אלטרנטיבות - neptune.ai
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), המוצעת על ידי גוגל, היא חבילה של שירותי מחשוב ענן הפועלת על אותה תשתית שבה גוגל משתמשת באופן פנימי עבור מוצרי משתמש הקצה שלה, כגון חיפוש Google, Gmail, אחסון קבצים ו-YouTube. לצד סט של כלי ניהול, הוא מספק סדרה של שירותי ענן מודולריים הכוללים מחשוב, אחסון נתונים, ניתוח נת...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks היא חברה שהוקמה על ידי היוצרים המקוריים של Apache Spark. Databricks צמח מפרויקט AMPLab באוניברסיטת קליפורניה, ברקלי, שהיה מעורב ביצירת Apache Spark, מסגרת מחשוב מבוזרת בקוד פתוח שנבנתה על גבי Scala. Databricks מפתחת פלטפורמה מבוססת אינטרנט לעבודה עם Spark, המספקת ניהול אשכולות אוטומטי ומח...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
הבא את הנתונים שלך לעידן של AI. עצב מחדש את האופן שבו כולם ניגשים, מנהלים ופועלים לפי נתונים ותובנות על ידי חיבור כל מקור נתונים ושירות ניתוח יחד - על פלטפורמה אחת המופעלת בינה מלאכותית.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
כלי הערות פשוט ומהיר להגדלת פרויקטי למידת המכונה שלך.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
בנה, כוונן, חזר ונהל את דגמי הבינה המלאכותית שלך מהר יותר עם נתוני האימון האיכותיים ביותר.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
אהוב על מדעני נתונים, נשלט על ידי IT. פתרון ה-All-In-One שלך לפיתוח, פריסה וצנרת נתונים בענן מדעי נתונים ו-ML.
V7
v7labs.com
התשתית המלאה לנתוני הדרכה ארגוניים המכסים תיוג, זרימות עבודה, מערכי נתונים ואנשים במעגל.
SAP
sap.com
ב-SAP, המטרה שלנו היא לעזור לעולם להתנהל טוב יותר ולשפר את חייהם של אנשים. ההבטחה שלנו היא לחדש כדי לעזור ללקוחותינו לרוץ במיטבם. SAP מחויבת לעזור לכל לקוח להפוך לעסק המנוהל בצורה הטובה ביותר. אנו מהנדסים פתרונות כדי לתדלק חדשנות, לטפח שוויון ולהפיץ הזדמנויות על פני גבולות ותרבויות. ביחד, עם הלקוחות...
Encord
encord.com
כל הכלים שאתה צריך כדי לבנות מודלים טובים יותר, מהר יותר Encord היא פלטפורמת הנתונים המובילה עבור צוותי ראייה ממוחשבת מתקדמים: ייעול תיוג וזרימות עבודה RLHF, צפייה והערכת מודלים, וניהול ואצור נתונים כדי להגיע ל-AI הייצור מהר יותר.
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi מייצרת את פותר האופטימיזציה המתמטי המהיר והחזק ביותר בעולם - Gurobi Optimizer - המשמש חברות גלובליות מובילות ביותר מ-40 תעשיות שונות כדי לפתור במהירות את הבעיות המורכבות והמציאותיות שלהן ולקבל החלטות אוטומטיות הממטבות את היעילות והרווחיות שלהן. כמובילת השוק בתוכנת אופטימיזציה מתמטית, אנו שוא...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry הוא PaaS מקורי בענן לצוותי למידת מכונה לבנות, לפרוס ולשלוח יישומי ML/LLM על ענן/אינפרה מקומית משלהם בצורה מהירה יותר, מדרגית וחסכונית יותר עם בקרות הממשל הנכונות, המאפשרות להם להשיג 90 זמן ערך מהיר יותר ב-% מאשר קבוצות אחרות. TrueFoundry ממציא את ההנדסה הנדרשת ומציע מאיצי GenAI - LLM Pl...
SAS
sas.com
עשה יותר עם AI וניתוח מהיר ופרודוקטיבי יותר משותף הניתוח המהימן ביותר על פני כדור הארץ. הפק תשובות מהר כמו שהעולם מייצר נתונים עם SAS. עם למעלה מארבעים שנה של חדשנות אנליטית, SAS מעניקה ללקוחות ברחבי העולם את הכוח לדעת®.
Datature
datature.io
Dataature מפשט את הדרך שבה אנשים בונים יכולות למידה עמוקה. באמצעות Nexus, פלטפורמת #nocode mlops שלנו מקצה לקצה, אנו מאפשרים לכל אחד ליצור פריצות דרך בינה מלאכותית משלו.