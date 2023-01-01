אלטרנטיבות - Nas.io
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi היא פלטפורמה עסקית הכל באחד ליצירה והרחבה של עסקי הידע שלך. נסה את Kajabi בחינם עם ניסיון של 14 יום היום.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
צור חברויות לכל דבר ב-Mighty Network שלך או שלם עבור קורסים וקבוצות פרימיום - זה פשוט להגדרה ואפילו קל יותר למכור.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
ארח שיחות, אירועים, תוכן ועוד בדומיין שלך. Heartbeat נותן לך את אבני הבניין ליצירת קהילה מקוונת מותאמת אישית בצורה מושלמת.
Podia
podia.com
פודיה היא חלון הראווה הדיגיטלי הכל-באחד שלך. הדרך הקלה ביותר למכור קורסים מקוונים, הורדות, סמינרים מקוונים וחברות, ללא צורך במיומנויות טכניות. נסה בחינם!
Bettermode
bettermode.com
פלטפורמת קהילה רבת עוצמה, המשולבת במוצר שלך. הגדל את מעורבות המשתמש, הגבר שימור והגבר את ערך הלקוח לכל החיים. בעבר שבט.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
ארח סמינרים מקוונים שהקהל שלך יאהב. אם אתה מוכן לתוכנת סמינרים מקוונים קלה וניתנת להתאמה אישית ללא הורדות או טרדות, ברוך הבא הביתה.
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
עידן חדש לבוני קהילה. הצטרפו לתנועה שלנו. חבר את האנשים, החברות והתוכן שלך יחד בפלטפורמת הקהילה הפרטית והמותגית שלך. למכור קורסים, לחייב מנויים, סטרימינג בשידור חי ועוד הרבה יותר. הכל ללא מגבלות מדיה חברתית.
Khoros
khoros.com
התוכנה שלנו עוזרת לך לספק את חוויות הלקוחות הטובות ביותר על ידי בנייה והרחבה של טיפול דיגיטלי, שיווק חברתי וקהילות מותג. לחץ כדי להתחיל!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt היא פלטפורמת קהילה ראשונה בווידאו שנועדה לעזור לעסקים ממוקדי לקוחות לשרת יותר אנשים פנים אל פנים. הראשון מסוגו, StoryPrompt משתמש בוידאו אסינכרוני כדי לעזור לבוני קהילה להתחבר באמת ללקוחות ברמה אנושית, להעמיק מערכות יחסים ולאסוף המלצות, ביקורות ותוכן רב עוצמה אחר שנוצר על ידי משתמשים.
Rungway
rungway.com
צור מרחב בטוח עבור אנשים לקבל עצות עבודה וחיים מעמיתיהם. יותר מסתם פלטפורמת חונכות, Rungway מביאה לחיים את ערכי החברה שלך ונותנת קול לכולם בנושאים החשובים להם ביותר, משפרת את המעורבות והרווחה של העובדים
Threado AI
threado.com
טייס המשנה המופעל על ידי AI שעוזר לך לספק את התמיכה הטובה ביותר ללקוחות ולחברי הקהילה שלך ברחבי Slack, Discord ו-Web. התחל בחינם!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room עוזר לך לבנות מוצרים טובים יותר, להעמיק מערכות יחסים ולצמוח מהר יותר.
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
GroupApp
group.app
Your online membership community and courses in one place! Increase engagement, grow revenue with a unified platform and integrate with tools you already use without needing to hire a developer.
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (לשעבר Socio) היא פלטפורמת ניהול אירועים מקצה לקצה, המאפשרת אירועים וירטואליים, היברידיים ופרטניים סוחפים, אינטואיטיביים ומכילים. הרם את הרף עם אפליקציות לאירועים, הרשמה גמישה, צ'ק-אין והדפסת תגים, שליפת לידים וטכנולוגיית סטרימינג בשידור חי. Webex Events משלבת גמישות עם קלות שימוש כך שה...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up היא פלטפורמת CRM הכל באחד שעוזרת לך לבנות ולהגדיל את הקהילה שלך באמצעות אירועים, חברות וכלים דיגיטליים אחרים ממקום אחד. פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one של Glue Up משלבת את מיטב ה-CRM, ניהול אירועים, ניהול חברות, שיווק בדוא"ל, ניהול פרויקטים, ניהול הדרכה, סקרים, כספים וכלי פרודוקטיביות אחרים. פתרונות ה...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit היא פלטפורמת SaaS שידוכים המופעלת על ידי בינה מלאכותית, המספקת היכרות עם היכרות בקנה מידה גדול. ארגונים יכולים להזמין בצורה חלקה קהלים לפי בחירה להצטרף לחיבורים רגילים, מותאמים אישית של 1:1 או קבוצות עמיתים, ו-Orbiit מטפלת בכל התקשורת, ההתאמה, התזמון, איסוף המשוב והניתוח. חברות וקהילות מובילו...
Verint
verint.com
ורינט היא מובילה עולמית במעורבות לקוחות. מומחי חווית לקוח באוטומציה, בינה מלאכותית וענן.
Magentrix
magentrix.com
מעורבות השותפים והפעלת השותפים הטובה ביותר בפלטפורמת PRM. שתף פעולה עם שותפים והגדל את מכירות הערוצים עם תוכנת פורטל השותפים PX-first.
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories היא פלטפורמת Turn-Key שלמה להשקת אתרי חברות, ניהול חברים, מכירת מנויים, פרסום תוכן ועוד.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
מערכת אחת לניהול קהילה חכם יותר פתרון מקושר לאתר, פורטל, CRM ותקשורת
Beam.gg
beam.gg
פלטפורמת קהילה משחקית שנבנתה למעורבות קלה. בנה וייצר רווחים מקהילות מקוונות מעורבות ונאמנות באמצעות הכוח של gamification.