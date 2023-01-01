WebCatalog

Echo360

Echo360

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: echo360.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של Echo360 ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or government, the changing learning environment has made engaging your learners more challenging than ever- and...

אתר: echo360.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Echo360, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Mentimeter

Mentimeter

mentimeter.com

OMBEA Insights

OMBEA Insights

ombea.com

Poll Everywhere

Poll Everywhere

polleverywhere.com

Quizizz

Quizizz

quizizz.com

Slido

Slido

sli.do

ThoughtExchange

ThoughtExchange

thoughtexchange.com

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

MeetingPulse

MeetingPulse

meetingpulse.net

AhaSlides

AhaSlides

ahaslides.com

ElectionBuddy

ElectionBuddy

electionbuddy.com

eBallot

eBallot

eballot.com

Vevox

Vevox

vevox.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.