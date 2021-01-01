אלטרנטיבות - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo היא תוכנת ניהול עסקי הכוללת CRM, מסחר אלקטרוני, חיוב, הנהלת חשבונות, ייצור, מחסנים, ניהול פרויקטים וניהול מלאי. גרסת הקהילה היא תוכנה חופשית, ברישיון תחת GNU LGPLv3. יש גם גרסת "Enterprise" קניינית, בעלת תכונות ושירותים נוספים. קוד המקור עבור מודולי המסגרת וה-ERP הליבה אוצר על ידי Odoo S.A.
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (לשעבר Sendinblue) עוזר לך להצמיח את העסק שלך. בנה קשרי לקוחות בדוא"ל, SMS, צ'אט ועוד. השתמש בכלים שאתה צריך, מתי שאתה צריך אותם. נסה את זה בחינם.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
המובילה בעולם להודעות דחיפה לנייד, דחיפה באינטרנט והודעות בתוך האפליקציה. מהימנים על ידי 800,000 עסקים לשלוח 5 מיליארד הודעות דחיפה ביום.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse מציעה פלטפורמה מקוונת לתוכנות שיווק בדוא"ל, יצירת דפי נחיתה, אירוח סמינרים מקוונים ועוד ועוד. נסה 30 יום בחינם ללא כרטיס אשראי!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
הפוך את השיווק שלך לאוטומטי ושלב את כל ערוצי המסירה בפלטפורמה אחת: דואר אלקטרוני, התראות דחיפה באינטרנט, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
נסה את AWeber בחינם היום וקבל את כל הפתרונות להגדלת רשימת הדוא"ל שלך, יצירת קשר עם הקהל שלך והגדלת המכירות. אין צורך בכרטיס אשראי.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
הפוך את האפליקציה שלך לחברתית. מ-Reddit דרך Paytm ועד Headspace, כל אפליקציה אהובה משגשגת על גב קהילה חזקה. התקרב לשלך על ידי הוספת צ'אט, קול או וידאו לאפליקציה שלך.
Courier
courier.com
שליח היא הדרך החכמה ביותר לעצב ולמסור הודעות. עצב פעם אחת, ושלח לכל ערוץ - אימייל, Slack, SMS, push ועוד - דרך API אחד.
Customer.io
customer.io
הפעל אימייל, דחיפה, SMS, webhooks ועוד עם Customer.io. השג שליטה על נתוני התנהגות כדי להתאים אישית את התקשורת עם הלקוחות ולעודד מעורבות. התחל בחינם.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
שיווק בדוא"ל מסחר אלקטרוני, אימיילים אוטומטיים ו-SMS - עבור ל-Omnisend והגדל את המכירות שלך מבלי להגדיל את עומס העבודה שלך.
Braze
braze.com
הפעל חוויות לקוח רלוונטיות ומותאמות בזמן אמת.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap היא חברה מבוססת SaaS לניהול מחזור החיים של לקוחות ושיווק סלולרי שבסיסה במאונטיין וויו, קליפורניה. נוסדה במאי 2013, היא מספקת מוצרי ניתוח אפליקציות לנייד ומעורבות משתמשים ליותר מ-8,000, כולל Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow ו-DealsPlus. החברה נתמכת על ידי Sequoia Cap...
Sender
sender.net
בנה את הגשר בין רשימות הדוא"ל שלך להכנסות. Sender מאפשר לך לשמור במהירות ובקלות על קשר עם הלקוחות שלך ולהגדיל את העסק שלך - תוך הוצאה נמוכה בהרבה.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage הוא פתרון מלא המורכב מניתוח לקוחות רב עוצמה, מעורבות אוטומטית בין ערוצים והתאמה אישית מונעת בינה מלאכותית.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
ה-CDXP היחיד ללא קוד, מונע בינה מלאכותית עם ערוצי ביצוע שיווקי היפר-פרסונליים בנויים ומשולבים באופן מקורי.
User.com
user.com
User.com היא תוכנת אוטומציה לשיווק ומכירות מתקדמת. אנו עוזרים לחברות לייעל תהליכים פנימיים ולהצמיח את העסק שלהן מהר יותר.
Contlo
contlo.com
תגיד שלום לשיווק גנרטיבי אוטונומי. Contlo היא פלטפורמת שיווק מהדור הבא, שנבנתה על בסיס העולם הראשון של AI. מופעל על ידי מודל AI של המותג שלך וסוכני AI אוטונומיים.
Iterable
iterable.com
התחבר ללקוחות שלך כמו שאתה באמת מכיר אותם. Iterable היא פלטפורמת שיווק חוצת ערוצים המעצימה חוויות לקוח מאוחדות ומעצימה אותך ליצור, לייעל ולמדוד כל אינטראקציה לאורך כל מסע הלקוח.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
פלטפורמת החוויה הדיגיטלית שנבנתה למסחר. פתרונות Bloomreach משלבים את העוצמה של נתוני לקוחות ומוצר מאוחדים עם המהירות והקנה מידה של AI והחלטות חזויות, כך שתוכל לספק חוויות קסומות הממירות בכל ערוץ ובכל מסע.
