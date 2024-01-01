אלטרנטיבות - Moonfare

Revolut

Revolut

revolut.com

אפליקציה אחת לכל מה שקשור לכסף. מההוצאות היומיומיות שלך, ועד לתכנון העתיד שלך עם חיסכון והשקעות, Revolut עוזרת לך להפיק יותר מכספך.

Revolut Business

Revolut Business

revolut.com

חשבון ללא גבולות, עם כלים עוצמתיים ומותאמים אישית הכל במקום אחד, המעניק לך שליטה אולטימטיבית על הכספים העסקיים שלך.

ANZ Australia

ANZ Australia

anz.com.au

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited היא חברת בנקאות ושירותים פיננסיים רב-לאומית אוסטרלית שבסיסה במלבורן, ויקטוריה. זהו הבנק השני בגודלו באוסטרליה לפי נכסים והבנק הרביעי בגודלו לפי שווי שוק.

ANZ New Zealand

ANZ New Zealand

anz.co.nz

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited היא חברת בנקאות ושירותים פיננסיים רב-לאומית אוסטרלית שבסיסה במלבורן, ויקטוריה. זהו הבנק השני בגודלו באוסטרליה לפי נכסים והבנק הרביעי בגודלו לפי שווי שוק.

Holvi

Holvi

holvi.com

חשבון ה-all-in-one שלך ​​לעצמאי. בנקאות, חשבוניות והנהלת חשבונות - בתוספת כרטיס אשראי חדש לעסק. הכל במקום אחד, כך שתוכל להתמקד במה שחשוב. אלו חיי העבודה פשוטים.

Fidor Bank

Fidor Bank

fidor.de

פידור. בפשטות. גָמִישׁ. דִיגִיטָלי. בנקאות ברמה חדשה. קבל את בונוס הפעילות שלך עכשיו.

Lendio

Lendio

lendio.com

Lendio שבסיסה ביוטה (לשעבר Funding Universe), שנוסדה ב-2011 על ידי ברוק בלייק וטרנט מיסקין, היא שוק הלוואות מקוון בחינם בארה"ב המכוון לבעלי עסקים קטנים.

Fundbox

Fundbox

fundbox.com

Fundbox מציעה גישה מהירה וקלה למימון עסקי, עד $150,000. למד כיצד קו האשראי והאפשרויות להלוואות לתקופות יכולות לפתח צמיחה עבור העסק שלך.

Vouch

Vouch

vouch.us

Vouch הוא סוג חדש של ביטוח דיגיטלי שמגן על סטארט-אפים מפני טעויות, ליטיגציה והתקפה.

Crowdcube

Crowdcube

crowdcube.com

קנה מניות בעסקים הפרטיים בעלי הצמיחה הגבוהה של אירופה.

Clara

Clara

clarafinds.com

קלרה עוזרת לך להמחיש כל מערך נתונים באופן אינטראקטיבי כדי שתוכל לארגן, להבין ולשתף פעולה בנתונים מורכבים.

Wikifolio

Wikifolio

wikifolio.com

Talents and capital market experts can share their trading ideas in a way that is visible for everyone. Everyone can choose their favorites regardless of their available capital and profit from these trading ideas via an exchange-traded financial product.

Uplyft Capital

Uplyft Capital

uplyftcapital.com

Uplyft Capital is a small business funder established in 2012. We believe in empowering successful small business owners by providing working capital quickly and efficiently. Our technology platform assesses cash flow, growth and character and doesn’t focus as much on personal credit as banks and cr...

Tipigo

Tipigo

tipigo.com

Tipigo harnesses the power of professional equity analysts, synthesizing big data and human expertise to build tailored stock portfolios that have been proven to outperform the market.

Swish Funding

Swish Funding

swishfunding.com

Types: No-Obligation Offers, Equipment Financing, Business Expansion, Fast Funding, Apply Online

StackSource

StackSource

stacksource.com

StackSource is a tech-enabled commercial real estate loan platform. We connect investors who are developing or acquiring commercial properties with financing options like banks, insurance companies, and private lenders through an easy, transparent process.

RateSetter

RateSetter

ratesetter.com

Award winning provider of personal loans that keep you in control. Get your instant online personalised rate with a quote that doesn't impact your credit score.

ProNvest

ProNvest

pronvest.com

ProNvest specializes in retirement planning and account management. We do the hard work for you by managing your retirement account and monitoring the market on your behalf.

OurCrowd

OurCrowd

ourcrowd.com

OurCrowds experienced investment team identifies and conducts rigorous research on thousands of companies to tap into cutting-edge opportunities across sectors and stages.

MySIPonline

MySIPonline

mysiponline.com

MySIPonline is Indias most advanced Mutual Fund Investment Platform, having all AMCs under one roof with a team of 50+ highly-qualified industry experts & fund analysts. It is an automated platform which understands every investors needs and offer them convenience to match their investing comfort wi...

Moula

Moula

moula.com.au

Moula is a better way to borrow money to grow your business. They use a combination of heads and hearts to identify good business and can approve and fund loans within 24 hours.

Minveo

Minveo

minveo.de

A platform for digital asset management. Technology- and quantitative-based. Powered by Machine Learning.

Lendino

Lendino

lendino.dk

Lendino is a marketplace for loans where private and professional investors can lend directly to creditworthy companies for the benefit of both parties. Using the loan marketplace saves time, money and hassle - both as a lender and a borrower.

