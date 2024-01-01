קטגוריות

פרודוקטיביות - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות - שווייץ

ChatGPT

ChatGPT

chat.openai.com

Gmail

Gmail

google.com

Google Calendar

Google Calendar

workspace.google.com

Proton Mail

Proton Mail

proton.me

Google Drive

Google Drive

google.com

Proton Calendar

Proton Calendar

proton.me

Proton Drive

Proton Drive

proton.me

DeepL Translator

DeepL Translator

deepl.com

Google Sheets

Google Sheets

google.com

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

contacts.google.com

Google Docs

Google Docs

google.com

TimeTree

TimeTree

timetreeapp.com

Infomaniak Mail

Infomaniak Mail

infomaniak.com

Outlook

Outlook

microsoft.com

Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365

microsoft365.com

Overleaf

Overleaf

overleaf.com

Google Keep

Google Keep

google.com

Brain.fm

Brain.fm

brain.fm

Google Gemini

Google Gemini

gemini.google.com

Notion

Notion

notion.so

Microsoft Word Online

Microsoft Word Online

microsoft.com

Microsoft Planner

Microsoft Planner

tasks.office.com

Nextcloud

Nextcloud

nextcloud.org

monday.com

monday.com

monday.com

X Pro

X Pro

pro.twitter.com

Infomaniak kDrive

Infomaniak kDrive

infomaniak.com

Infomaniak Calendar

Infomaniak Calendar

infomaniak.com

Tuta

Tuta

tuta.com

Asana

Asana

asana.com

GMX

GMX

gmx.net

iCloud

iCloud

icloud.com

Jira

Jira

atlassian.com

Confluence

Confluence

atlassian.com

Google Tasks

Google Tasks

tasks.google.com

Mailchimp

Mailchimp

mailchimp.com

LanguageTool

LanguageTool

languagetool.org

Google Slides

Google Slides

google.com

DocuSign

DocuSign

docusign.com

Clockify

Clockify

clockify.me

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Microsoft To Do

Microsoft To Do

todo.microsoft.com

QuillBot

QuillBot

quillbot.com

iCloud Notes

iCloud Notes

icloud.com

Tiimo

Tiimo

tiimoapp.com

iCloud Mail

iCloud Mail

icloud.com

Microsoft Excel Online

Microsoft Excel Online

microsoft.com

SwissTransfer

SwissTransfer

swisstransfer.com

IFTTT

IFTTT

ifttt.com

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive

onedrive.com

Coda

Coda

coda.io

Dropbox

Dropbox

dropbox.com

Yahoo Mail

Yahoo Mail

mail.yahoo.com

Google One

Google One

google.com

Microsoft PowerPoint Online

Microsoft PowerPoint Online

microsoft.com

Claude

Claude

claude.ai

MEGA

MEGA

mega.io

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft Visio

microsoft.com

Bing Chat

Bing Chat

bing.com

Trello

Trello

trello.com

