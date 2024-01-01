Commanders Act X

Commanders Act is a European company that helps digital teams work more efficiently by leveraging data thanks to the various applications of its Customer Data Platform. By optimising data management, Commanders Act increases the implementation speed of campaigns, enhances the user experience, maximises ROI and improves understanding of omnichannel campaigns.

