביותר בעולם להעצמת העסק המקומי שלך. קבל יותר לקוחות, ממקסם את הפניות ושפר את שימור הלקוחות שלך עם חשבון הניסיון שלנו בחינם. התחבר לבעלי עסקים מקומיים וגלה טונות של אפליקציות פרימיום ושילובים מובנים מראש כדי לשפר את התוצאות אפילו יותר. הרשמה בחינם (אין צורך בכרטיס ...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch היא תוכנת שיווק מתוחכמת להפניה ונאמנות שמעסיקה את הלקוחות שלך בכל מקום שבו הם נמצאים בקמפינג - בין אם במובייל או באפליקציית האינטרנט שלך או מחוצה לה. כמה מהמותגים החדשניים והידועים ביותר בעולם משתמשים ב-SaaSquatch כדי לתגמל את עורכי הדין שלהם, לבנות קהילות נאמנות ולהאיץ את צמיחת ההכנסות. ...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
נאמנות ושיווק חכמים לקמעונאים בכל ערוצים. שלב את אפליקציות ה-POS ו-eCommerce שלך כדי לספק חווית לקוח מותאמת אישית לחלוטין.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
קנה, שלח ועקוב אחר כרטיסי מתנה דיגיטליים עבור תוכניות התגמול והתמריצים שלך.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
תשתית תגמולים, תמריצים, הטבות ותשלומים לעסקים. אלפי עסקים מכל הגדלים, מסטארט-אפים ועד ארגונים גדולים, משתמשים במטבע העסקי של Xoxoday כדי לשלוח תגמולים, הטבות, תמריצים ותשלומים.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
מועדון נאמנות אינטליגנטי עבור העסק המקומי שלך. תגמלו את הלקוחות שלכם, הגדילו את המכירות והניעו עסקים חוזרים... בלי להרים אצבע!