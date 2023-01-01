אלטרנטיבות - Custobar

WebCatalog

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית מבוססת ענן שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. היא מספקת שירות ניהול קשרי לקוחות (CRM) ומוכרת גם חבילה משלימה של יישומים ארגוניים המתמקדים בשירות לקוחות, אוטומציה של שיווק, אנליטיקה ופיתוח יישומים. בשנת 2020, מגזין Fortune דירג את Salesforce במקום השישי ב"רש...

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

Klaviyo היא פלטפורמת שיווק בדוא"ל שנוצרה עבור עסקים מקוונים - הכוללת אוטומציה עוצמתית של שיווק בדוא"ל ו-SMS.

Optimizely

Optimizely

optimizely.com

Optimizely היא חברה אמריקאית שמייצרת תוכנות אספקה ​​וניסויים מתקדמת עבור חברות אחרות. טכנולוגיית פלטפורמת Optimizely מספקת בדיקות A/B וכלי בדיקה מרובי משתנים, התאמה אישית של אתרים ויכולות החלפת תכונות. המטה של ​​החברה נמצא בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה עם משרדים באמסטרדם, הולנד, קלן, גרמניה, לונדון, בריטנ...

Splunk

Splunk

splunk.com

Splunk Inc. היא חברת טכנולוגיה אמריקאית שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה, המייצרת תוכנה לחיפוש, ניטור וניתוח נתונים שנוצרו באמצעות מכונה באמצעות ממשק בסגנון אינטרנט. נתוני זמן במאגר הניתן לחיפוש שממנו הוא יכול להפיק גרפים, דוחות, התראות, לוחות מחוונים והמחשות. Splunk הופך את נתוני המכונה לנגישים בארגו...

Segment

Segment

segment.com

Segment.Io, Inc. מציעה פתרונות ממשק תכנות יישומים. החברה אוספת, מנקה ושולטת בנתוני לקוחות באמצעות מגזר, וכן מספקת שירותי אינטגרציה של נתונים, ממשל וניהול קהלים. Segment.Io משרת לקוחות במדינת קליפורניה.

Formaloo

Formaloo

formaloo.com

פלטפורמת שיתוף פעולה רבת עוצמה עבור צוותים לאסוף, לארגן ולהבין את הנתונים שלהם. עבור מרעיון לביצוע תוך דקות ללא קוד!

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

OpenText Corporation (כתוב גם opentext) היא חברה קנדית המפתחת ומוכרת תוכנות לניהול מידע ארגוני (EIM). OpenText, שבסיסה בווטרלו, אונטריו, קנדה, היא חברת התוכנה הגדולה בקנדה נכון לשנת 2014 ומוכרת כאחת מ-100 המעסיקים המובילים בקנדה. 2016 מאת Mediacorp Canada Inc.יישומי תוכנה OpenText מנהלים תוכן או נתו...

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat היא פלטפורמה יפה, גמישה ועוצמתית להצלחת לקוחות. לקוח 360, ציוני בריאות, ספרי משחק, פורטלי לקוחות ועוד.

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

הפעל אימייל, דחיפה, SMS, webhooks ועוד עם Customer.io. השג שליטה על נתוני התנהגות כדי להתאים אישית את התקשורת עם הלקוחות ולעודד מעורבות. התחל בחינם.

Piwik PRO

Piwik PRO

piwik.pro

נתח את מסע הלקוח בין אתרים ואפליקציות. חבילת אנליטיקה עם התמקדות בפרטיות משתמש ואבטחת נתונים - האלטרנטיבה המושלמת לגוגל אנליטיקס.

SALESmanago

SALESmanago

salesmanago.com

ה-CDXP היחיד ללא קוד, מונע בינה מלאכותית עם ערוצי ביצוע שיווקי היפר-פרסונליים בנויים ומשולבים באופן מקורי.

Contlo

Contlo

contlo.com

תגיד שלום לשיווק גנרטיבי אוטונומי. Contlo היא פלטפורמת שיווק מהדור הבא, שנבנתה על בסיס העולם הראשון של AI. מופעל על ידי מודל AI של המותג שלך וסוכני AI אוטונומיים.

