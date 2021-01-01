WebCatalog

אלטרנטיבות - GoZen

Odoo

Odoo

odoo.com

Odoo היא תוכנת ניהול עסקי הכוללת CRM, מסחר אלקטרוני, חיוב, הנהלת חשבונות, ייצור, מחסנים, ניהול פרויקטים וניהול מלאי. גרסת הקהילה היא תוכנה חופשית, ברישיון תחת GNU LGPLv3. יש גם גרסת "Enterprise" קניינית, בעלת תכונות ושירותים נוספים. קוד המקור עבור מודולי המסגרת וה-ERP הליבה אוצר על ידי Odoo S.A.

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Brevo (לשעבר Sendinblue) עוזר לך להצמיח את העסק שלך. בנה קשרי לקוחות בדוא"ל, SMS, צ'אט ועוד. השתמש בכלים שאתה צריך, מתי שאתה צריך אותם. נסה את זה בחינם.

OneSignal

OneSignal

onesignal.com

המובילה בעולם להודעות דחיפה לנייד, דחיפה באינטרנט והודעות בתוך האפליקציה. מהימנים על ידי 800,000 עסקים לשלוח 5 מיליארד הודעות דחיפה ביום.

GetResponse

GetResponse

getresponse.com

GetResponse מציעה פלטפורמה מקוונת לתוכנות שיווק בדוא"ל, יצירת דפי נחיתה, אירוח סמינרים מקוונים ועוד ועוד. נסה 30 יום בחינם ללא כרטיס אשראי!

SendPulse

SendPulse

sendpulse.com

הפוך את השיווק שלך לאוטומטי ושלב את כל ערוצי המסירה בפלטפורמה אחת: דואר אלקטרוני, התראות דחיפה באינטרנט, SMS, Viber. © 2021

AWeber

AWeber

aweber.com

נסה את AWeber בחינם היום וקבל את כל הפתרונות להגדלת רשימת הדוא"ל שלך, יצירת קשר עם הקהל שלך והגדלת המכירות. אין צורך בכרטיס אשראי.

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

הפוך את האפליקציה שלך לחברתית. מ-Reddit דרך Paytm ועד Headspace, כל אפליקציה אהובה משגשגת על גב קהילה חזקה. התקרב לשלך על ידי הוספת צ'אט, קול או וידאו לאפליקציה שלך.

Courier

Courier

courier.com

שליח היא הדרך החכמה ביותר לעצב ולמסור הודעות. עצב פעם אחת, ושלח לכל ערוץ - אימייל, Slack, SMS, push ועוד - דרך API אחד.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

הפעל אימייל, דחיפה, SMS, webhooks ועוד עם Customer.io. השג שליטה על נתוני התנהגות כדי להתאים אישית את התקשורת עם הלקוחות ולעודד מעורבות. התחל בחינם.

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

שיווק בדוא"ל מסחר אלקטרוני, אימיילים אוטומטיים ו-SMS - עבור ל-Omnisend והגדל את המכירות שלך מבלי להגדיל את עומס העבודה שלך.

Braze

Braze

braze.com

הפעל חוויות לקוח רלוונטיות ומותאמות בזמן אמת.

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap היא חברה מבוססת SaaS לניהול מחזור החיים של לקוחות ושיווק סלולרי שבסיסה במאונטיין וויו, קליפורניה. נוסדה במאי 2013, היא מספקת מוצרי ניתוח אפליקציות לנייד ומעורבות משתמשים ליותר מ-8,000, כולל Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow ו-DealsPlus. החברה נתמכת על ידי Sequoia Cap...

Sender

Sender

sender.net

בנה את הגשר בין רשימות הדוא"ל שלך להכנסות. Sender מאפשר לך לשמור במהירות ובקלות על קשר עם הלקוחות שלך ולהגדיל את העסק שלך - תוך הוצאה נמוכה בהרבה.

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage הוא פתרון מלא המורכב מניתוח לקוחות רב עוצמה, מעורבות אוטומטית בין ערוצים והתאמה אישית מונעת בינה מלאכותית.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

ה-CDXP היחיד ללא קוד, מונע בינה מלאכותית עם ערוצי ביצוע שיווקי היפר-פרסונליים בנויים ומשולבים באופן מקורי.

