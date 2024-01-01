אלטרנטיבות - Minea
Pictory
pictory.ai
ה-AI החזק של Pictory מאפשר לך ליצור ולערוך סרטונים באיכות מקצועית תוך שימוש בטקסט, ללא צורך במיומנויות טכניות או תוכנה להורדה.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ עוזרת לך לרכוש את הכלים והידע הדרושים להגדלת הקהל שלך מהר יותר ב-YouTube ומחוצה לה.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl מאפשרת לעסקים קטנים ליצור סרטוני אנימציה בעלי מראה מקצועי, קולאז'ים, מצגות ופוסטים סטטיים בשכבות בתוך דקות, כמו גם לתזמן או לפרסם באופן מיידי בפייסבוק, אינסטגרם, לינקדאין, טוויטר ויוטיוב. הכל עם יישומי דפדפן ניידים ושולחניים פשוטים לשימוש.
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! AI-צור ושתף סרטונים, קרוסלות, פוסטים של תמונה בודדת בשפת המותג שלך.
Bio Link
bio.link
קישור ביוגרפי מאפשר לך לקשר לכל הדפים שלך - אתרים, חנות, בלוג, פוסטים חברתיים, סרטונים, כל דבר - מה שמקל על הקהל שלך לגלות את כל התוכן שלך. פלטפורמות כמו אינסטגרם, טוויטר ו-TikTok מאפשרות רק קישור אחד בביו. עם Bio Link אתה יכול להשתמש בקישור בודד כדי להוסיף את כל הדפים לפלטפורמה המועדפת עליך. ז...
Submagic
submagic.co
הרם את הסרטונים שלך עם כתוביות מבוססות בינה מלאכותית 🚀 כתוביות ללא מאמץ עם אימוג'ים מושלמים ומילות מפתח מודגשות בצורה חכמה, והכל נוצר על ידי AI.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
תוספים להזנת מדיה חברתית להתאמה אישית מלאה עבור וורדפרס. הצג את העדכונים שלך בפייסבוק, אינסטגרם, טוויטר ויוטיוב - מהימנים על ידי 1.3 מיליון משתמשים.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
אוטומציה של מדיה חברתית עבור אתרי ובלוגים וורדפרס. פרסם אוטומטית, שתף מחדש, צלב פוסטים ותזמן אוטומטית את התוכן שלך בפלטפורמות חברתיות מרובות כמו טוויטר, פייסבוק, לינקדאין, אינסטגרם, Pinterest ועוד רבים. שתף אוטומטית את התוכן והפוסטים של וורדפרס שלך, או טקסט, תמונות, קישורים וסרטונים מכל מקור אחר כפ...
HeyLink.me
heylink.me
כלי חינמי לקישור ביו בשימוש על ידי מיטב העסקים והמשפיענים. למקסם את ההשפעה של כל יוזמה דיגיטלית. מיועד לנייד. התוצאות קסומות.
Inflact
inflact.com
ערכת כלים לשיווק לאינסטגרם התאם את חשבון האינסטגרם שלך לעסקים עם כלים חכמים - בנה קהל יעד, צור קשר עם לקוחות ותכנן תוכן. עזור ללקוחות פוטנציאליים לגלות את המוצרים שלך ולבנות נאמנות למותג ב-3 שלבים.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
צור סרטונים חברתיים מרתקים, בגודל נגיס, תוך שניות מהבלוג שלך עם כתוביות מבוססות בינה מלאכותית.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
אוטומציה ואופטימיזציה של הפרסום שלך בפייסבוק.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
הפעל שידורים חיים אינטראקטיביים. LiveReacting עוזר לך להשיג יותר עוקבים ומעורבות על ידי הוספת סרטונים מוקלטים מראש, משחקים, ספירה לאחור וסקרים לזרם שלך.
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
הגן על פעולות המדיה שלך ומנע הוצאות שגויות במודעות - זיהוי חריגות יעיל עבור רוכשי מדיה, הגנה על מסעות הפרסום שלך מפני הוצאות בזבזניות ומקסום החזר ROI. תקציב שגוי? מיקוד שגוי? חשבון נפרץ? אלו הן רק כמה דוגמאות למלכודות היומיומיות שצוותי תפעול המודעות צריכים להתמודד. פרסום יותר קמפיינים בפחות זמן עם ...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting הוא כלי מיקוד תחומי עניין בפייסבוק שעוזר למפרסמים למצוא אלפי תחומי עניין נסתרים בפייסבוק.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio הוא סטארט-אפ בבעלות אשה שחורה. זהו אחד משלושת היוצרים של מרחב ה-Link-in-Bio ו: * הוא שירות הקישור-ב-ביו השני בגודלו בעולם במונחים של יוצרים/משתמשים; * כולל את הדומיינים: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio היא כתובת האתר הפופולרית והחזקה ביותר של קישור בביוגרפיה והתוצאה הראשונה בחיפושים אורגנ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page מאפשר לך למכור בקישור הביוגרפי שלך. עם אינטגרציות ל-Stripe ו-Paypal, אתה יכול לאסוף תרומות מעריצים, בקשות בתשלום, למכור מוצרים וחברות לתוכן בלעדי.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed הוא אגרגטור מדיה חברתית שאוסף ומציג תוכן מרתק שנוצר על ידי משתמשים מכל רשת מדיה חברתית כמו אינסטגרם, פייסבוק, טוויטר, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb ו-21+ רשתות. לאחר מכן, התוכן שנאסף מוטמע באמצעות ווידג'טים כקיר חברתי מותאם אישית באתר האינטרנט שלך.
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface הוא כלי SaaS למותגים להפעלת שיווק משפיעני, קמפיינים לקידום עובדים ולקוחות באמצעות פלטפורמה אחת למיצוי החזר ROI שיווקי. Keepface צומחת במהירות בארה"ב, MENA ואסיה עם כ-400,000 משפיענים רשומים מ-35 מדינות, 550 קמפיינים ו-2,800 לקוחות כולל ליאו ברנט, סטארקום, Havas, P&G, Danone, Mars, McDonald'...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 עוזרת למותגים להגביר את תהליכי העבודה של היוצרים שלהם. חבילת הפתרונות המובילה בתעשייה של galleri5 לניתוח, שיווק ומסחר זוכה לאמון על ידי מותגים כמו H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra, מה שמאפשר לעשרות אלפי יוצרים להפיק רווחים מהכישרון שלהם לאורך השנים.
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory היא חברת טכנולוגיה שיווקית מתקדמת, המספקת את חבילת השיווק המובילה ב-Mobile-first Marketing. הפתרון הסוהר-key מעצים לעסקים לעלות רמה של מסעות הפרסום השיווקיים שלהם על ידי נותן להם את הכוח לרתק, למשוך ולהמיר אנשים שחשובים לעסק שלהם, בצורה יצירתית. יצירת חוויות משמעותיות בהתחלה לנייד מעולם לא ...
Curator
curator.io
הדרך הקלה ביותר להוסיף עדכון חברתי לאתר שלך בחינם אוצר הוא אגרגטור מדיה חברתית חינמית לנצח שעוזר לך לאסוף ולהציג תוכן. הגדר את העדכון שלך תוך פחות מ-5 דקות.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI יוצר הערות כדי להעסיק לקוחות פוטנציאליים בלינקדאין בקנה מידה. חסוך שעות בכתיבת הערות כדי למשוך את הלקוחות הפוטנציאליים שלך ולהשיג המרות מהירות יותר עם כל נקודת מגע שנוספה.