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

תוכנה להצלחת לקוחות שעוזרת לך לרכז את נתוני הלקוחות, לקבל תצוגה ברורה של בריאות הלקוח ולהרחיב חוויות שמניעות שימור וצמיחה.

Leadspace

Leadspace

leadspace.com

Leadspace היא חברת תוכנה כשירות (SaaS) Data Science המספקת פלטפורמת נתונים של לקוחות B2B. מוצרי החברה מאחדים מספר מקורות נתונים, מקורות צד 1 ו-3 ממדיה חברתית, מסדי נתונים של אנשי קשר ומערכות ניהול קשרי לקוחות ופלטפורמות Marketing Automation.

Tealium

Tealium

tealium.com

Tealium היא חברה אמריקאית שבסיסה בארה"ב, שנוסדה בשנת 2008 בסן דייגו, קליפורניה, ומוכרת ניהול תגים ארגוניים, רכזת API, פלטפורמת נתוני לקוחות עם למידת מכונה ומוצרי ניהול נתונים.

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

Listrak מספקת תוצאות. פלטפורמת השיווק הדיגיטלי המשולבת היחידה שאמינה על ידי יותר מ-1,000 קמעונאים ומותגים מובילים עבור דואר אלקטרוני, שיווק הודעות טקסט, פתרון זהות, טריגרים התנהגותיים ותזמור חוצה ערוצים.

Forest Admin

Forest Admin

forestadmin.com

תפסיק לבנות את פאנל הניהול שלך, יש לנו אחד בשבילך קבלת פאנל ניהול לא חייבת להיות גוזלת זמן. במקום לבנות אותו, Forest Admin יוצר פאנל ניהול על גבי הנתונים שלך תוך שניות.

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia היא חברת תוכנה כשירות שנוסדה על ידי דריס Buytaert וג'יי בטסון כדי לספק מוצרים, שירותים ותמיכה טכנית לארגונים עבור פלטפורמת ניהול התוכן האינטרנטי בקוד פתוח Drupal.

dotdigital

dotdigital

dotdigital.com

ראה כיצד פלטפורמת ה-all-in-one של dotdigital מאפשרת לך ליצור אוטומציות שיווקיות כדי להפעיל את אנשי הקשר שלך בדוא"ל, SMS, הודעות חברתיות, הודעות דחיפה ודפי נחיתה.

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango היא תוכנה להצלחת לקוחות המסייעת לארגונים להגדיל את ההכנסות, להפחית את הנטישה תוך התמקדות במסע הלקוחות של SaaS. חווה את טוטנגו בחינם.

Hightouch

Hightouch

hightouch.io

מחסן הנתונים שלך הוא מקור האמת שלך לנתוני לקוחות. Hightouch מסנכרן את הנתונים האלה לכלים שהצוותים העסקיים שלך מסתמכים עליהם.

Bloomreach

Bloomreach

bloomreach.com

פלטפורמת החוויה הדיגיטלית שנבנתה למסחר. פתרונות Bloomreach משלבים את העוצמה של נתוני לקוחות ומוצר מאוחדים עם המהירות והקנה מידה של AI והחלטות חזויות, כך שתוכל לספק חוויות קסומות הממירות בכל ערוץ ובכל מסע.

Plumb5

Plumb5

plumb5.com

השקת קמפיינים שיווקיים בערוצי כל על פני אינטרנט, נייד, דואר אלקטרוני ו-SMS. השתמש בהודעות דחיפה ובהודעות בתוך האפליקציה בקלות. Plumb5 היא פלטפורמת Customer Engagement בזמן אמת המסייעת למשווקים לשמור על מעורבות המשתמשים ולזכות בחזרה במשתמשים באמצעות אסטרטגיות שיווק חכמות. AI איפשר אוטומציה של שיווק

Mortar AI

Mortar AI

mortarai.com

Mortar AI הוא הדור הבא של CDP (פלטפורמת נתוני לקוחות) שמנקה, מנתח ומאחד את כל הנתונים המפוצלים שלך ללוח מחוונים יחיד וקל לשימוש בזמן אמת.

