אלטרנטיבות - MemoryFox
UserTesting
usertesting.com
בדיקות שמישות וכלי מחקר לשיפור חווית הלקוח המקוונת שלך מ-UserTesting, פלטפורמת Human Insight. תוכנת ה-CX מס' 1 של G2.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
שלם תוך כדי כלי בדיקת משתמשים ללא צורך במנוי או בתשלום חודשי. קבל תובנות טובות יותר מהפאנל שלנו של בודקים באיכות גבוהה החל מ-$30 בלבד לבוחן.
dscout
dscout.com
פלטפורמת המחקר האיכותנית של dscout משתמשת באפליקציה לנייד וב-+100,000 משתתפים להוטים כדי לצלם וידאו ביעילות ברגע זה ולהקל על תובנות...
VideoAsk
videoask.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר לנהל שיחות וידאו אסינכרוניות. צור מעורבות בקהילה שלך, גייס כישרונות חדשים, צור לידים טובים יותר ועוד הרבה יותר.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
נצל את פלטפורמת מחקר המשתמשים המתקדמת שלנו ואת הפאנל העולמי של יותר מ-1.6 מיליון כדי לשפר את חווית הלקוח והמשתמש שלך.
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
התאמה בין חוקרים למשתתפים. גייס כל קהל משתתפים או מצא הזדמנויות מחקר בתשלום בכל שיטת מחקר, ברחבי העולם.
Senja
senja.io
איסוף המלצות לא נעשה קל מזה. אסוף המלצות טקסט וווידאו. שתף אותם בכל מקום. המר יותר מבקרים וסגור עוד עסקאות!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
פלטפורמת מחקר הווידאו הנוכחית שלנו, המופעלת על ידי AI, מאפשרת לצוותי MR, UX ו-CX להבין אנשים, מוצרים וחוויות בהקשר של חיי היומיום. החוקרים, המעצבים ומנהלי המוצר שאנו תומכים בהם משתמשים ב-Indeemo בהקשרים B2C ו-B2B עבור מגוון מתודולוגיות מחקר גילוי כולל: גילוי / מחקר / מחקר מחולל - מחקרי יומן - אתנוגר...