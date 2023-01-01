אלטרנטיבות - LocalClarity
HighLevel
gohighlevel.com
פלטפורמת התווית הלבנה הצומחת ביותר עבור סוכנויות שיווק דיגיטלי. CRM, דוא"ל, SMS דו כיווני, בונה משפכים ועוד!
Podium
podium.com
תן לעסק שלך יתרון לא הוגן עם ביקורות, הודעות, תשלומים, Webchat ועוד.
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Trustpilot.com הוא אתר ביקורות צרכנים דני שנוסד בדנמרק בשנת 2007 ומארח ביקורות של עסקים ברחבי העולם. כמעט מיליון ביקורות חדשות מתפרסמות בכל חודש. האתר מציע שירותי freemium לעסקים. המשרד מסתמך על המשתמשים, התוכנה וצוות התאימות לדווח ולהסיר ביקורות מהפלטפורמה המפרות את הנחיות התוכן של Trustpilot. ל-Tr...
Kenect
kenect.com
צור קשר עם הלקוחות שלך איפה שהם נמצאים - שלח הודעות טקסט בטלפון שלהם. הכפיל את הלידים שלך, צור ביקורות מקוונות, קבל תשלומים והתחל שיחות וידאו צ'אט והכל באמצעות הודעת טקסט.
Thryv
thryv.com
נהל לקוחות בכל זמן, בכל מקום ובכל מכשיר עם התוכנה לעסקים קטנים של Thryv: CRM, שיווק טקסט ואימייל, מדיה חברתית, אתרי אינטרנט ועוד.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye היא פלטפורמת חווית לקוח מקיפה. יותר מ-60,000 עסקים בכל הגדלים משתמשים ב-BirdEye מדי יום כדי למצוא אותם באינטרנט באמצעות ביקורות, להיבחר על ידי לקוחות עם אינטראקציות בהודעות טקסט, ולהיות העסק הטוב ביותר עם כלי סקרים ותובנות.
PromoRepublic
promorepublic.com
השתמש בפלטפורמת ניהול המדיה החברתית של PromoRepublic כדי ליצור ולהתאים אישית תוכן עם כלים מובנים, לתזמן אותו לדפי מדיה חברתית מרובים, להפעיל מודעות ולקבל תוצאות עבור העסק שלך.
BrandYourself
brandyourself.com
BrandYourself היא חברה מקוונת לניהול מוניטין ופרטיות המספקת תוכנות ושירותים, כולל: תוצאות שליליות של Google, מיתוג אישי, הגנה על מידע פרטי, סריקת Web Dark ועוד.
G2
g2.com
השווה את התוכנות והשירותים העסקיים הטובים ביותר על סמך דירוגי משתמשים ונתונים חברתיים. ביקורות על תוכנות CRM, ERP, HR, CAD, PDM ושיווק.
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
תדלק את המותג שלך עם פלטפורמת השיווק מספר 1® לעסקים קטנים.
BrightLocal
brightlocal.com
פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one להצלחת חיפוש מקומי · עלה בדירוג, הגדל את המוניטין שלך, והתבלט בחיפוש מקומי עם BrightLocal.
AppTweak
apptweak.com
AppTweak מעודד צמיחה עבור האפליקציות והמשחקים הפופולריים בעולם על ידי מתן תובנות מעשיות בממשק פשוט. → נסה אותנו בחינם!
Text Request
textrequest.com
הצית מעורבות לקוחות פלטפורמת המסרים העסקיים המאפשרת לך לשלוח הודעות טקסט ממספר הטלפון במשרד שלך ישירות על המחשב שלך, כך שבאמת תוכל לקבל מענה.
Yext
yext.com
Yext היא חברת טכנולוגיה בניו יורק הפועלת בתחום ניהול מותגים מקוונים. הוא מציע עדכוני מותג באמצעות הרשת מבוססת הענן של אפליקציות, מנועי חיפוש ומתקנים אחרים. החברה נוסדה ב-2006 על ידי הווארד לרמן, בריאן דיסטלבורגר וברנט מץ. הנתונים האחרונים הראו שווי שוק ב-2019 של יותר מ-2.0 מיליארד דולר והכנסות של 35...
Broadly
broadly.com
תוכנות מוניטין מקוונות וחווית לקוח עוזרות לך ליצור את אסטרטגיית השיווק המקוון שלך כדי שתוכל להניע הפניות של לקוחות, לידים, ביקורות והכנסות.
Vendasta
vendasta.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר למכור פתרונות דיגיטליים תחת המותג שלך. Vendasta היא פלטפורמת תווית לבנה לחברות המספקות פתרונות דיגיטליים לעסקים קטנים ובינוניים.
AppFollow
appfollow.io
AppFollow ➡️ #1 ניהול סקירת אפליקציות וכלי ASO. נתח משוב, נהל דירוגים והגיב לביקורות, הגדל הורדות אורגניות עבור App Store, Google Play, Amazon.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר לקבל ביקורות נוספות ולבנות את המוניטין שלך. צור באזז של מדיה חברתית, שפר את ה-SEO שלך וזכה למכירות נוספות.
