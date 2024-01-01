WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - Metabase

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

טבלה (בצרפתית 'שולחן קטן', מילולית, פירושו גם 'תמונה'; כביכול טבלה או, לעתים רחוקות, טבלאות) עשויה להתייחס ל:

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker היא תוכנת בינה עסקית ופלטפורמת ניתוח ביג דאטה שעוזרת לך לחקור, לנתח ולשתף ניתוח עסקי בזמן אמת בקלות.

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

תוכנת בינה עסקית ואנליטיקה. Zoho Analytics היא תוכנת BI וניתוח נתונים בשירות עצמי המאפשרת לך לנתח את הנתונים שלך באופן חזותי, ליצור הדמיות נתונים מדהימות ולגלות תובנות נסתרות תוך דקות.

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

תוכנת Business Intelligence מאת Sisense, המובילה בתעשייה ב-BI עבור נתונים מורכבים - הכנה, ניתוח וחקור בקלות נתונים צומחים ממקורות רבים.

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. היא חברת תוכנת ענן שבסיסה באמריקן פורק, יוטה, ארצות הברית. היא מתמחה בכלי בינה עסקית והדמיית נתונים.

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

מצב היא פלטפורמת נתונים שיתופית המשלבת SQL, R, Python וניתוח חזותי במקום אחד. התחבר, נתח ושתף, מהר יותר.

Chartio

Chartio

chartio.com

פתרון הבינה העסקית והניתוח מבוסס הענן של Chartio מאפשר לכל אחד לנתח את הנתונים שלו מהיישומים העסקיים שלו.

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex היא פלטפורמת נתונים מודרנית למדעי נתונים וניתוח נתונים. מחברות שיתופיות, אפליקציות נתונים יפות ואבטחה ברמה ארגונית.

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx מספקת את פלטפורמת הענן של Analytics המובילה. אנו מאפשרים לכולם לגלות תובנות בעלות השפעה רבה עם אוטומציה אנליטית המופעלת על ידי AI.

GoodData

GoodData

gooddata.com

GoodData היא פלטפורמת BI וניתוח משובצים המספקת ניתוח מהיר, אמין וקל לשימוש. נבנה עבור כל המשתמשים העסקיים שלך בראש.

datapine

datapine

datapine.com

datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!

Toucan

Toucan

jointoucan.com

Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

ניתוח אתרים ומוצר נעשה נכון - סוף סוף! המעקב Spotless™ של Usermaven לוכד את כל האירועים באופן אוטומטי, מסיר את התלות במפתחים והופך אותו לכלי הניתוח הקל ביותר עבור משווקים ואנשי מוצר.

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.