אלטרנטיבות - Extole
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye היא פלטפורמת חווית לקוח מקיפה. יותר מ-60,000 עסקים בכל הגדלים משתמשים ב-BirdEye מדי יום כדי למצוא אותם באינטרנט באמצעות ביקורות, להיבחר על ידי לקוחות עם אינטראקציות בהודעות טקסט, ולהיות העסק הטוב ביותר עם כלי סקרים ותובנות.
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate דואגת לכל צרכי שיווק השותפים וההפניות שלך. סנכרן את Tapfiliate עם Shopify, WooCommerce ועוד 30 אינטגרציות אחרות.
Talkable
talkable.com
תוכניות שיווק הפניות נהדרות ✅ לחנויות מקוונות, עסקים מקומיים ושירותי B2B. תוכנית נאמנות לקוחות לשיווק צמיחה. קל להפעלה, בדיקה ואופטימיזציה! תגמל את הלקוחות שלך!
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
מותגים משגשגים נבנים עם שגרירים. תוכנת ניהול שגריר מותג הכל-באחד המשתלבת עם Shopify, Amazon ו-WoCommerce.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
הגדל את העסק שלך בן לילה, כל לילה. GrowSurf היא תוכנת הפניה עבור סטארט-אפים טכנולוגיים. הלקוחות שלנו רואים 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% צמיחה חודשית.
NiceJob
nicejob.com
הדרך הקלה ביותר לקבל ביקורות נוספות ולבנות את המוניטין שלך. צור באזז של מדיה חברתית, שפר את ה-SEO שלך וזכה למכירות נוספות.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
הפוך את המעריצים הגדולים ביותר שלך למשווקים הטובים ביותר שלך. Rewardful היא דרך פשוטה עבור חברות SaaS להקים תוכניות שותפים והפניות עם Stripe & Paddle. פשוט חבר את חשבונך ואפשר לנו לעקוב אחר הפניות, הנחות ועמלות עבורך!
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo היא פלטפורמת שיווק eCommerce עם הפתרונות המתקדמים ביותר עבור ביקורות לקוחות, שיווק ויזואלי, נאמנות, הפניות ושיווק ב-SMS. גלה עוד על האופן שבו המותג שלך יכול להניע צמיחה עם Yotpo כאן.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
דמיין את הלקוחות שלך עוזרים לך להניע מכירות חדשות! הפניות של לקוחות הן המפתח לשיווק ויראלי ולעסק משגשג. עם ReferralCandy, הביאו את הכוח המדהים הזה של השפעה עמיתים לחנות שלכם.
Smile.io
smile.io
הפוך לקוחות ראשונים ללקוחות לנצח עם אפליקציית הנאמנות המהימנה ביותר בעולם. מעל 125 מיליון קונים צוברים נקודות באמצעות סמייל. תן לאנשים את מה שהם אוהבים.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
מעקב אחר שותפים והפניות עבור SaaS. הפעל תוכנית שותפים והפניות משלך בתוך דקות. אינטגרציה מהירה עם Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee או עם ה-API שלנו.
SpotlerUK
spotler.co.uk
תוכנה מלאה לשיווק B2B נכנסים ויוצאים. הבטחת צוותי השיווק והמכירות שלך יקבלו יותר לידים מתעבורת האתר, המירו יותר מבקרים ל-MQLs והריצו קמפיינים שיווקיים שלמים.
LinkMink
linkmink.com
הגדל את ההכנסה שלך מ-SaaS אין צורך בשרתים או בקוד. חברות המשתמשות בקישורי התשלום של Stripe יכולות להתחיל לעקוב אחר הפניות תוך 5 דקות עם שילוב העתק-הדבק שלנו!