EmbedSocial
embedsocial.com
פלטפורמת ה-UGC הטובה ביותר לאיסוף ביקורות, סיפורים, עדכוני מדיה חברתית, תמונות והטמעתם בכל אתר אינטרנט. באופן אוטומטי!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo היא פלטפורמת שיווק eCommerce עם הפתרונות המתקדמים ביותר עבור ביקורות לקוחות, שיווק ויזואלי, נאמנות, הפניות ושיווק ב-SMS. גלה עוד על האופן שבו המותג שלך יכול להניע צמיחה עם Yotpo כאן.
Kimoby
kimoby.com
Kimoby היא פלטפורמת תקשורת מודרנית, משולבת ב-DMS ואוטומטית המאפשרת להתחבר ללקוחות ולהמיר אותם בקלות. הניע את ביצועי השירות של הסוכנות שלך אל הנתיב המהיר.
Appbot
appbot.co
כלים לביקורת ודירוג אפליקציות כדי לשפר את כל חווית הלקוח שלך. הפלטפורמה לחברות שלוקחות ביקורות ודירוגים ברצינות. Appbot מספק סקירה ודירוגים ברמה עולמית ניטור, תשובות וניתוח.
ReviewTrackers
reviewtrackers.com
ReviewTrackers היא חברת תוכנות לביקורת לקוחות עטורת פרסים. קבל ביקורות נוספות. הגיבו ללקוחות. מצא תובנות לגבי חווית הלקוח.
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial הוא פתרון לניהול מדיה חברתית לעסקים עם מספר מיקומים ופרופילים. נהל את כל הפרסום, הפרסום, המעורבות, הביקורות והדיווח שלך מפלטפורמה מרכזית אחת MavSocial מספקת את היכולת הייחודית לעסקים מרובי מיקומים ליצור במהירות ובקלות מודעות פייסבוק ממוקדות גיאוגרפיות. MavSocial תומך בפייסבוק, אינסטגרם, טו...
SpotOn
spoton.com
מערכות נקודות המכירה ותוכנת עיבוד התשלומים של SpotOn עשויות לעבוד כמו שאתה עובד. ואתה מגובה 24/7/365 על ידי אנשים שבאמת אכפת להם.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource היא המובילה בתעשייה למעקב אחר שיחות, ניהול לידים ופתרונות אנליטיים עסקיים. מקסם את כספי השיווק שלך וקבל תוצאות מדודות.
Chatmeter
chatmeter.com
Chatmeter נותן למותגים מרובי מיקומים את התובנות והכלים המקומיים שהם צריכים כדי לנטר, לנתח ולשפר את חווית הלקוח בקנה מידה.
CustomerLobby
customerlobby.com
CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.
Avarup
avarup.com
Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...
ReviewBot
reviewbot.io
ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.
Ratesight
ratesight.com
Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...
Rallio
rallio.com
With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...
Get More Reviews
getmorereviews.com
Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.
FreshReview
freshreview.co
Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.
Shout About Us
shoutaboutus.com
Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.
Reviewgrower
reviewgrower.com
With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.
TrustAnalytica
trustanalytica.com
TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...
GuestTouch
guesttouch.com
GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...
Repuso
repuso.com
Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.
Localyser
localyser.com
Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...
FeedbackExpress
feedbackexpress.com
FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.
ReviewPush
reviewpush.com
ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...
Grab Your Reviews
grabyourreviews.com
One Easy Platform to Manage All Your Customer Reviews. Boost customer satisfaction with our easy-to-use platform that automates your online review management. Get more customer reviews, be found online, attract new customers – easily and effectively. Easily scaled and white-labeled for Agencies and ...
Listen360
listen360.com
Listen360 is a powerful, NPS-based customer engagement and local marketing platform for businesses that understand customer feedback is key to creating loyalty, making smart decisions and growing their operation. Listen360 enables businesses to engage customers, take necessary action to improve defi...
ConsumerAffairs
consumeraffairs.com
With ConsumerAffairs for Brands, you can take control of the conversation happening about your products and services. Our reputation management platform, allows brands to not only collect consumer reviews in multiple ways but also communicate and resolve consumer concerns, increase star ratings and ...
GatherUp
gatherup.com
GatherUp is the reputation management platform for multi-location businesses and agencies. We turn the customer voice into customer loyalty. GatherUp is one platform that scales all aspects of your reputation management from listening to customers to understanding them to engaging with them so you c...
Rannkly
rannkly.com
Rannkly is an AI-driven platform that handles ONLINE REPUTATION by monitoring, analyzing, and responding to reviews and SOCIAL MEDIA by creating and scheduling interactive posts only at one single dashboard. Its brand-new feature UNIVERSAL QR CODE is an interface that reduces the manual efforts of b...
ReviewInc
reviewinc.com
ReviewInc היא תוכנת ניהול המוניטין והביקורות המקוונת הטובה ביותר המייצרת ביקורות, מנטרת ומנהלת את המוניטין העסקי המקוון שלך, הכל בלוח מחוונים אחד, כך שתוכל להתמקד יותר בניהול העסק שלך בזמן ש-ReviewInc מבצעת אופטימיזציה ומשפרת את המוניטין המקוון שלך. ReviewInc היא המובילה הבלתי מעורערת במחיר-ביצועים....
