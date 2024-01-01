אלטרנטיבות - Deskfirst
MightyText
mightytext.net
טקסט מהמחשב. SMS מהמחשב. iMessage עבור אנדרואיד. אנדרואיד SMS מהמחשב.
HackMD
hackmd.io
הדרך הטובה ביותר לכתוב ולשתף את הידע שלך ב-markdown.
Abstract
abstract.com
הבא לצוות העיצוב שלך בקרת גרסאות ושיתוף פעולה בהשראת Git. רכז החלטות עיצוב, משוב וקבצים. משתלב עם Sketch & Adobe XD.
Zeplin
zeplin.io
חלל מחובר לצוותי מוצר. עיצובים ומדריכי סגנונות מסור עם מפרטים מדויקים, נכסים, קטעי קוד - באופן אוטומטי.
Monica
monicahq.com
מוניקה מאפשרת לך לזכור הכל על יקיריכם.
Super
super.so
כל מה שאתה צריך כדי לבנות אתרים מהירים ופונקציונליים עם Notion. דומיינים מותאמים אישית, ערכות נושא, הגנה באמצעות סיסמה ועוד - אין צורך בקוד.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
צ'אט GPT אינטואיטיבי לכל החברה שלך Team-GPT מבטיח אימוץ ChatGPT לצוותים בין 2 ל-2,000 אנשים. ארגן ידע, שתף פעולה ושלט בבינה מלאכותית בסביבת עבודה אחת משותפת.
Sympli
sympli.io
עיצוב מסירה, הטמעה ושיתוף פעולה עבור צוותי מוצרים באינטרנט ובנייד. Sympli עובד עם Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio ו-Xcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
האם קבצים, מסמכים וגיליונות אלקטרוניים לא מאורגנים מאטים אותך? אפליקציית הבינה המלאכותית של צ'רלי מארגנת עבורך את החיים הדיגיטליים שלך תוך דקות. הירשם בחינם היום!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
מרעיונות ועד אג'נדות שלמות. הישאר ממוקד ויצירתי עם SessionLab. הכלי לתכנון הפעלות הגמיש ביותר עם ספריית הנחיה - נסה את זה עכשיו!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: הדרך הקלה ביותר להשאיר משוב על תוכן דיגיטלי - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
הישאר מסונכרן בזמן ההפצה! Additor עוזר לצוות שלך לשתף פעולה באופן אסינכרוני ללא חיכוך בהתבסס על המקור היחיד והחי של האמת. אתה יכול לארגן ולשתף סוגים שונים של תוכן, ולהתעדכן בבירור על ההקשר עם מעקב אחר שינויים וגרסאות.
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
הסר 38% מהפגישות עם סרטונים מהירים הלוך ושוב ותזכורות חכמות. שתף משוב ברור עם הערות הקלטת מסך מבוססות זמן.
Ayanza
ayanza.com
Suite Intelligent Collaboration זמנים מאתגרים דורשים חדשנות בפרודוקטיביות הצוות הכנס את הצוות לזרימה והשגת יעדים בקלות. היו מודרכים על ידי Ayanza בתהליך.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram הכלי gamification שמגביר את המוטיבציה ואת הישגי הצוות. שמרו על הקבוצה שלכם ממוקדת מטרה וחגגו יחד ביצועים נהדרים.
Balloon
balloon.app
פלטפורמה מגובת מחקר שפותחת רעיונות ומשוב על ידי ביטול חשיבה קבוצתית והגברת קולות. צמצם את זמן הפגישה ב-70%.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 הוא הרחבה עבור SharePoint, הכוללת ספריה של Web Parts שנבנו בהתאמה אישית וכלים מוכנים לשימוש. זה מפשט את תהליך הפיתוח של מקומות עבודה דיגיטליים, חוסך למשתמשים זמן על ידי ביטול הצורך בקידוד מורכב ותהליכי פיתוח ממושכים. תוכנן במיוחד עבור SharePoint, Sprocket 365 משפר את מקומות העבודה הדיגי...