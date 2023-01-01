Google Messages

WebCatalog

אתר: messages.google.com

Messages היא אפליקציית SMS והודעות מיידיות שפותחה על ידי גוגל עבור מערכת ההפעלה הסלולרית שלה אנדרואיד. זמין גם ממשק אינטרנט. הושק ב-12 בנובמבר 2014, הוא תומך בהודעות Rich Communication Services (RCS) מאז 2018. האפליקציה אינה תומכת בהצפנה מקצה לקצה, אולם פיתוח התכונה נראה בגרסה פנימית שדלפה של האפליקציה ב-23 במאי, 2020 .עד אפריל 2020, היו לאפליקציה יותר ממיליארד התקנות, ככל הנראה בשל ההשקה הרחבה יותר של Google של שירותי תקשורת עשירים למדינות רבות ושונות ללא תמיכת ספקים.

אתר: messages.google.com

