Jumpshare

Jumpshare

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: jumpshare.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Jumpshare ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Jumpshare is an all-in-one visual communication platform that helps you get your message across using instantly shareable screen recordings, screenshots, and GIF captures. Packed with powerful sharing features and a robust processing engine that can preview over 200 file formats online, Jumpshare is the fastest and easiest way to share your work and ideas.
קטגוריות:
Photography & Graphics
תוכנת תקשורת וידאו

אתר: jumpshare.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Jumpshare, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Vimeo

Vimeo

vimeo.com

Loom

Loom

loom.com

Descript

Descript

descript.com

Synthesia

Synthesia

synthesia.io

Dropbox DocSend

Dropbox DocSend

docsend.com

Zight

Zight

zight.com

Podcastle

Podcastle

podcastle.ai

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Cincopa

Cincopa

cincopa.com

Grain

Grain

grain.com

Hippo Video

Hippo Video

hippovideo.io

Panopto

Panopto

panopto.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Droplr

Droplr

droplr.com

Dropshare

Dropshare

dropshare.cloud

Zight

Zight

zight.com

TelebuJoin

TelebuJoin

join.telebu.com

VideoCom

VideoCom

videocom.com

Workstorm

Workstorm

workstorm.com

Chanty

Chanty

chanty.com

Samepage

Samepage

samepage.io

Aspose

Aspose

aspose.app

wrap

wrap

wrap.so

RecCloud

RecCloud

reccloud.com

Brosix

Brosix

brosix.com

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות