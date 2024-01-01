WebCatalog

FoxMetrics

FoxMetrics

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: foxmetrics.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של FoxMetrics ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

FoxMetrics is a marketing analytics and personalization software. It puts powerful conversion tools right at your fingertips. With the ability to collect detailed user data and profiles, segment the data, and trigger personalized messages across a number of channels (via built-in widgets), FoxMetrics doesn't just give you numbers and charts -- it lets you harness your analytics to impact your bottom line.

קטגוריות:

Business
תוכנת התאמה אישית

אתר: foxmetrics.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל FoxMetrics, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

OptiMonk

OptiMonk

optimonk.com

Hushed

Hushed

hushed.com

SmartSender

SmartSender

smartsender.io

Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

Graph

Graph

mygraph.ca

Woopra

Woopra

woopra.com

FreJun

FreJun

frejun.com

Stock Analysis

Stock Analysis

stockanalysis.com

CallPage

CallPage

callpage.io

Dialog Insight

Dialog Insight

app.dialoginsight.com

Personyze

Personyze

personyze.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.