Ambassador
getambassador.com
אמבסדור מעצימה למשווקים להגדיל לקוחות, הפניות והכנסות על ידי מינוף הכוח של מפה לאוזן. התוכנה הידידותית למשווק שלהם מפשטת את שיווק ההפניות, עושה אוטומציה של תהליך ההרשמה, המעקב, התגמול והניהול של הלקוחות, השותפים, המשפיעים והשותפים שלך. מותגי צרכנים וחברות B2B ברחבי העולם מיישמים, מרחיבים ומייעלים במ...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero היא תוכנת שותפים, משפיעים ושיווק הפניות רבת עוצמה, הכל באחד. החל מ-$49pm בלבד, GrowthHero מתקדם איתך! כלים גמישים לחלוטין להצלחה שלך: - פורטל שותפים עם תווית לבנה, התאמה אישית מלאה ללא צורך בקוד - שתף כתובות אתרים ו/או קודי הנחה הניתנים להתאמה אישית - שילוב באמצעות Stripe, API, Zapier, Sh...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
תוכנה לאוטומציה של אימייל המעוררת מעורבות. צור מעורבות של קהל הדוא"ל שלך עם תוכן מותאם אישית שמניע המרות. Upland Adestra היא ספקית גלובלית מובילה של פתרונות דואר אלקטרוני ושיווק בגוף ראשון עבור מותגים גלובליים וצומחים כאחד.
CustomerGauge
customergauge.com
תוכנת Account Experience לוכדת ומפיצה באופן אוטומטי משוב מהחשבונות שלך, כולל נתונים שאינם סקר, למנהלים בקו הקדמי בזמן אמת כדי לעזור להם להפחית נטישה, להגדיל את המכירות ולסגור עסקים חדשים עם הפניות מבוססות מקדם.
MarketBeam
marketbeam.io
Safe and Compliant Social Media platform. Employees share corporate content on their own networks to amplify social media reach, elevate brand and nurture leads on social media. We are the only platform designed specifically for companies who operate in highly-regulated environments, such as healthc...
BeAmbassador
be-ambassador.com
Power your brand on social media with the best speaker: your employees The opinion of employees is the companys most influential voice in social networks. However, how to involve this valuable asset in the social media strategy of the brand? BeAmbassador is a SaaS platform taha allows you to increas...
Advocacy
advocacy.socialpubli.com
Who better than your employees and collaborators to talk about your brand? SocialPubli Advocacy is a corporate communication tool through which a company can invite its employees and partners to spread brand communications through their own social networks. The company can generate incentives to enc...
Social HorsePower
socialhp.com
Transform your employees into your most powerful advocates with SocialHP (SHP). If you’re looking to boost your bottom line, get more eyes on your company content, or bring in more high-quality members to the team, SHP can help you achieve your professional goals. It all starts with our ‘never-login...
Swaybase
swaybase.com
Employee Advocacy software has barely changed since the early 2010s. You deserve better. Swaybase is Modern Employee Advocacy software that your colleagues will actually love to use. Built-in viral features, gamification, personalization, AI, and ShareAnywhere™ functionality ensure you'll never be l...
PostBeyond
postbeyond.com
PostBeyond is an employee advocacy and social selling platform, where marketers can activate and engage employees to share content with their social networks on behalf of their brand. Our vision is to empower companies to fearlessly evolve their social transformation. Today, over 100+ customers arou...
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform designed to help you achieve your business outcomes by making content sharing on social media easier. Our platform gives our Gaggle Managers the ability to curate content their employee advocates to share. We also leverage the latest AI-driven technology to...
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that transforms employees into influencers by enabling them to easily create and share authentic content. Some of the world’s highest-performing organizations, including Qualtrics, Meta, and Highspot are EveryoneSocial customers who trust us to help de...
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble delivers top of the line, mobile-first enterprise solutions for internal communication, employee advocacy, and employee engagement. A Software as a Service (SaaS), our platform aggregates content sourced from official company channels (social networks, company websites, etc.) and curation ...
