The Mednet is a physician-only Q&A platform for expert answers to real world clinical questions. With medical knowledge evolving faster than ever before, theMednet addresses the gap between textbooks and real-patient experience. At theMednet, more than 1,500 expert physicians across numerous medical specialties help answer questions that go beyond textbooks and guidelines. Our platform documents undocumented medical knowledge, while making it accessible and easily searchable to all physicians. We know patients with access to experts have better outcomes. By providing physicians with relevant, up-to-date expert knowledge, their patients benefit from the best care possible.

