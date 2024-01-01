Clue makes it easy to stay in sync with your body and track your period, fertility, and cycle-related experiences accurately and effortlessly. Whether you’re trying to get pregnant, tracking cycle-related experiences, or navigating the changes of perimenopause, Clue’s got you covered. Backed by science and founded and led by women, Clue is trusted by millions of people worldwide. Thanks to our Berlin headquarters, your data with Clue is protected by some of the strictest data privacy laws in the world (GDPR). Your health data will never be sold or disclosed. No matter where you live.

אתר: helloclue.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל Clue, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.