אלטרנטיבות - BeyondWords
Anyword
anyword.com
קבל יותר המרות והגבר יותר מכירות עם AI שמייצר את העותק שלך ומייעל אותו. ניתוח חיזוי רב עוצמה אומר לך מה עובד לפני שאתה מפרסם.
Persado
persado.com
פלטפורמת השפה הארגונית שנוצרה בינה מלאכותית של Persado מספקת תוכן בעל ביצועים גבוהים יותר, יותר מ-9 פעמים מתוך 10.
textengine.io
textengine.io is the self-service SaaS platform from Retresco that automatically transforms structured data into text. The platform is powered by AI-based Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology that allows users to generate unique, reliable and 100% accurate content. textengine.io can generat...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Arria NLG
arria.com
נסה כיצד יצירת שפה טבעית יכולה להשפיע באופן מיידי על היעילות התפעולית וחסכון בעלויות ברחבי הארגון.
Phrasee
phrasee.co
Phrase מספקת תוכן על-פי המותג שנוצר בינה מלאכותית עם בקרות ברמה ארגונית ואופטימיזציה בקנה מידה.