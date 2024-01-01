אלטרנטיבות - MRR.io
Databox
databox.com
פלטפורמת Business Analytics שנבנתה כדי לעזור לך להבין מה קורה עם העסק שלך. KPI משירותי ענן, גיליונות אלקטרוניים, מסד נתונים במקום אחד.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap הוא פתרון תשלום מקוון לחברות eCommerce, B2B ו-SaaS, המתמחה בעיבוד תשלומים גלובליים ופתרונות שער תשלום לעסקים מקוונים.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma היא חברת תשלומים עטורת פרסים המסייעת לעסקים לקבל כרטיסי אשראי וכרטיסי חיוב באינטרנט, בחנויות ובמכשירים ניידים. למעלה מ-8,000 עסקים ברחבי צפון אמריקה משתמשים בכלי התשלום של Payfirma כדי לקבל תשלום בקלות ולשמור את כל נתוני העסקאות במקום אחד פשוט. כאשר עסקים משתמשים בנתונים כדי לקבל החלטות לגב...