EmbedMyReviews
embedmyreviews.com
EmbedMyReviews היא פלטפורמה מקוונת לניהול מוניטין הכל באחד. הפלטפורמה הראשונה שמספקת אינטגרציה ישירה של Stripe בונה אתרים בקליק אחד והתמקדות בסוכנויות. אם אתה מחפש תווית לבנה, אין ברירה טובה יותר מאשר EmbedMyReviews. להתאמה אישית של הרמה, לתכונות ולמחיר אין התאמה.
ResellerRatings
resellerratings.com
אנו מפגישים קונים וסוחרים כדי לשפר את חווית הקנייה. ResellerRatings עוזר ללקוחות למצוא, לבחור ולעודד את המוצרים והמותגים שהם אוהבים תוך שהם מספקים לארגונים את הכלים להגביר את הגילוי, להגדיל את ההמרות ולבנות הוכחה חברתית. עם ResellerRatings Reviews Suite, המותג שלך מגיע למנועי החיפוש הגדולים בעולם וכ...
TrueReview
truereview.co
הדרך היעילה ביותר להגדיל את הביקורות שלך בגוגל (או כל אתר אחר) היא באמצעות TrueReview! עם TrueReview, שליחת בקשות לסקירת SMS או אימייל היא פשוטה ואינה דורשת הגדרה מסובכת. TrueReview עוקבת אחר האינטראקציות של הלקוחות שלך עם בקשות ביקורת, ושולחת הודעות דוא"ל מעקב כדי להגביר את המעורבות ולהשיג לך יותר ...
Tagsen
tagsen.com
פתרונות הדפסה עסקיים ושיווקיים ב-Tagsen, הפלטפורמה המקוונת המובילה בהודו למוצרים איכותיים כמו כרטיסי ביקור, באנרים, מדבקות, עלונים ועוד.
URLScore.ai
urlscore.ai
בין אם אתה זהיר לגבי בטיחות האתר לפני הביקור, או מבקש להגביר את זיהוי איומי הסייבר שלך, Urlscore כאן כדי לעזור. השתמש בטופס האינטרנט שלנו או שלב את ה-API שלנו כדי לסווג כתובות אתרים ולזהות סיכונים פוטנציאליים, כדי להבטיח חווית גלישה בטוחה יותר.
paiza
paiza.jp
אתר מקיף לחיפוש עבודה ולמידה למהנדסי IT ומתכנתים [paiza]. דמיינו את כישוריכם באמצעות בדיקת מיומנויות תכנות, ואם כישוריכם יוכרו, ייתכן שתקבלו סקאוט מחברה, שייתן לכם יתרון בהחלפת מקום עבודה. זהו שירות שמעריך ``אנשים עם כישורים'' ולא רקע אקדמי או היסטוריית עבודה.
Reviews On My Website
reviewsonmywebsite.com
ReviewsOnMyWebsite עוזר לעסקים לנטר, לבקש ולהציג את הביקורות המקוונות שלהם כדי לעזור להגדיל את ההוכחה החברתית ולבנות אמון עם הלקוחות שלהם.
Sitejabber
sitejabber.com
Jabio, הטכנולוגיה שמאחורי Sitejabber, היא פלטפורמה לחיזוק המותג המאפשרת לעסקים למנף ביקורות אמיתיות. חברות משתמשות בחבילת הכלים לניהול מוניטין המקיפה, התומכת בטכנולוגיה, למקור ולפרסום נרחב של ביקורות על פני אתרים ופלטפורמות מרובות - וכתוצאה מכך נראות מורחבת, יותר קונים וצמיחה עסקית.
Oggvo
oggvo.com
Oggvo מקלה על עסקים קטנים לצמוח ולהישאר תחרותיים על ידי פישוט חווית הלקוחות שלהם בכל שלב במסע.
Great Recruiters
greatrecruiters.com
אנו עוזרים לחברות כוח אדם להאיץ את צמיחתן על ידי מקסום החזר ה-ROI שלהן על סקירות, הפניות, מוניטין ומגייסים.
Shopper Approved
shopperapproved.com
מאז 2010, Shopper Approved עזר ליותר מ-25,000 עסקים מקוונים לאסוף עד פי 10 יותר דירוגים וביקורות מכל פלטפורמת ביקורת אחרת באינטרנט. אנחנו גם חברה עטורת פרסים של Inc. 500, שותף רשמי של Google סקירה, ויש לנו דירוג A+ BBB. הדבר שמייחד באמת את Shopper Approved הוא היכולת הייחודית שלנו לעזור ללקוחות שלנו...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
אלפי המותגים והקמעונאים המובילים בעולם סומכים על הטכנולוגיה, השירותים והמומחיות של Bazaarvoice כדי להגדיל הכנסות, להרחיב טווח הגעה, להשיג תובנות מעשיות וליצור תומכים נאמנים. על פי מחקר חדש שהוזמן על ידי Forrester Consulting מטעם Bazaarvoice, עסקים השותפים עם Bazaarvoice יכולים לצפות להחזר של 400% על...