אתר: gptinf.com

GPTinf הוא כלי חדשני ליצירת תוכן בינה מלאכותית שנועד להפוך תוכן שנכתב בינה מלאכותית לבלתי ניתן לזיהוי על ידי עקיפת אלגוריתמי זיהוי בינה מלאכותית. זה מאפשר למשתמשים ליצור בקלות תוכן אותנטי ומרתק בכמה קליקים בלבד. GPTinf משתמש בעיבוד שפה טבעית מתקדם כדי לנתח טקסט שנוצר בינה מלאכותית ולזהות תבניות חוזרות באוצר המילים, בדקדוק ובמבנה המשפט. לאחר מכן הוא משכתב ומפרפרזה אוטומטית את התוכן, מגדיל את הווריאציות כדי לחקות את סגנון הכתיבה האנושי ולעקוף גלאי AI. תכונות עיקריות: * מעקף גלאי AI בלחיצה אחת * שומר על משמעות תוך שכתוב תוכן * תמחור גמיש המבוסס על צרכי ספירת מילים חודשית * זמינה ניסיון חינם

