Jumpshare is an all-in-one visual communication platform that helps you get your message across using instantly shareable screen recordings, screenshots, and GIF captures. Packed with powerful sharing features and a robust processing engine that can preview over 200 file formats online, Jumpshare is the fastest and easiest way to share your work and ideas.

אתר: jumpshare.com

