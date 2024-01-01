אלטרנטיבות - Exolyt
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (באופן מסוגנן כ-tumblr ומבוטאת "tumbler") הוא אתר מיקרובלוג ורשתות חברתיות אמריקאי שנוסד על ידי דיוויד קארפ ב-2007 וכיום בבעלות אוטומטית. השירות מאפשר למשתמשים לפרסם מולטימדיה ותכנים אחרים לבלוג קצר. משתמשים יכולים לעקוב אחר בלוגים של משתמשים אחרים. בלוגרים יכולים גם להפוך את הבלוגים שלהם לפר...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (מסוגנן כ-feedly) הוא אפליקציית אגרגטור חדשות עבור דפדפני אינטרנט ומכשירים ניידים שונים המריצים iOS ואנדרואיד. הוא זמין גם כשירות מבוסס ענן. הוא אוסף עדכוני חדשות ממגוון מקורות מקוונים כדי שהמשתמש יוכל להתאים אישית ולשתף עם אחרים. Feedly שוחרר לראשונה על ידי DevHD בשנת 2008.
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite היא פלטפורמת ניהול מדיה חברתית, שנוצרה על ידי ריאן הולמס בשנת 2008. ממשק המשתמש של המערכת מקבל צורה של לוח מחוונים, ותומך באינטגרציות של רשתות חברתיות עבור טוויטר, פייסבוק, אינסטגרם, לינקדאין ויוטיוב. ל-Hootsuite, שבסיסה בוונקובר, יש קרוב ל-1,000 אנשי צוות ב-13 מקומות, כולל טורונטו, בוקרש...
Planoly
planoly.com
נהל, תכנן ותזמן את הפוסטים שלך באינסטגרם מהמחשב ומהטלפונים הניידים שלך. צור עדכון אינסטגרם מגובש ונהל מספר חשבונות אינסטגרם.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
דמיין מחדש כיצד מדיה חברתית יכולה להצמיח את העסק שלך עם Sprout Social. ראה את כלי ניהול המדיה החברתית שלנו בפעולה. התחל ניסיון חינם משלך עוד היום.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio מציע כלי לגילוי תוכן שהופך בלוגים לאיסוף תוכן ומדיה חברתית ללא מאמץ עבור עסקים בכל נישה או שוק.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics מעניקה לחברות ללכוד ולפעול על פי תובנות של לקוחות, מוצר, מותג וחוויית עובדים במקום אחד.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
הכלי שמרגיש כמו צוות שיווק. Tailwind מבצע אוטומציה של החלקים הקשים ביותר בשיווק המדיה החברתית שלך כדי שתוכל לצמוח חכם ומהיר יותר.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
תוכנת ניהול מדיה חברתית קלה לשימוש המאפשרת לך להישאר מאורגן, לחסוך זמן ולנהל בקלות את תיבת הדואר הנכנס, הפרסום, הדיווח, הניטור וכלי שיתוף הפעולה בצוות.
Sendible
sendible.com
הרם את סיפור המותג שלך במדיה החברתית. שתף פעולה עם הלקוחות והצוותים שלך כדי לתכנן, לפרסם ולמדוד את הצלחת התוכן בכל פלטפורמה.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch היא חברת מודיעין צרכני דיגיטלי שבסיסה בברייטון, אנגליה. Brandwatch מוכרת שישה מוצרים שונים: מחקר צרכנים, קהלים, Vizia, Qriously, ביקורות ו-BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research הוא "אפליקציה בשירות עצמי" או תוכנה כשירות, אשר מאחסנת נתוני מדיה חברתית על מנת לספק לחברות מידע ואמצעים לעקוב ...
Awario
awario.com
התחל ניטור מותג בחינם! עקוב אחר אזכורים במקורות האינטרנט, נתח את המתחרים שלך, עקוב אחר משפיעני הנישה שלך ומצא לידים ברשתות חברתיות!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. היא חברת תוכנת יישומי בינה עסקית מבוססת ענן בשירות עצמי שבסיסה בלוס אנג'לס, קליפורניה. החברה ידועה ביצירת אפליקציית לוח המחוונים העסקי, שנועדה לנתח, לשנות ולדווח נתונים ממקורות משולבים שונים של בינה עסקית. זוהי אפליקציית freemium למעקב ולנטר את כל המדדים העסקיים במקום אחד. בעוד ששווקי הלי...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker הוא כלי לניתוח מדיה חברתית עוצמתי להפליא וכלי ניטור מדיה חברתית המומלץ על ידי מותגים וסוכנויות ברחבי העולם.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
הגדל את הנוכחות שלך באינסטגרם, בפייסבוק, בטוויטר ובלינקדאין עם תובנות בלעדיות וכלי ניהול מהטובים בכיתה עבור הצוות שלך. התחל 14 יום ניסיון חינם.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole היא חברת Hashtag Analytics ו-Social Media Analytics המספקת נתונים בזמן אמת עם מעקב האשטאג עבור טוויטר, אינסטגרם ופייסבוק.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
גלה כיצד Meltwater מסייעת לצוותי יחסי ציבור ושיווק לנטר את הסיקור התקשורתי הן בחדשות והן במדיה החברתית ולשפר את ניהול המותג.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
לקוחות מסתמכים על פלטפורמת הבינה המלאכותית של Dataminr לאיתותים מוקדמים של אירועים בעלי השפעה גבוהה וסיכונים מתעוררים, כדי להגיב בביטחון ולנהל משברים בצורה יעילה יותר
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
ראה את הפעילות של כל אחד באינסטגרם ללא התקנת אפליקציה. ראה מה מישהו אוהב ועוקב באינסטגרם עם Snoopreport Tracker Activity Instagram
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 נותן לך גישה מיידית לאזכורים על המותג שלך ברחבי האינטרנט.