User.com

User.com

user.com

User.com היא תוכנת אוטומציה לשיווק ומכירות מתקדמת. אנו עוזרים לחברות לייעל תהליכים פנימיים ולהצמיח את העסק שלהן מהר יותר.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

תגיד שלום לשיווק גנרטיבי אוטונומי. Contlo היא פלטפורמת שיווק מהדור הבא, שנבנתה על בסיס העולם הראשון של AI. מופעל על ידי מודל AI של המותג שלך וסוכני AI אוטונומיים.

Iterable

Iterable

iterable.com

התחבר ללקוחות שלך כמו שאתה באמת מכיר אותם. Iterable היא פלטפורמת שיווק חוצת ערוצים המעצימה חוויות לקוח מאוחדות ומעצימה אותך ליצור, לייעל ולמדוד כל אינטראקציה לאורך כל מסע הלקוח.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

פלטפורמת החוויה הדיגיטלית שנבנתה למסחר. פתרונות Bloomreach משלבים את העוצמה של נתוני לקוחות ומוצר מאוחדים עם המהירות והקנה מידה של AI והחלטות חזויות, כך שתוכל לספק חוויות קסומות הממירות בכל ערוץ ובכל מסע.

Airship

Airship

airship.com

העברת מסרים משמעותיים בכל שלב במחזור חיי הלקוח באמצעות פלטפורמת Customer Engagement שנבנתה עבור מותגים ארגוניים. למד עוד.

Connectly.ai

Connectly.ai

connectly.ai

Connectly מאפשר לעסקים ליצור ולשלוח בקלות קמפיינים שיווקיים אוטומטיים, אינטראקטיביים ומותאמים אישית באמצעות WhatsApp בקנה מידה. זה מקדם שיחה דו-כיוונית (בניגוד ל-SMS ודואר אלקטרוני), שבה לקוחות פוטנציאליים ולקוחות יכולים לבחור את מסע הקנייה שלהם, ולהגביר את המעורבות לצד המרות. Connectly גם מרכזת את ...

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

תוכנה לאוטומציה של אימייל המעוררת מעורבות. צור מעורבות של קהל הדוא"ל שלך עם תוכן מותאם אישית שמניע המרות. Upland Adestra היא ספקית גלובלית מובילה של פתרונות דואר אלקטרוני ושיווק בגוף ראשון עבור מותגים גלובליים וצומחים כאחד.

Truepush

Truepush

truepush.com

שלח הודעות דחיפה ללא הגבלה וייצר רווח ממודעות דחיפה באמצעות כלי Truepush. הוסף ערוץ הכנסה נוסף לאתר שלך עם מודעות הדחיפה שלנו. חסוך עד $1200 לחודש על מעורבות המשתמשים שלך עם כלי Truepush.

ngrow

ngrow

ngrow.ai

הגבר את השמירה עם הודעות דחיפה של AI. פלטפורמת המודיעין היחידה ללא SDK.

Knock

Knock

knock.app

תשתית הודעות למפתחים. Knock היא תשתית הודעות גמישה ואמינה שנבנתה להתאמה איתך.

Leanplum

Leanplum

leanplum.com

למקסם את מעורבות הלקוחות על ידי בניית קשרים מתמשכים ובעלי ערך באמצעות אופטימיזציה של מסרים רב-ערוציים ותזמור קמפיינים.

Ocamba

Ocamba

ocamba.com

The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging

NotificationAPI

NotificationAPI

notificationapi.com

NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.

Nashpush

Nashpush

nashpush.com

Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...

MonRays

MonRays

monetizationrays.com

MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...

MaxTraffic

MaxTraffic

maxtraffic.com

Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.

indigitall

indigitall

indigitall.com

indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...

FoxPush

FoxPush

foxpush.com

Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.

FlareLane

FlareLane

flarelane.com

FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...

Catapush

Catapush

catapush.com

Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...

WonderPush

WonderPush

wonderpush.com

Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...

Subscribers

Subscribers

subscribers.com

Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...

PushPad

PushPad

pushpad.xyz

Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.

Noviclick

Noviclick

noviclick.com

Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...

Notix

Notix

notix.co

NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...

Feedify

Feedify

feedify.net

Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.

AutomateWoo

AutomateWoo

automatewoo.com

Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.

AdOperator

AdOperator

adoperator.com

AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...

