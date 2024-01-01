אלטרנטיבות - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter היא אפליקציה חכמה לרישום הערות המאפשרת לך לזכור, לחפש ולשתף את השיחות הקוליות שלך. Otter יוצר הערות קוליות חכמות המשלבות אודיו, תמלול, זיהוי דובר, תמונות מוטבעות וביטויי מפתח. זה עוזר לאנשי עסקים, עיתונאים וסטודנטים להיות יותר ממוקדים, שיתופי פעולה ויעילים בפגישות, ראיונות, הרצאות ובכל מקום שב...
Krisp
krisp.ai
תהנה מקול HD ללא רעשי רקע והד במהלך פגישות מרוחקות, פודקאסטים והקלטות. Krisp מונע הסחות דעת רועשות המגבירים את הפרודוקטיביות והמקצועיות.
Notta
notta.ai
הקלט והפוך את הפודקאסט האהוב עליך, חדשות ורדיו דיבור, צ'אט דיסקורד, אודיו של שיעורי זום לטקסט. אתה יכול להשמיע הקלטות ולערוך תמלילים, להוסיף הערות, תגים, להוסיף תמונות כדי ללכוד את המידע החשוב מכל שיחה.
Hour One
hourone.ai
צור תוכן וידאו בינה מלאכותית בפחות מ-15 דקות. הפוך כל טקסט, שקופיות או הנחיה לסרטוני וידאו בהנחיית מציגים תוך דקות. בכל שפה
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
גישה למודלים רבי עוצמה של AI כדי לתמלל ולהבין דיבור ה-API הפשוט שלנו חושף מודלים של AI לזיהוי דיבור, זיהוי רמקולים, סיכום דיבור ועוד. אנו מתבססים על המחקר העדכני ביותר של AI כדי להציע דגמי AI מוכנים לייצור, ניתנים להרחבה ומאובטחים באמצעות API פשוט. בשימוש על ידי אלפי סטארט-אפים פורצי דרך ועשרות ארג...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
בנה קולי AI באפליקציות שלך. מסטארט-אפים ועד לנאס"א, ממשקי API של Deepgram משמשים לתמלול והבנת מיליוני דקות שמע בכל יום. מהיר, מדויק, ניתן להרחבה וחסכוני. כל מה שמפתחים צריכים לבנות בביטחון ולשלוח מהר יותר.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...