eclincher
eclincher.com
גלה את eclincher, הפלטפורמה היחידה לניהול מדיה חברתית שתצטרך אי פעם! כבש את ההצפה של המדיה החברתית והשיג שליטה במשימות השיווק שלך במדיה החברתית!
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. היא חברת אבטחה ארגונית אמריקאית שבסיסה בסאניווייל, קליפורניה, המספקת תוכנה כשירות ומוצרים לאבטחת דואר נכנס, מניעת אובדן נתונים יוצא, מדיה חברתית, מכשירים ניידים, סיכונים דיגיטליים, הצפנת דואר אלקטרוני, גילוי אלקטרוני ודוא"ל. אחסון בארכיון.
Mention
mention.com
קבל את הכלי הכל באחד המאפשר לך להקשיב לקהל שלך, לפרסם פוסטים יוצאי דופן ולהגיב ללקוחות שלך.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
צור קשר עם לקוחות בנושא חברתי בקנה מידה. Statusbrew הוא כלי מעורבות במדיה חברתית שמאחד את תיבת הדואר הנכנס החברתית שלך, מפגיש את הצוות שלך ויוצר זרימות עבודה אוטומטיות. וכן, יש עוד.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
שירות ניטור מדיה מהסוג הטוב ביותר עבור טלוויזיה, רדיו, חדשות, פודקאסטים וחברתיים, ומאגר אנשי הקשר המדויק ביותר בתעשייה.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
כל מה שצוותים צריכים כדי לנהל ערוצי מדיה חברתית. בנו זרימות עבודה מדרגיות ושיתופיות כדי לתזמן תוכן, לנתח ביצועים, לנהל מעורבות ולנטר מתחרים.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
מטב את מסע הלקוח הדיגיטלי. הפלטפורמה המאוחדת של Emplifi של תוכנות חווית לקוח ותוכנות ניהול מדיה חברתית סוגרת את פער ה-CX.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
מצא את התוכן בעל הביצועים הטובים ביותר. שתפו פעולה עם המשפיעים החשובים. השתמש בתובנות התוכן שלנו כדי ליצור רעיונות, ליצור תוכן בעל ביצועים גבוהים, לעקוב אחר הביצועים שלך ולזהות משפיענים. BuzzSumo מפעילה את האסטרטגיות של יותר מ-500 אלף משווקים, עם נתוני שיווק תוכן על 8b מאמרים, 42 מיליון אתרים, 300...
SentiOne
sentione.com
גלה האזנה מקוונת מבוססת בינה מלאכותית ואת העתיד של אוטומציה של שירות לקוחות עם בוטים קוליים וצ'טבוטים לשיחה.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions חופר בכל פינה באינטרנט כדי למצוא את כל אזכורי המותג על כל אחד או משהו. השתמש בו לניטור מותגים ומדיה, ריגול מתחרים, ניהול מוניטין, האזנה לאינטרנט וחברתי ועוד הרבה יותר!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
פלטפורמת ניהול מדיה חברתית B2B לניהול, ניטור ומדידה של כל פעילויות המדיה החברתית שלך. השג את יעדי השיווק B2B שלך. הזמן הדגמה.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi היא פלטפורמת השיווק למותגים מרובי מקומות. אנו מעצימים לעסקים כמו Ace Hardware, Sport Clips ו-Anytime Fitness להתחבר עם קהלים מקומיים בכל ערוץ שיווק.
Khoros
khoros.com
התוכנה שלנו עוזרת לך לספק את חוויות הלקוחות הטובות ביותר על ידי בנייה והרחבה של טיפול דיגיטלי, שיווק חברתי וקהילות מותג. לחץ כדי להתחיל!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial הוא פתרון לניהול מדיה חברתית לעסקים עם מספר מיקומים ופרופילים. נהל את כל הפרסום, הפרסום, המעורבות, הביקורות והדיווח שלך מפלטפורמה מרכזית אחת MavSocial מספקת את היכולת הייחודית לעסקים מרובי מיקומים ליצור במהירות ובקלות מודעות פייסבוק ממוקדות גיאוגרפיות. MavSocial תומך בפייסבוק, אינסטגרם, טו...