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is the #1 ranked employee advocacy platform that helps you empower your employees to become influencers. Employee advocacy impacts all areas of your business, from marketing and sales to HR and recruitment. So, whether you’re looking for increased reach and engagement, more inbound sales, or t...
ClearView Social
clearviewsocial.com
Clearview Social is the easiest way to increase your brand's social media traffic. Did you know 52% of consumers trust employees at a company more than the company or brand itself? Get your professionals sharing to LinkedIn in just one click using Clearview Social's software!
Referral Rocket
referralrocket.io
Referral Rocket offers a platform for businesses to launch and manage highly effective referral program campaigns. Our user-friendly platform empowers businesses to tap into the immense potential of customer advocacy, driving exponential growth and increased customer acquisition.
MouthPublicity.io
mouthpublicity.io
MouthPublicity.io is a simple and effective tool helps businesses, personal brand or anyone to launch, manage and track word of mouth marketing campaigns on auto pilot. It helps to convert customers to a mouth publicity marketing team and improve branding remarkably.
LoyalAs
loyalas.com
Setup a referral program in minutes. Track referrals and credits, automatically. Unlimited Referrals LoyalAs creates a custom referral link per client. Share with clients and ask for referrals with our automated emails. No limit to referrals received. Find customer champions We track referral links ...
LeadFellow
leadfellow.com
LeadFellow brings new revenue to B2B businesses through the referral marketing focusing on personal recommendations. Scale your business with zero initial cost or make a living with recommendations.
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala is more than just a loyalty and reviews platform. It's a complete suite for customer retention, combining loyalty programs, customer feedback, and an innovative referral system. Engage customers deeply, encourage repeat business, and expand your customer base effortlessly.
Herdify
herdify.com
Herdify is a behavioural analytics business that detects where communities have formed around brands. In this sense, community doesn't mean social media fans, loyalty programmes or CRM data. It means the real-world communities (streets, towns and cities) where people live.Even in our digital-first...
Harviist
harviist.com
At Harviist we believe that in order to cut through the noise, the future of effective marketing lies in authentic, organic, and trustworthy recommendations. In order to harness the power of customer referrals, we have created a simple and affordable plug-in platform that will enable you to create a...
Genius Referrals
geniusreferrals.com
Genius Referrals automates your referral processes, creates brand advocates, and helps you grow your business with less time, cost, and hassle. It integrates with the platforms you already use, automates the time-consuming, frustrating referral process, and transforms your customers into brand advoc...
Affilae
affilae.com
Affilae is an affiliate platform that empowers advertisers, networks, & buyers to create their own dedicated & secure affiliate network.
Retainful
retainful.com
Recover abandoned carts, win back customers, and drive repeat sales with better email marketing. Send emails that engage and convert – effortlessly.
ReferIn
referin.com
ReferIn is a go-to-market tool that enables sales teams to generate pipeline through warm introductions to customers (rather than relying on low-conversion cold outreach). ReferIn identifies all the opportunities for warm introductions in the networks of your executives, investors, advisors and empl...
InviteReferrals
invitereferrals.com
InviteReferrals is Best Referral Software which is Easy to Setup and Affordable. InviteReferrals Trusted by 10k + Enterprise and Small Business Including Microsoft, Motorola, Foursquare, Dominos, Cola-cola, American Express , Sky , Mozilla are few names & Running campaign since 2009 Features -Unlimi...
Influence.io
influence.io
Influence.io is an ideal plug-and-play solution for eCommerce brands to grow their business by creating a personalized loyalty and referral program. With this future-proof tool, customers can earn points for completing actions like placing an order, which they can then redeem for exclusive perks. By...
Partnero
partnero.com
Partnership management software for SaaS and e-commerce businesses
OneLocal
onelocal.com
Grow your business the right way with OneLocal. Marketing your small business isn't just about buying ads anymore. Your customers are looking for you online - you need to give them a way to find you, a reason to buy your services, and keep coming back for more. OneLocal makes it easy for you to outs...
