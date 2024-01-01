Inbenta

Inbenta

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: inbenta.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Inbenta ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Inbenta is a conversational AI platform that helps companies improve customer experience and reduce costs through intelligent automation. Use Cases: Customer Service, IT Helpdesk, Marketing & Sales, HR, Digital Transformation. Products: Chatbot, Search, Benti (case management/ticketing), Knowledge, Digital Instructor (interactive product demos). Technology: Proprietary AI, AI Platform, Generative AI Integration. Competitive Advantage: Inbenta's conversational AI has been trained on billions of customer interactions over a decade, across industries, making it proven to improve customer experience. Customers & Industries: Inbenta serves over 1,000 companies globally across industries like banking, travel, government, e-commerce, technology, healthcare, insurance, utilities, and telecommunications.
קטגוריות:
Productivity
תוכנת צ'אטבוטים

אתר: inbenta.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Inbenta, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Deskpro

Deskpro

deskpro.com

Pypestream

Pypestream

pypestream.com

Userbot

Userbot

userbot.ai

Curious Thing

Curious Thing

curiousthing.io

InteliWise

InteliWise

inteliwise.com

Anyword

Anyword

anyword.com

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield

dynamicyield.com

Demoboost

Demoboost

demoboost.com

arabot

arabot

arabot.io

סיור

מוצרים

הורדה

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

מדיניות פרטיות