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
הגדל את המותג שלך עם שיחות טובות יותר. הגן על המותג שלך וטפח קהילה מקוונת משגשגת עם ניהול שיחות טוב יותר במדיה החברתית.
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
הבן כיצד הציבור עוסק בכל נושא. נתח ודווח על למעלה מ-7 שנים של נתוני מעורבות ציבורית ברחבי האינטרנט והמדיה החברתית.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
ניטור מדיה בזמן אמת לצוותי תקשורת. שלב הזנות בזמן אמת של תוכן אינטרנט וחברתי עם נתוני מעורבות ציבורית, כדי לזהות ולחזות את התוכן החשוב
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES מספקת יכולות מדעיות שחושפות אינטליגנציה של מידע למשתמשים כדי לקבל תובנות המאפשרות חדשנות בתעשייה ומניעה ביצועים.
Audiense
audiense.com
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי להבין קהלים ולקבל תוצאות שיווק טובות יותר, תוצאות מדיה חברתית, תוצאות משפיעות, אסטרטגיות מדיה, אסטרטגיות צמיחה או החזר על הוצאות פרסום. שים פילוח צרכנים ותובנות תרבותיות במרכז האסטרטגיה שלך ותן לצוותים שלך את היכולת להבין קהלים כמו שלא היה מעולם. דעו מה נותן השראה לקהל שלכם, מר...
Reputation
reputation.com
עולם של אינטראקציות דורש פלטפורמת פעולה. הפוך משוב מביקורות, לייקים, רשימות, הערות וקליקים ליתרון התחרותי שלך.
Chotam
chotam.io
Chotam alerts users for comments made on social media posts and advertising posts. Notifications allow users to track potential customer's comments on competitors' posts.
BrandMaxima
brandmaxima.com
BrandMaxima is a leading influencer discovery and analytics SaaS platform with its world's largest Influencer database of 103.5 million influencers on Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter. BrandMaxima's features includes Influencer Discovery, Influencer Analytics, Influencer Management & Outreach,...
Blinkfire Analytics
blinkfire.com
Blinkfire Analytics is an AI-first company with leading business intelligence & marketing analytics products to evaluate sports, media, and entertainment sponsorships across social media, digital, and Advanced TV. Using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and proprietary computer vision techn...
Arwen.AI
arwen.ai
Arwen uses AI to automatically remove spam and toxic comments from your paid and organic social media, turbocharging your engagement. Make your Social Media more social: remove the bad, tackle the negative and amplify the positive.
Akio.Cx
akio.com
Akio.cx, the omnichannel contact centre software: Akio Unified platform (phone, e-mail, chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter + IA + API...) for Call & Contact Centers + Akio TWS module for collaboration and Akio Insights module for Voice of the Customer and Réputation.
Spotler Engage
spotlerengage.com
Webcare, messaging, social media publishing and monitoring in one clear and concise tool.
Smart Moderation
smartmoderation.com
Smart Moderation is an award-winning social media comment management tool which helps brands, celebrities, digital agencies, online publishers and e-commerce websites leverage their reputation by moderating their online conversations & community. It is the world’s first and only Artificial Intellig...
SemanticForce
semanticforce.ai
SemanticForce is the unified media, and e-commerce intelligence, and customer service platform powered by deep semantic and visual analysis. Our 360 market view concept features news, social media, reviews, pricing, ads, and threats intelligence within one powerful ecosystem. SemanticForce provides...
Postinges
postinges.com
Postinges is the best social media posts scheduler in the market. This is because it's working with more than +20,000 subscribers internationally and has +30 app integrations to make your work easy. Postinges allows you to schedule social media posts in advance so that they are ready when you are. W...
LOOQME
looqme.io
LOOQME is a media monitoring and analytics service. It collects, structures, and visualizes mentions of the company and competitors in the media and social media. The service collects mentions from sources worldwide 24/7: online and traditional media, forums, blogs, reviews, and social media. LOOQM...
KWatch.io
kwatch.io
KWatch.io monitors social media (Reddit, Twitter, Hacker News...) and sends you notifications when specific keywords are detected. Then advanced AI is applied on the detected message in order to automatically analyse the sentiment about your brand, products, competitors...
Jatheon
jatheon.com
Jatheon's archiving solution assists organizations to store, access, search and produce structured and unstructured historical communications data for audits, compliance and ediscovery. With Jatheon, organizations can capture data from various sources (email, social media, chat apps, telephony), aut...
CARMA
carma.com
CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrup...
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...