אתר: justbonfire.com

Bonfire is a B2B EaaS (Experience as a Service) concierge chatbot, leveraging AI to enable businesses to captivate their users with engaging experiences from the very first interaction. Bonfire enables companies to create AI-powered chatbots, trained on their data. Simply connect the apps you use to train the AI, define the use case, and integrate into your website - no coding needed.
קטגוריות:
Business
תוכנת צ'אטבוטים