Insider

Insider

useinsider.com

פלטפורמה אחת לחוויית לקוח מותאמות אישית חוצת ערוצים. Insider מחבר נתונים בין ערוצים, חוזה התנהגות עתידית עם AI, ומותאם חוויות מפלטפורמה אחת עם הזמן המהיר ביותר לערך.

MSIGHTS

MSIGHTS

msights.com

שינוי נתונים, דיווח ושיתוף פעולה המניעים יעילות, פעולה ואחריות.

Scal-e

Scal-e

scal-e.com

Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...

NetWise

NetWise

netwisedata.com

NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...

mediarithmics

mediarithmics

mediarithmics.io

mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...

Journify

Journify

journify.io

Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.

Herogi

Herogi

herogi.com

Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...

FLYDE

FLYDE

flyde.io

Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...

DinMo

DinMo

dinmo.com

At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...

Castled.io

Castled.io

castled.io

Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.

Session AI

Session AI

sessionai.com

Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...

Aislelabs

Aislelabs

aislelabs.com

All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...

Splio

Splio

splio.com

Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...

Propellor

Propellor

propellor.ai

Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...

Freshpaint

Freshpaint

freshpaint.io

Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...

Pimcore

Pimcore

pimcore.com

Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...

Yespo

Yespo

yespo.io

Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...

Salespanel

Salespanel

salespanel.io

Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...

Ascent360

Ascent360

ascent360.com

Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...

Omeda

Omeda

omeda.com

Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...

Lytics

Lytics

lytics.com

Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...

Blueshift

Blueshift

blueshift.com

Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...

Actito

Actito

actito.com

Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...

Raptor Services

Raptor Services

auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com

Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...

Zeotap

Zeotap

zeotap.com

Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...

mParticle AU

mParticle AU

mparticle.com

mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...

Simon Data

Simon Data

simondata.com

Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...

Dialog Insight

Dialog Insight

app.dialoginsight.com

Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data עוזר לארגונים להשתמש בכל נתוני הלקוחות שלהם כדי לשפר את ביצועי מסע הפרסום, להשיג יעילות תפעולית ולהניב ערך עסקי עם חוויות לקוחות מחוברות. Customer Data Cloud, חבילת פתרונות פלטפורמת נתוני הלקוחות שלנו, משלבת נתוני לקוחות, מחברת זהויות בפרופילי לקוחות מאוחדים, מיישמת פרטיות, ועושה תובנו...

Arena

Arena

arena.im

Arena מפתחת את הדור הבא של כלי מעורבות חי המופעלים על ידי נתוני צד ראשון, כדי לבנות קהלים מהימנים, חיים בכל מקום. הפתרונות שלנו - צ'אט חי, בלוג חי, פרסונות זירה) ממנפים את התכונות הפופולריות ביותר מהמדיה החברתית כדי ליצור במהירות מעורבות עמוקה בכל פלטפורמה שאתה מנהל. למעלה מ-20,000 לקוחות סומכים על ...

Openprise

Openprise

openprisetech.com

Openprise מלבה את המהפכה ב-RevOps. Openprise עושה אוטומציה של תהליכי RevOps קריטיים כדי לפרק ממגורות ולהתאים את אנשי המכירות והשיווק והטכנולוגיות שלהם כדי לספק צמיחה נפיצה. Openprise היא פלטפורמה אחת ללא קוד המאפשרת לך לפשט את מחסנית ה-RevTech שלך, להגיב מהר יותר לשינויים בשוק שלך ולהגדיל את הפעולות...

LeadBoxer

LeadBoxer

leadboxer.com

LeadBoxer היא פלטפורמת יצירת לידים וניקוד לידים עבור צוותי מכירות B2B קטנים עד גדולים. LeadBoxer מספקת לצוותי מכירות בכל גודל תובנות חשובות לגבי מה הלקוחות הפוטנציאליים שלהם מתעניינים עוד לפני שהם מגיעים. התוכנה יוצרת אוטומטית פרופילי מבקרים עבור מבקרים באתר, לוכדת נתונים על ההתנהגות והאינטראקציות ה...

