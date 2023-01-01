WebCatalog

Harvard Business Publishing Education

Harvard Business Publishing Education

לא התקנת את WebCatalog? הורד/י את WebCatalog.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: hbsp.harvard.edu

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Harvard Business Publishing Education ב-WebCatalog ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Harvard Business Publishing Education משתפת פעולה עם מחנכים ולומדים ברחבי העולם בכך שהיא המקור העשיר ביותר לרעיונות לשיפור החינוך לניהול.

אתר: hbsp.harvard.edu

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Harvard Business Publishing Education, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

יכול גם לעניין אותך

Discovery Education

Discovery Education

discoveryeducation.com

Panorama Education

Panorama Education

panoramaed.com

Sentral

Sentral

sentral.com.au

DisplayNote Web

DisplayNote Web

displaynote.com

WCEA

WCEA

wcea.education

Harvard Business Review

Harvard Business Review

hbr.org

Frontline Education

Frontline Education

frontlineeducation.com

Sycamore Education

Sycamore Education

sycamoreeducation.com

Eblity

Eblity

eblity.com

Business Insider

Business Insider

businessinsider.com

Pearson MyLab

Pearson MyLab

mlm.pearson.com

TED

TED

ted.com

    מוצר

    תמיכה

    חברה

    מידע משפטי

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    אנחנו משתמשים בקובצי Cookie כדי לספק את האתרים שלנו ולשפר את הפעולה שלהם. אם בחרת להשתמש באתרים שלנו, המשמעות היא שהסכמת לשימוש בקובצי Cookie.

    מדיניות פרטיות