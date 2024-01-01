אלטרנטיבות - Glean
Guru
getguru.com
התחל בחינם עם Guru, הוויקי החזק של החברה שחותך את רעשי הצ'אט כדי לספק לך את המידע שאתה באמת צריך כדי לעשות את העבודה שלך.
Algolia
algolia.com
אלגוליה היא חברת סטארט-אפ אמריקאית המציעה מוצר חיפוש באינטרנט באמצעות מודל SaaS (תוכנה כשירות).
AlphaSense
alpha-sense.com
מודיעין שוק ופלטפורמת חיפוש גלה תובנות בשניות, לא בשעות לנוע במהירות השוק על ידי מעקב בקלות אחר חברות, נושאים ותעשיות ברחבי יקום נרחב של תוכן - באינדקס, ניתן לחיפוש והכל במקום אחד.
Luigi's Box
luigisbox.com
Luigi's Box is a product search and discovery solution suitable for any e-commerce platform. Luigi's Box magic starts with detailed analytics dashboards giving you all the relevant information about the performance of search & navigation elements on your site. Learn more about the performance of you...
Akooda
akooda.co
Akooda Enterprise Search unlocks insights with Generative AI search for the whole enterprise. The new AI-powered search and analytics engine goes beyond delivering results, offering context, analysis, and a deep comprehension of your organization. Tailored to effortlessly handle a variety of data ty...
Conversica
conversica.com
Conversica היא הספקית המובילה של Conversational AI עבור צוותי הכנסה. פתח הכנסה לאורך כל מחזור החיים עם Revenue Digital Assistants.