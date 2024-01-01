NexBot

NexBot

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: nexbot.ai

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של NexBot ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

NexBot is an AI writing assistant that claims to help users write "perfect content 10X faster". It is powered by advanced AI models like OpenAI's GPT-3 and GPT-4. Some of the key features mentioned include: * Generate ideas quickly and get 10x more original ideas * Write content in over 180 languages * Use pre-built templates or create custom templates * Get optimized SEO content * Choose from free, weekly or annual paid plans * The NexBot as the "best AI content generator" with 5-star reviews. It positions the tool as a transformative writing companion for professionals to revolutionize their content creation process.
קטגוריות:
Productivity
עוזרי כתיבה בינה מלאכותית

אתר: nexbot.ai

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל NexBot, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Notion

Notion

notion.so

Grammarly

Grammarly

grammarly.com

QuillBot

QuillBot

quillbot.com

Wordtune

Wordtune

wordtune.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

AI Writer

AI Writer

ai-writer.com

Jenni AI

Jenni AI

jenni.ai

Copy.ai

Copy.ai

copy.ai

Jasper

Jasper

jasper.ai

Podium

Podium

podium.com

NovelAI

NovelAI

novelai.net

Spike

Spike

spikenow.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

ContentBlock

ContentBlock

contentblock.ai

Copymate

Copymate

copymate.app

Writechamp

Writechamp

writechamp.io

Contents.com

Contents.com

contents.com

autowriter.ai

autowriter.ai

autowriter.ai

HyperWrite

HyperWrite

hyperwriteai.com

MagicBlog

MagicBlog

magicblog.ai

WriteMe

WriteMe

writeme.ai

ClevopyAI

ClevopyAI

clevopy.ai

Originality.ai

Originality.ai

originality.ai

AI Majic

AI Majic

aimajic.com

Botowski AI

Botowski AI

botowski.com

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות