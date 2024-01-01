אלטרנטיבות - Metabase
Tableau
tableau.com
טבלה (בצרפתית 'שולחן קטן', מילולית, פירושו גם 'תמונה'; כביכול טבלה או, לעתים רחוקות, טבלאות) עשויה להתייחס ל:
Looker
looker.com
Looker היא תוכנת בינה עסקית ופלטפורמת ניתוח ביג דאטה שעוזרת לך לחקור, לנתח ולשתף ניתוח עסקי בזמן אמת בקלות.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
תוכנת בינה עסקית ואנליטיקה. Zoho Analytics היא תוכנת BI וניתוח נתונים בשירות עצמי המאפשרת לך לנתח את הנתונים שלך באופן חזותי, ליצור הדמיות נתונים מדהימות ולגלות תובנות נסתרות תוך דקות.
Sisense
sisense.com
תוכנת Business Intelligence מאת Sisense, המובילה בתעשייה ב-BI עבור נתונים מורכבים - הכנה, ניתוח וחקור בקלות נתונים צומחים ממקורות רבים.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. היא חברת תוכנת ענן שבסיסה באמריקן פורק, יוטה, ארצות הברית. היא מתמחה בכלי בינה עסקית והדמיית נתונים.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
מצב היא פלטפורמת נתונים שיתופית המשלבת SQL, R, Python וניתוח חזותי במקום אחד. התחבר, נתח ושתף, מהר יותר.
Chartio
chartio.com
פתרון הבינה העסקית והניתוח מבוסס הענן של Chartio מאפשר לכל אחד לנתח את הנתונים שלו מהיישומים העסקיים שלו.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex היא פלטפורמת נתונים מודרנית למדעי נתונים וניתוח נתונים. מחברות שיתופיות, אפליקציות נתונים יפות ואבטחה ברמה ארגונית.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx מספקת את פלטפורמת הענן של Analytics המובילה. אנו מאפשרים לכולם לגלות תובנות בעלות השפעה רבה עם אוטומציה אנליטית המופעלת על ידי AI.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData היא פלטפורמת BI וניתוח משובצים המספקת ניתוח מהיר, אמין וקל לשימוש. נבנה עבור כל המשתמשים העסקיים שלך בראש.
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
ניתוח אתרים ומוצר נעשה נכון - סוף סוף! המעקב Spotless™ של Usermaven לוכד את כל האירועים באופן אוטומטי, מסיר את התלות במפתחים והופך אותו לכלי הניתוח הקל ביותר עבור משווקים ואנשי מוצר.