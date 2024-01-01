GPayments has established itself as a market leader for over 3 decades, providing AI-Assisted Fraud Prevention solutions. Our utilisation of Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) instils confidence in the Fraud Prevention process. We pride ourselves on building and implementing our solutions based on globally recognised standards such as EMVCo, which encompasses 3D Secure authentication, as well as global and local card schemes. Our suite of solutions caters to a diverse range of clients.

אתר: gpayments.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל GPayments, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.