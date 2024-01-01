New Zealand Town and City weather forecasts, maps, rain radar and current conditions. MetService is New Zealand’s national weather authority, providing accurate urban and rural forecasts across the country.

אתר: metservice.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל MetService, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.