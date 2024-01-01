התייחסות - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות - רוסיה
הגשת אפליקציה חדשה
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
YouVersion Bible
bible.com
Reverso Context
reverso.net
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
Lingva Translate
lingva.ml
Readwise
readwise.io
Reverso
reverso.net
Google Books
google.com
Dictionary.com
dictionary.com
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
Quran.com
quran.com
Lingvo Live
lingvolive.com
Geni
geni.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Bible Hub
biblehub.com
Mendeley
mendeley.com
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Anna’s Archive
annas-archive.org
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
MyHeritage
myheritage.com
Blue Letter Bible
blueletterbible.org
Internet Archive
archive.org
Bible Gateway
biblegateway.com
Urban Dictionary
urbandictionary.com
WordReference
wordreference.com
Sefaria
sefaria.org
Reader Mode
readermode.io
Linguee
linguee.com
네이버 검색
naver.com
Softpedia
softpedia.com
Яндекс Архив
ya.ru
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
네이버 파파고
papago.naver.com
Presearch
presearch.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
Logos Classic
classic.app.logos.com
Power Thesaurus
powerthesaurus.org
ProQuest RefWorks
refworks.proquest.com
Translate.com
translate.com
LibraryThing
librarything.com
FamilySearch
familysearch.org
Wikiwand
wikiwand.com
Wikisource
wikisource.org
Duden
duden.de
dict.cc
dict.cc
Researcher.Life
researcher.life
Forvo
forvo.com
HowToPronounce
howtopronounce.com
Graphwords
graphwords.com
Pew Research Center
pewresearch.org
Wikispecies
wikimedia.org
Rabbitique
rabbitique.com