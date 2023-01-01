We want to relieve people from the hassle of time tracking: Memtime is a software that automatically records time in all programs and displays your working day - to help you remember every minute immediately and save 75% of your time tracking effort. What makes us uniquely employee-friendly: Memtime stores all data exclusively on the user's device. This means employee monitoring is prevented upfront because no one but the user can access data.

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Memtime, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.