NotifyVisitors

NotifyVisitors

notifyvisitors.com

Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.

Larapush

Larapush

larapush.com

LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...

PushPushGo

PushPushGo

pushpushgo.com

Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.

SmartPush

SmartPush

smartpush.ai

SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...

MagicBell

MagicBell

magicbell.com

MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...

Pushwoosh

Pushwoosh

pushwoosh.com

Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...

Segmentify

Segmentify

segmentify.com

Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...

Gravitec

Gravitec

gravitec.net

Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...

Kumulos

Kumulos

kumulos.com

With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...

PushEngage

PushEngage

pushengage.com

Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...

Engagespot

Engagespot

engagespot.co

Zapier עבור התראות. Engagespot מסייעת למפתחים לבנות התראות על מוצרים מרובים ערוצים עם API יחיד. עם Engagespot, אתה יכול: * שלב ערוצי התראות מרובים כגון דואר אלקטרוני, בתוך האפליקציה, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack וכו' למוצר שלך תוך דקות. * עורך תבניות מובנה לניהול תוכן ההתראות של האפליקציה שלך בערוצי...

Atomic.io

Atomic.io

atomic.io

ספק את הדור הבא של חווית לקוח, ישירות בתוך האפליקציה שלך. Atomic.io הוא הכלי שלך למעורבות לקוחות בתוך האפליקציה, המאפשר לך לשלוח במהירות הודעות היפר-פרסונליות, ניתנות לפעולה ללקוחות שלך בתוך הערוץ המאובטח ביותר שלך - האפליקציה שלך. עם שיעור קריאה של 94% ושיעורי המרה גבוהים פי 14 מהאימייל, הוכח כי At...

Notificare

Notificare

notificare.com

Notificare היא פלטפורמה חזקה מובילה למעורבות לקוחות שעוזרת למותגים לעסוק (מחדש) בקהל שלהם, לשפוך אור על התנהגות לקוחות ולהגדיל את ההמרות. כלי אחד בודד, עם ערוצים App Push, Web Push, דואר אלקטרוני, SMS וארנק נייד, כדי להעביר את ההודעות והאינטראקציות המרתקות ביותר. נוסדה בשנת 2012, מטה ברוטרדם, הולנד....

Appgain.io

Appgain.io

appgain.io

Appgain היא פלטפורמת שיווק באינטרנט ובנייד מלא, המסייעת לאפליקציות לנייד ולרשת להשיג יותר משתמשים ולשפר את המעורבות בפלטפורמה אחת. 200 מיליארד דולר הוצא עד 2020, רק כדי לגרום לך להוריד אפליקציות, ו-75% מהן, לעולם אל תפתח את האפליקציה! Appgain.io מתמקד ביצירת קשר מחדש עם 75% שאבדו ממשתמשי האפליקציה. ...

Cordial

Cordial

cordial.com

Cordial היא פלטפורמת שיווק אמיתית המעצימה מותגים לבצע אוטומציה מלאה של אסטרטגיות השיווק שלהם ולשנות את הדרך שבה הם עובדים. עוצב עם גישה ממוקדת לקוח, Cordial משלבת גמישות נתונים מתקדמת עם אוטומציות אדפטיביות מתוחכמות ובינה מלאכותית מתקדמת לרעיונות, בדיקה ויישום אסטרטגיות שיווק חדשות בזמן שיא - הכל בפ...

PushAlert

PushAlert

pushalert.co

PushAlert היא פלטפורמת מעורבות לקוחות רב-ערוצית התומכת בהודעות דחיפה באינטרנט, הודעות אפליקציה עבור אנדרואיד ו-iOS יחד עם הודעות באתר. מופעל עם ארכיטקטורה מובילה בכיתה, PushAlert עוזר לעסקים ליצור קשר עם הקהל שלהם על ידי שליחת התראות בזמן אמת על עדכונים, מבצעים, חדשות, וגם ליצור קשר עם לקוחות שנמצאי...

cmercury

cmercury

cmercury.com

פלטפורמת שיווק הדוא"ל המופעלת על ידי AI של cmercury עם יכולות מורחבות של שיווק רב-ערוצים עוזרת לך עם רכישות לקוחות, שימור והתקשרויות בערוצי דוא"ל, נייד ואינטרנט

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.