Airship
airship.com
העברת מסרים משמעותיים בכל שלב במחזור חיי הלקוח באמצעות פלטפורמת Customer Engagement שנבנתה עבור מותגים ארגוניים. למד עוד.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly מאפשר לעסקים ליצור ולשלוח בקלות קמפיינים שיווקיים אוטומטיים, אינטראקטיביים ומותאמים אישית באמצעות WhatsApp בקנה מידה. זה מקדם שיחה דו-כיוונית (בניגוד ל-SMS ודואר אלקטרוני), שבה לקוחות פוטנציאליים ולקוחות יכולים לבחור את מסע הקנייה שלהם, ולהגביר את המעורבות לצד המרות. Connectly גם מרכזת את ...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
תוכנה לאוטומציה של אימייל המעוררת מעורבות. צור מעורבות של קהל הדוא"ל שלך עם תוכן מותאם אישית שמניע המרות. Upland Adestra היא ספקית גלובלית מובילה של פתרונות דואר אלקטרוני ושיווק בגוף ראשון עבור מותגים גלובליים וצומחים כאחד.
Truepush
truepush.com
שלח הודעות דחיפה ללא הגבלה וייצר רווח ממודעות דחיפה באמצעות כלי Truepush. הוסף ערוץ הכנסה נוסף לאתר שלך עם מודעות הדחיפה שלנו. חסוך עד $1200 לחודש על מעורבות המשתמשים שלך עם כלי Truepush.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
הגבר את השמירה עם הודעות דחיפה של AI. פלטפורמת המודיעין היחידה ללא SDK.
Knock
knock.app
תשתית הודעות למפתחים. Knock היא תשתית הודעות גמישה ואמינה שנבנתה להתאמה איתך.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
למקסם את מעורבות הלקוחות על ידי בניית קשרים מתמשכים ובעלי ערך באמצעות אופטימיזציה של מסרים רב-ערוציים ותזמור קמפיינים.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier עבור התראות. Engagespot מסייעת למפתחים לבנות התראות על מוצרים מרובים ערוצים עם API יחיד. עם Engagespot, אתה יכול: * שלב ערוצי התראות מרובים כגון דואר אלקטרוני, בתוך האפליקציה, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack וכו' למוצר שלך תוך דקות. * עורך תבניות מובנה לניהול תוכן ההתראות של האפליקציה שלך בערוצי...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
ספק את הדור הבא של חווית לקוח, ישירות בתוך האפליקציה שלך. Atomic.io הוא הכלי שלך למעורבות לקוחות בתוך האפליקציה, המאפשר לך לשלוח במהירות הודעות היפר-פרסונליות, ניתנות לפעולה ללקוחות שלך בתוך הערוץ המאובטח ביותר שלך - האפליקציה שלך. עם שיעור קריאה של 94% ושיעורי המרה גבוהים פי 14 מהאימייל, הוכח כי At...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare היא פלטפורמה חזקה מובילה למעורבות לקוחות שעוזרת למותגים לעסוק (מחדש) בקהל שלהם, לשפוך אור על התנהגות לקוחות ולהגדיל את ההמרות. כלי אחד בודד, עם ערוצים App Push, Web Push, דואר אלקטרוני, SMS וארנק נייד, כדי להעביר את ההודעות והאינטראקציות המרתקות ביותר. נוסדה בשנת 2012, מטה ברוטרדם, הולנד....
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain היא פלטפורמת שיווק באינטרנט ובנייד מלא, המסייעת לאפליקציות לנייד ולרשת להשיג יותר משתמשים ולשפר את המעורבות בפלטפורמה אחת. 200 מיליארד דולר הוצא עד 2020, רק כדי לגרום לך להוריד אפליקציות, ו-75% מהן, לעולם אל תפתח את האפליקציה! Appgain.io מתמקד ביצירת קשר מחדש עם 75% שאבדו ממשתמשי האפליקציה. ...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial היא פלטפורמת שיווק אמיתית המעצימה מותגים לבצע אוטומציה מלאה של אסטרטגיות השיווק שלהם ולשנות את הדרך שבה הם עובדים. עוצב עם גישה ממוקדת לקוח, Cordial משלבת גמישות נתונים מתקדמת עם אוטומציות אדפטיביות מתוחכמות ובינה מלאכותית מתקדמת לרעיונות, בדיקה ויישום אסטרטגיות שיווק חדשות בזמן שיא - הכל בפ...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert היא פלטפורמת מעורבות לקוחות רב-ערוצית התומכת בהודעות דחיפה באינטרנט, הודעות אפליקציה עבור אנדרואיד ו-iOS יחד עם הודעות באתר. מופעל עם ארכיטקטורה מובילה בכיתה, PushAlert עוזר לעסקים ליצור קשר עם הקהל שלהם על ידי שליחת התראות בזמן אמת על עדכונים, מבצעים, חדשות, וגם ליצור קשר עם לקוחות שנמצאי...
cmercury
cmercury.com
פלטפורמת שיווק הדוא"ל המופעלת על ידי AI של cmercury עם יכולות מורחבות של שיווק רב-ערוצים עוזרת לך עם רכישות לקוחות, שימור והתקשרויות בערוצי דוא"ל, נייד ואינטרנט