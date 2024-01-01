אלטרנטיבות - Cision
Meltwater
meltwater.com
גלה כיצד Meltwater מסייעת לצוותי יחסי ציבור ושיווק לנטר את הסיקור התקשורתי הן בחדשות והן במדיה החברתית ולשפר את ניהול המותג.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
שירות ניטור מדיה מהסוג הטוב ביותר עבור טלוויזיה, רדיו, חדשות, פודקאסטים וחברתיים, ומאגר אנשי הקשר המדויק ביותר בתעשייה.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (לשעבר MediaMiser) היא ספקית של תוכנות ניטור וניתוח מדיה ושירותים מקצועיים לאנשי יחסי ציבור ושיווק. Agility PR Solutions משתמשת בטכנולוגיה קניינית כדי לנטר, לצבור, לנתח ולשתף תוכן מיותר מ-200,000 מקורות במדיה חברתית, מסורתית ודיגיטלית כדי לספק דוחות ניתוח מפורטים ותדרוכים יומיים...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
מצא את התוכן בעל הביצועים הטובים ביותר. שתפו פעולה עם המשפיעים החשובים. השתמש בתובנות התוכן שלנו כדי ליצור רעיונות, ליצור תוכן בעל ביצועים גבוהים, לעקוב אחר הביצועים שלך ולזהות משפיענים. BuzzSumo מפעילה את האסטרטגיות של יותר מ-500 אלף משווקים, עם נתוני שיווק תוכן על 8b מאמרים, 42 מיליון אתרים, 300...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream היא תוכנה מבוססת אינטרנט המסייעת למשווקים הטובים בעולם לקדם את המוצרים, השירותים והתוכן שלהם כדי לבנות קישורים, באז ומותגים.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly היא פלטפורמת הסיפור שעוזרת לארגונים לפרסם, להפיץ ולהחזיק את הסיפורים שלהם במטרה ליצור מעריצים.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
השתמש ב-Muck Rack כדי למצוא עיתונאים, לקבל עיתונות על הסיפור שלך, לעקוב אחר החדשות ולדווח על השפעת יחסי הציבור שלך. עיתונאים יכולים לבנות תיקים ולהאיץ את הקריירה שלהם.
Skeepers
octoly.com
פלטפורמת השיווק המובילה של משפיענים Octoly עוזרת למותגים להגביר את הנראות שלהם, לבנות אמון ולהגביר את המכירות על ידי חיבור בין מיקרו-משפיענים וצרכנים שנבדקו בקנה מידה. מותגים ממנפים את הקהילה האוצרת שלנו כדי ליצור פוסטים במדיה חברתית וסקירות מסחר אלקטרוני בתמורה למוצר מחונן.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ תשנה את יחסי התקשורת שלך. במקום אחד אתה יכול לבנות רשימות מדיה, להפיץ הודעות לעיתונות, להעלות את הסיפור שלך ולקרוא דיווחים לעיתונות. זה הופך את שיתוף החדשות שלך מיידי וללא טרחה.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
איסוף ודווח באופן אוטומטי על סיקור תקשורתי. PeakMetrics שואבת תובנות ויוצרת נתונים ברי-פעולה ממיליוני מערכי נתונים לא מובנים של מדיה חוצי-ערוצים בזמן אמת.
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud מספק את הטכנולוגיה המקיפה ביותר בעולם לאירועים מקצה לקצה ושירותים נלווים כדי להניע את היצירה והניהול של אירועים. נהל את כל מחזור החיים של האירועים שלך, לא משנה המיקום, הפורמט, הגודל או האורך - ממפגשים בודדים ועד לחוויות תמיד. Notified מאפשר למתכנני אירועים, משווקים ואנשי תקשורת ...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger by Sprout Social חוללה מהפכה בתעשיית השיווק במדיה החברתית עבור כמה מהמותגים והסוכנויות הגדולות ביותר של ימינו, כולל Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline ו-Dolce & Gabbana. פלטפורמת הבינה החברתית מונעת נתונים מאפשרת למשווקים לתכנן קמפיינים, למ...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
מצא משפיענים תוך שניות. גישה מיידית למשפיעני אינסטגרם, YouTube, Tiktok ו-Twitch לפי מיקום וקטגוריה. נתחו את הקהל שלהם ופנו אליו.
PressRush
pressrush.com
הפעל את מסעות הפרסום שלך עם PressRush מאגר אנשי קשר במדיה, רשימות מדיה וחיפוש עיתונאים ליחסי ציבור
Postaga
postaga.com
צור יותר לידים, בנה מערכות יחסים וקבל קישורים נכנסים עם פלטפורמת דוא"ל ומכירות יעילה, קלה וקרה.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
גלה את ההשפעה של יחסי ציבור מקוונים! עקוב אחר מה שנאמר על המותג שלך, צור את הסיפור שלך, זהה וערב את הקהל שלך ונתח את התוצאות.