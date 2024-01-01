קטגוריות

ספרים וחומרי עיון - האפליקציות הכי פופולריות - סרי לנקה

הגשת אפליקציה חדשה


Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wattpad

wattpad.com

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Webnovel

webnovel.com

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Google Play Books

google.com

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Pearson+

pearson.com

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Booktopia

booktopia.com.au

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

BookBub

bookbub.com

GoodNovel

goodnovel.com

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

MangaToon

mangatoon.mobi

Jisho

jisho.org

FictionPress

fictionpress.com

Bible Hub

biblehub.com

Shortform

shortform.com

Wiley Online Library

onlinelibrary.wiley.com

Rakuten Kobo

kobo.com

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Google Books

google.com

Consensus

consensus.app

BookFusion

bookfusion.com

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

微信读书

weread.qq.com

FanFiction

fanfiction.net

Encyclopædia Britannica

britannica.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

comiXology

comixology.com

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Barnes & Noble

barnesandnoble.com

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

VitalSource

vitalsource.com

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Matter Reader

hq.getmatter.app

Presearch

presearch.com

WordReference

wordreference.com

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Reverso

reverso.net

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Manga UP

global.manga-up.com

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

RedShelf

redshelf.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Quotev

quotev.com

