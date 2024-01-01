WebCatalog

Guusto

Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology to redeem. 5X IMPACT of your budget - only pay for people who can give recognition, there are no markups, unclaimed gifts are credited back, and 1 day of clean water is donated with every gift sent.

