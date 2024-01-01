Easebuzz

Easebuzz

Easebuzz is full-stack payment solutions platform serving more than 1,00,000 businesses in India. With a mission to become one-stop Financial Operating System for businesses, Easebuzz helps companies digitise payments & manage end-to-end financial operations around digital payment collections, payment disbursals, connected banking, split payments, automated reconciliation, vendor payments, sub-merchant management, refund management etc through plug-and-play API solutions. Besides serving SMEs and startups in India, the company also caters to mid and large corporate business from various sectors of the economy including education, retail, NBFCs, insurance, e-commerce, D2C, travel & tourism etc.