Referral Rock
referralrock.com
Get more customers with best-in-class referral marketing software that works alongside your business. Automate the ask, nurture multiple shares, align incentives, convert to sales, then repeat for a viral self-feeding referral program. Run refer a friend, influencer, and partner programs for any bus...
Loyoly.io
loyoly.io
We think that the soaring acquisition costs are caused by the outdated brand-to-consumer marketing model. It's time for a change. Consumers are seeking intimacy and trust, and they look at their peers for product recommendations. Traditional referral programs can fall short, leaving you feeling disc...
Kickbooster
kickbooster.me
Powerful and effective #crowdfunding solutions that help project creators bring their ideas to life.💡 Kickbooster brings extensive knowledge and experience in ecommerce to the crowdfunding industry to help project creators turn their idea into a profitable business or expand their existing offering...
Prefinery
prefinery.com
Prefinery is a viral customer acquisition platform for product launches and word of mouth referral programs.
Get The Referral
getthereferral.com
GetTheReferral is an app-based SaaS referral platform that combines communication, project management, and engagement tools that drive high-quality referrals. GTR combines an integrated dashboard that manages customer leads and communications, with an engaging, branded mobile app that makes it easie...
Base AI
base.ai
Base is a B2B Customer Marketing & Advocacy automation platform that uses AI to enable marketers to streamline engagement, generate customer references, gain insights, capture VoC, and scale advocacy. Our platform enables customer marketers to manage their programs and get results in less than 2 hou...
Aklamio
aklamio.com
Aklamio's Customer Incentives Platform enables brands to grow by acquiring new customers, retaining existing ones and turning them into brand advocates. Enterprises all around the world use our fully managed platform to offer many different types of incentives (cash, vouchers, C02 offsetting) for an...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advo...
Perkville
perkville.com
Perkville is a leading retention and referral solution for the health, fitness, salon, spa, and retail industries. Our rewards program integrates directly with POS or scheduling systems and can be custom-tailored for every business. Featured in businesses around the world, the Perkville system can d...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder היא פלטפורמת ניהול יוצרי ארגונים מקצה לקצה עבור צוותי שיווק המחפשים להביא שגרירים, משפיענים ושותפים תחת קורת גג אחת. מותגים ממוקדי צרכן כמו Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation משתמשים כולם ב-SocialLadder כדי לשווק דרך הלקוחות שלהם ולהפוך אותם למניעי צמיחה, מפעילים את ה...
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo הוא פתרון שיווק תמונות ווידאו המפשט וממכן את הפצת תמונות הלקוחות, ומאפשר למפעילי סיורים ופעילויות: - לשפר את חווית האורח באמצעות זיכרונות תמונות. - עודדו שיווק מפה לאוזן באמצעות פוסטים חברתיים איכותיים של לקוחות וביקורות מקוונות. - זהה עורכי דין שייצרו הזמנות חדשות עבור העסק שלך
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence היא פלטפורמה קולית של לקוחות שממכנת הוכחה חברתית עבור צוותי GTM, מייצרת מקרים מאומתים, המלצות וסטטיסטיקה תוך דקות. באמצעות סקרים וסקירות של צד שלישי, UserEvidence לוכדת משוב ללא הרף לאורך מסע הלקוח ויוצרת ספריית סיפורי לקוחות שמוכיחה את הערך של המוצר שלך. חברות B2B משנות משחק כמו Pendo,...
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
שיווק הוא ניסוי. והניסוי הגדול הבא לאסטרטגיית השיווק הדיגיטלי שלך הוא מינוף תוכן שנוצר על ידי משתמשים - UGC - כדי להגדיל את הקהל שלך, לחזק את מעורבות הקהל ולהגדיל את ההכנסות. זה קורה עם LoudCrowd. LoudCrowd עובדת עם המותגים הצומחים ביותר בעולם כדי לתמוך באסטרטגיות צמיחת תוכן שנוצר על ידי משתמשים. הפ...