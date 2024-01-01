WebCatalog

BEYABLE is a SaaS platform which helps retailers and brands find digital solutions to increase conversions, margins and user experience by focusing on their existing website traffic. Thanks to AI and our automated customer journey analysis, our clients personalize the content of their site. We leverage their current traffic to optimize their revenues without any IT need. You want easy to implement solutions. That’s why BEYABLE is a suite of independent modules that all rely on a single lightweight tag (asynchrone). Pay for what you need, when you need it. Websites using BEYABLE full-suite usually see up to 35% increase in their revenue and x10 of average return on Investment.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת התאמה אישית

אתר: beyable.com

