אלטרנטיבות - HiThrive
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, פלטפורמת השליחה המובילה, עוזרת לחברות להתבלט בכך שהיא נותנת להן דרכים חדשות ליצירת קשר עם לקוחות לאורך המסע של הקונה.
Wellable
wellable.co
פלטפורמת הבריאות של Wellable עוזרת לארגונים לבנות תוכניות בריאות מרתקות לעובדים, להעלות את חווית העובדים ולשנות תרבויות
Tremendous
tremendous.com
שלח תשלומים דיגיטליים בינלאומיים בקנה מידה. משלוח מיידי, מימוש ללא תסכולים, מאות אפשרויות תגמול. קנה, שלח, עקוב, נהל ומותג את התשלומים שלך בפלטפורמה הקלה לשימוש שלנו.
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot היא הפלטפורמה המובילה למשחקים ויצירתיות למובילי מכירות. נהל בקלות תקציבים של מיליוני דולרים, שלח אלפי תגמולים בשניות, ותן לצוות שלך את המתנה הטובה מכולם, את הכוח לבחור את הפרס שלהם. עקוב אחר מעורבות באמצעות מסעות הפרסום השיווקיים הפנימיים שלך וקבל בעלות על יוזמות הפעלת המכירות שלך. בי...
&Open
andopen.co
מתנות טובות יותר לחברות שאכפת להן. לטפח קשרים ולבנות נאמנות בין צוותי מכירות, שיווק, משאבי אנוש ו-CX.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy היא פלטפורמת מתנות ארגונית הכל באחד, המשתמשת בכוחם של ניסיון ותענוג כדי לחבר בין אנשים ברחבי העולם.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Loop & Tie
loopandtie.com
The Loop & Tie gift management platform helps businesses send sustainable, personalized gifts to audiences around the world. Mass production is bad for the environment and bad for the world. Every gift in the Loop & Tie marketplace comes from small or minority-owned businesses, or companies working ...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU יוצר חוויות מוצר יוצאות דופן שעוזרות להעלות את המותג שלך. אנו מעצבים, מוצאים, מייצרים ומפיצים מוצרים מותאמים אישית ואיכותיים... ואנחנו מהירים. אנו מתגאים בכך שאנחנו השותפים המומלצים שלך לכל צרכי ה-swag המותאמים אישית שלך באירופה. אנו מציעים מגוון רחב של מוצרים באיכות גבוהה והאתר שלנו מקל עלי...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift היא פלטפורמת מתנות שפותחה עבור מתנות פרוגרמטיות מתמשכות. קנה, אחסן והגדר הכל פעם אחת, ואז הגבר מעורבות תוך דקות. הפתרון שלנו נוצר סביב 3 עמודי תווך - מגוון עצום של מוצרים כדי להבטיח שביעות רצון של הנמען, טכנולוגיה מתקדמת ואוטומציה לבקרת תהליכים חלקה, וצוות מומחים המוכן לספק שיטות עבוד...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp היא הפלטפורמה היחידה לניהול Swag מקצה לקצה. אנו מאמינים ש-swag הוא חזק להפליא, אך גם מסובך להפליא לשימוש. כל מה שאנו עושים מתמקד בהפיכת תהליך היצירה והמשלוח לפשוט ככל האפשר. הפלטפורמה שלנו מעניקה לך את הכוח לנהל עיצוב, יצירה, רכישה, ניהול מלאי, הפצה יעילה ולוגיסטיקה גלובלית, הכל במקום אחד. הי...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium הופך את המתנות, התגמולים והסוואג לקבוצות גלובליות לפשוטות ואישיות, לא משנה קנה המידה או המרחק. אנו מאפשרים לנמענים שלך בכל רחבי העולם לבחור מה שהם רוצים ולאן לשלוח אותו, מונעים ניחושים וממקסמים את ההשפעה של כל החלפה. בין אם אתה מודה ללקוחות ובין אם אתה מצטרף לעובדים, Stadium היא פלטפורמת הכל...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency מקורה ומספקת ללקוחות ברחבי העולם תגמולים דיגיטליים מקטלוג ייחודי הכולל מותגים מובילים, תשלום מראש ואפשרויות אחרות דמויות מזומן ב-24 מטבעות שונים ב-36 מדינות. NeoCurrency היא ספקית עצמאית מבוססת ארה"ב של תגמולים ופרסים דיגיטליים עבור קידום מכירות ותוכניות נאמנות, מחקרי שוק, תגמולים לעובדי...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S היא פלטפורמה טכנולוגית שחוללת מהפכה באופן שבו עסקים מובילים הפצה מתקשרים עם שותפי הערוצים שלהם. באמצעות פתרונות חדישים וגישה מונעת נתונים, O4S מעצימה לעסקים למקד ולתמרץ במדויק שותפים לערוצים בעלי ביצועים גבוהים, לעודד מכירות ולעודד שותפויות מתמשכות.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode היא פלטפורמת ההטבות ללקוחות עבור חברות שרוצות להשיק במהירות תוכנית הטבות לקוחות מרתקת במיוחד. Paylode מאפשרת לחברות לספק ללקוחותיהן תוכנית הטבות מקיפה בשבריר מהזמן ומהעלות שנדרש לבנות אחת מהן. Paylode זה כמו שיש צוות שותפויות שלם בפינה שלך. אנו בודקים ומנהלים משא ומתן מראש על אלפי הצעות הטבו...
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI היא פלטפורמת מתנות ארגונית חדשנית. אנו משתמשים בטכנולוגיית בינה מלאכותית כדי להפוך תהליך של מתן מתנות בכמות גדולה ולהתאים כל מתנה לכל אחד מהמקבלים שלך. הפגינו הערכה וערבו את העובדים והלקוחות שלכם עם מתנות מותאמות אישית שנאספו בצורה מבוססת נתונים.
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce היא פלטפורמת מתנות התומכת בינה מלאכותית המסייעת לעסקים לבנות מערכות יחסים, להאיץ מכירות ולהגביר את המודעות למותג באמצעות מתנות מותאמות אישית. צוותי שיווק, מכירות ולקוחות משתמשים ב-Alyce כדי לפתוח את הדלת לעסקים חדשים ולטפח ולתגמל לקוחות נאמנים לאורך מחזור חייהם.
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard הוא כרטיס הקבוצה המושלם לאירועים מיוחדים. לחגוג מישהו עם כרטיס קבוצתי מקוון מלא בהודעות, קובצי GIF, תמונות וסרטונים!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
קנה, שלח ועקוב אחר כרטיסי מתנה דיגיטליים עבור תוכניות התגמול והתמריצים שלך.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
תשתית תגמולים, תמריצים, הטבות ותשלומים לעסקים. אלפי עסקים מכל הגדלים, מסטארט-אפים ועד ארגונים גדולים, משתמשים במטבע העסקי של Xoxoday כדי לשלוח תגמולים, הטבות, תמריצים ותשלומים.