אלטרנטיבות - Moonfare
Revolut
revolut.com
אפליקציה אחת לכל מה שקשור לכסף. מההוצאות היומיומיות שלך, ועד לתכנון העתיד שלך עם חיסכון והשקעות, Revolut עוזרת לך להפיק יותר מכספך.
Revolut Business
revolut.com
חשבון ללא גבולות, עם כלים עוצמתיים ומותאמים אישית הכל במקום אחד, המעניק לך שליטה אולטימטיבית על הכספים העסקיים שלך.
ANZ Australia
anz.com.au
The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited היא חברת בנקאות ושירותים פיננסיים רב-לאומית אוסטרלית שבסיסה במלבורן, ויקטוריה. זהו הבנק השני בגודלו באוסטרליה לפי נכסים והבנק הרביעי בגודלו לפי שווי שוק.
ANZ New Zealand
anz.co.nz
Holvi
holvi.com
חשבון ה-all-in-one שלך לעצמאי. בנקאות, חשבוניות והנהלת חשבונות - בתוספת כרטיס אשראי חדש לעסק. הכל במקום אחד, כך שתוכל להתמקד במה שחשוב. אלו חיי העבודה פשוטים.
Fidor Bank
fidor.de
פידור. בפשטות. גָמִישׁ. דִיגִיטָלי. בנקאות ברמה חדשה. קבל את בונוס הפעילות שלך עכשיו.
Lendio
lendio.com
Lendio שבסיסה ביוטה (לשעבר Funding Universe), שנוסדה ב-2011 על ידי ברוק בלייק וטרנט מיסקין, היא שוק הלוואות מקוון בחינם בארה"ב המכוון לבעלי עסקים קטנים.
Fundbox
fundbox.com
Fundbox מציעה גישה מהירה וקלה למימון עסקי, עד $150,000. למד כיצד קו האשראי והאפשרויות להלוואות לתקופות יכולות לפתח צמיחה עבור העסק שלך.
Vouch
vouch.us
Vouch הוא סוג חדש של ביטוח דיגיטלי שמגן על סטארט-אפים מפני טעויות, ליטיגציה והתקפה.
Crowdcube
crowdcube.com
קנה מניות בעסקים הפרטיים בעלי הצמיחה הגבוהה של אירופה.
Clara
clarafinds.com
קלרה עוזרת לך להמחיש כל מערך נתונים באופן אינטראקטיבי כדי שתוכל לארגן, להבין ולשתף פעולה בנתונים מורכבים.
Wikifolio
wikifolio.com
Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.
Uplyft Capital
uplyftcapital.com
Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...
Tipigo
tipigo.com
Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.
Swish Funding
swishfunding.com
Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online
StackSource
stacksource.com
StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.
RateSetter
ratesetter.com
Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.
ProNvest
pronvest.com
ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.
OurCrowd
ourcrowd.com
OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.
MySIPonline
mysiponline.com
MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...
Moula
moula.com.au
Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.
Minveo
minveo.de
A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.
Lendino
lendino.dk
Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.
Gusher
gusher.co
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...
growney
growney.de
The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.
FlexFunding
flexfunding.com
With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.
Finhaven
finhaven.com
Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.
Equitise
equitise.com
Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.
Dividend Finance
dividendfinance.com
We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.
Debexpert
debexpert.com
We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...
Crowd2Fund
crowd2fund.com
The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.
Companisto
companisto.com
Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.
Checkflo
checkflo.com
שירות מילוי הצ'קים היעיל של Checkflo הוא המקור היחיד שלך לכל צרכי העיבוד, ההדפסה והדיוור שלך. אנחנו יכולים להפחית את עלויות הניהול שלך ולשפר את היעילות התפעולית שלך, והכל בפחות מאמץ וניירת. צ'קפלו מציעה כלים ידידותיים לרואי חשבון לניהול, מעקב וניתוח של תשלומי הצ'קים, המשלוחים ועוד הרבה יותר באמצעות ...
Anaxago
anaxago.com
Anaxago מפגישה משקיעים המחפשים דרכים חדשות להשקעה והזדמנויות השקעה ייחודיות בנדל"ן ובסטארט-אפים. אנקסגו תורמת לפיתוח מודל פיננסי המסייע לכלכלה לתת לאנשים פרטיים גישה ישירה לעסקים של המחר. בהקצאת חלק מחסכונותיהם למימון סטארט-אפים, הקהילה משתתפת בפיתוח הכלכלה, החדשנות והתעסוקה.
Kriya
kriya.co
קבל מתקן ניכיון חשבוניות שלם סודי. זה מתאים מאוד לעסקים עם צרכי תזרים מזומנים קבועים, מכיוון שהוא מובטח כנגד כל החשבוניות המתחייבות שלך.
Invesdor
invesdor.com
מובילת שוק נורדי ב-#digital #גיוס כספים המחבר בין עסקים אירופאים שאפתניים למשקיעים ברחבי העולם.
FundThrough
fundthrough.com
הון חוזר לפי דרישה לעסקים בצמיחה. FundThrough מציעה לעסקים גישה מיידית לכספים מחשבוניות שלא שולמו בפלטפורמת מימון מקוונת קלה לשימוש. מתקן המימון נע בין 500 למעל 2 מיליון דולר, תלוי בחוזק המכירות של העסק. בכל מקום שבו העסק נמצא במחזור הצמיחה שלו, FundThrough יכול לעזור לגשר על פערי תזרים מזומנים קריט...
Hedonova
hedonova.io
Hedonova היא קרן השקעות אלטרנטיביות בפיקוח SEC המאפשרת לך להשקיע ב-12+ סוגי נכסים אלטרנטיביים אקזוטיים פשוט על ידי השקעה בקרן אחת. מומחי ההשקעות שלנו מקצים את הכסף שלך בנכסים כמו יין, אמנות, סטארט-אפים, קריפטו, נדל"ן ואחרים. אתה יכול לשקול זאת כקרן נאמנות, לא עבור מניות, אלא עבור השקעות אלטרנטיביות ...
Kiva
kiva.org
קיווה רואה בעיני רוחו עולם כוללני כלכלית שבו כל האנשים מחזיקים בכוח לשפר את חייהם.
Foundy
foundy.com
Foundy היא הפלטפורמה המובילה באירופה למיזוגים ורכישות מקצה לקצה, המסייעת למייסדים ולרוכשים עסקיים להשלים רכישות תוך 30 יום בלבד. הפלטפורמה שלך מקצה לקצה לקנייה ומכירה של עסקים. Foundy עוזר למייסדים ולרוכשים להשלים רכישות עד פי 3 מהר יותר וחסכוני יותר מתהליך המיזוג והרכישה המסורתי.
Seedrs
seedrs.com
הזדמנויות השקעה מקוונות בעסקי הסטארט-אפ החדשים הטובים ביותר, וגיוס השקעות סיד ואנג'לים, עם אתר מימון המונים באירופה המוביל Seedrs.
Embroker
embroker.com
Embroker הוא תיווך הביטוח שנבנה לדרך שבה אתה עושה עסקים. אתה מקבל את קלות הטכנולוגיה יחד עם שירות מהמדף העליון מהברוקרים הטובים ביותר.