Gusher

Gusher

gusher.co

Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup. Without the need for investors. Without the need for capital. How? Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance based equity. Everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gami...

growney

growney

growney.de

The established Robo-Advice technology will be made available to banks, insurance companies and other financial service providers.

FlexFunding

FlexFunding

flexfunding.com

With Flex Funding you can invest in loans for healthy Danish companies. They get money for their development and growth, you get an attractive return.

Finhaven

Finhaven

finhaven.com

Applying cryptographic technology to traditionally fragmented and inefficient capital markets, the Finhaven Platform provides innovations benefitting both global issuers and investors in its marketplace.

Equitise

Equitise

equitise.com

Equitise is Australia's Leading Equity Crowdfunding Platform. Its mission is to increase the accessibility of capital to private Aussie and Kiwi companies to help them succeed.

Dividend Finance

Dividend Finance

dividendfinance.com

We partner with residential solar installers nationwide to provide financing for solar and storage with streamlined technology and a team dedicated to helping you grow your business.

Debexpert

Debexpert

debexpert.com

We help banks and other lenders sell their debt portfolio efficiently and at the best market price through our online loan marketplace. We specialize in selling debt to collection agencies, debt buying companies, real estate buyers, medical debt buyers, auto loan portfolio buyers, hedge funds, famil...

Crowd2Fund

Crowd2Fund

crowd2fund.com

The Crowd2Fund Exchange allows investors to buy and sell their shares in businesses.

Companisto

Companisto

companisto.com

Companisto is a equity-based crowdfunding platform. Companisto is the investment platform for startups and growth companies.

Checkflo

Checkflo

checkflo.com

שירות מילוי הצ'קים היעיל של Checkflo הוא המקור היחיד שלך לכל צרכי העיבוד, ההדפסה והדיוור שלך. אנחנו יכולים להפחית את עלויות הניהול שלך ולשפר את היעילות התפעולית שלך, והכל בפחות מאמץ וניירת. צ'קפלו מציעה כלים ידידותיים לרואי חשבון לניהול, מעקב וניתוח של תשלומי הצ'קים, המשלוחים ועוד הרבה יותר באמצעות ...

Anaxago

Anaxago

anaxago.com

Anaxago מפגישה משקיעים המחפשים דרכים חדשות להשקעה והזדמנויות השקעה ייחודיות בנדל"ן ובסטארט-אפים. אנקסגו תורמת לפיתוח מודל פיננסי המסייע לכלכלה לתת לאנשים פרטיים גישה ישירה לעסקים של המחר. בהקצאת חלק מחסכונותיהם למימון סטארט-אפים, הקהילה משתתפת בפיתוח הכלכלה, החדשנות והתעסוקה.

Kriya

Kriya

kriya.co

קבל מתקן ניכיון חשבוניות שלם סודי. זה מתאים מאוד לעסקים עם צרכי תזרים מזומנים קבועים, מכיוון שהוא מובטח כנגד כל החשבוניות המתחייבות שלך.

Invesdor

Invesdor

invesdor.com

מובילת שוק נורדי ב-#digital #גיוס כספים המחבר בין עסקים אירופאים שאפתניים למשקיעים ברחבי העולם.

FundThrough

FundThrough

fundthrough.com

הון חוזר לפי דרישה לעסקים בצמיחה. FundThrough מציעה לעסקים גישה מיידית לכספים מחשבוניות שלא שולמו בפלטפורמת מימון מקוונת קלה לשימוש. מתקן המימון נע בין 500 למעל 2 מיליון דולר, תלוי בחוזק המכירות של העסק. בכל מקום שבו העסק נמצא במחזור הצמיחה שלו, FundThrough יכול לעזור לגשר על פערי תזרים מזומנים קריט...

Hedonova

Hedonova

hedonova.io

Hedonova היא קרן השקעות אלטרנטיביות בפיקוח SEC המאפשרת לך להשקיע ב-12+ סוגי נכסים אלטרנטיביים אקזוטיים פשוט על ידי השקעה בקרן אחת. מומחי ההשקעות שלנו מקצים את הכסף שלך בנכסים כמו יין, אמנות, סטארט-אפים, קריפטו, נדל"ן ואחרים. אתה יכול לשקול זאת כקרן נאמנות, לא עבור מניות, אלא עבור השקעות אלטרנטיביות ...

Kiva

Kiva

kiva.org

קיווה רואה בעיני רוחו עולם כוללני כלכלית שבו כל האנשים מחזיקים בכוח לשפר את חייהם.

Foundy

Foundy

foundy.com

Foundy היא הפלטפורמה המובילה באירופה למיזוגים ורכישות מקצה לקצה, המסייעת למייסדים ולרוכשים עסקיים להשלים רכישות תוך 30 יום בלבד. הפלטפורמה שלך מקצה לקצה לקנייה ומכירה של עסקים. Foundy עוזר למייסדים ולרוכשים להשלים רכישות עד פי 3 מהר יותר וחסכוני יותר מתהליך המיזוג והרכישה המסורתי.

Seedrs

Seedrs

seedrs.com

הזדמנויות השקעה מקוונות בעסקי הסטארט-אפ החדשים הטובים ביותר, וגיוס השקעות סיד ואנג'לים, עם אתר מימון המונים באירופה המוביל Seedrs.

Embroker

Embroker

embroker.com

Embroker הוא תיווך הביטוח שנבנה לדרך שבה אתה עושה עסקים. אתה מקבל את קלות הטכנולוגיה יחד עם שירות מהמדף העליון מהברוקרים הטובים ביותר.

