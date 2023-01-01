אלטרנטיבות - Bento

WebCatalog

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. היא חברת תוכנה אמריקאית מבוססת ענן שבסיסה בסן פרנסיסקו, קליפורניה. היא מספקת שירות ניהול קשרי לקוחות (CRM) ומוכרת גם חבילה משלימה של יישומים ארגוניים המתמקדים בשירות לקוחות, אוטומציה של שיווק, אנליטיקה ופיתוח יישומים. בשנת 2020, מגזין Fortune דירג את Salesforce במקום השישי ב"רש...

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

הפעל את כל העסק שלך עם חבילת הכלים המקוונים לפרודוקטיביות ויישומי SaaS של Zoho. למעלה מ-50 מיליון משתמשים סומכים עלינו ברחבי העולם. נסה את תוכנית Forever Free שלנו!

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Miro היא פלטפורמת הלוח המקוונת המאפשרת לצוותים מבוזרים לעבוד יחד ביעילות, מסיעור מוחות עם פתקים דיגיטליים ועד לתכנון וניהול זרימות עבודה זריזות.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus היא פלטפורמת CX מאוחדת המעצימה את צוותי המכירות, השיווק והתמיכה שלך לעבוד כאחד, על ממשק אחד.

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

חשיבה עיצובית דיגיטלית לפתרון בעיות ממוקדת בלקוח. שנה את העסק שלך כדי לייצר חידושים פורצי דרך, תוך שימוש בשיטה מוכחת בקנה מידה.

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat היא פלטפורמה יפה, גמישה ועוצמתית להצלחת לקוחות. לקוח 360, ציוני בריאות, ספרי משחק, פורטלי לקוחות ועוד.

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap היא חברה מבוססת SaaS לניהול מחזור החיים של לקוחות ושיווק סלולרי שבסיסה במאונטיין וויו, קליפורניה. נוסדה במאי 2013, היא מספקת מוצרי ניתוח אפליקציות לנייד ומעורבות משתמשים ליותר מ-8,000, כולל Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC Comics, Go-Jek, BookMyShow ו-DealsPlus. החברה נתמכת על ידי Sequoia Cap...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage הוא פתרון מלא המורכב מניתוח לקוחות רב עוצמה, מעורבות אוטומטית בין ערוצים והתאמה אישית מונעת בינה מלאכותית.

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

שפר את ההכנסות, ההמרה והמעורבות עם הפלטפורמה המלאה ביותר בעולם לניתוח חוויה דיגיטלית.

ChurnZero

ChurnZero

churnzero.net

ChurnZero היא תוכנת הצלחה של לקוחות שעוזרת לעסקים להבין את השימוש במוצר של הלקוחות שלהם, להעריך את בריאותם, ונותנת לעסק את האמצעים לנהל ולהפוך את חווית הלקוח לאוטומטית.

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

תוכנה להצלחת לקוחות שעוזרת לך לרכז את נתוני הלקוחות, לקבל תצוגה ברורה של בריאות הלקוח ולהרחיב חוויות שמניעות שימור וצמיחה.

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia היא חברת תוכנה כשירות שנוסדה על ידי דריס Buytaert וג'יי בטסון כדי לספק מוצרים, שירותים ותמיכה טכנית לארגונים עבור פלטפורמת ניהול התוכן האינטרנטי בקוד פתוח Drupal.

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango היא תוכנה להצלחת לקוחות המסייעת לארגונים להגדיל את ההכנסות, להפחית את הנטישה תוך התמקדות במסע הלקוחות של SaaS. חווה את טוטנגו בחינם.

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

תוכנה לאוטומציה של אימייל המעוררת מעורבות. צור מעורבות של קהל הדוא"ל שלך עם תוכן מותאם אישית שמניע המרות. Upland Adestra היא ספקית גלובלית מובילה של פתרונות דואר אלקטרוני ושיווק בגוף ראשון עבור מותגים גלובליים וצומחים כאחד.

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

פלטפורמת אוטומציה שיווקית המתמחה בשיווק B2B, B2C ואימייל שנבנתה כדי לענות על הצרכים האמיתיים של עסקים מודרניים.

Xeno

Xeno

getxeno.com

Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...

ShiftX

ShiftX

shiftx.com

Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.

Dynosend

Dynosend

dynosend.com

Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...

Retainly

Retainly

retainly.app

Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...

Growlytics

Growlytics

growlytics.in

Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...

CustomerGlu

CustomerGlu

customerglu.com

CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...

Apxor

Apxor

apxor.com

Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...

Cemantica

Cemantica

cemantica.com

CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations

Vizury

Vizury

vizury.com

Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...

Custellence

Custellence

custellence.com

We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...

JourneyTrack.io

JourneyTrack.io

journeytrack.io

JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...

Plotline

Plotline

plotline.so

Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.

Growth Channel

Growth Channel

growthchannel.com

Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.

FlowMapp

FlowMapp

flowmapp.com

Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...

UXPressia

UXPressia

uxpressia.com

UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

Ruler Analytics היא פלטפורמת מדידה וייחוס שיווקית המחברת נתונים שיווקיים, מכירות, הכנסות ונתוני לקוחות מרוכזים ל: - לספק תצוגת משפך מלאה של מסע הלקוח שלך - ייחוס מדויק של הכנסות ברמת הערוץ, הקמפיין, התוכן ומילת המפתח - יצירת ריבוי מגע דוחות ייחוס באמצעות 6 מודלים שונים של ייחוס (קליק ראשון, קליק אחר...

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage היא מערכת הפעלה מלאה של Retention המפשטת את מעורבות הלקוחות עבור יותר מ-800 מותגים ברחבי העולם. הפלטפורמה מאפשרת לעסקים לבנות קשרים מותאמים אישית ומשמעותיים עם המשתמשים שלהם בערוצים דיגיטליים שונים. עם חבילת הכלים והפתרונות המקיפה שלה, WebEngage מעצימה לעסקים להבין, לעסוק ולשמר לקוחות ביעי...

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

פלטפורמת ה-Content Intelligence של Knotch חושפת איזה תוכן עובד ומדוע, כך שתוכל להקדיש פחות זמן בניחושים ויותר זמן לפעול. מהימן על ידי צוותי שיווק מבוססי נתונים

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

פלטפורמת Customer Engagement & Experience של Netcore Cloud (שנודעה בעבר בשם Netcore Smartech) היא פלטפורמת צמיחה אחת המאפשרת למשווקים, צמיחה ומנהלי מוצר להניע שיחות עוצמתיות עם לקוחות על פני מספר נקודות מגע. מגובה בכוח של AI/ML, Netcore Cloud מאפשר למותגי אתרים ואפליקציות לנייד לתדלק את הצמיחה בכל ה...

cux.io

cux.io

cux.io

אנו מתרגמים את חוויות המבקרים שלך למספרים, מזהים את דפוסי ההתנהגות שלהם לאורך כל המסע של הלקוח ומספקים תובנות מיידיות שניתן לפעול. אין יותר ספאם נתונים

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

עם פלטפורמה מקצה לקצה וחבילה מקיפה של מוצרי אנליטיקה, ChannelMix מספקת למותגים וסוכנויות מובילות דרך ברורה למדידה ולהגדלת החזר ה-ROI השיווקי. ChannelMix היא פורצת דרך במדידה שיווקית מוכנה לעתיד עם מעקב אחר ניתוח צד ראשון ומודלים של נתונים המספקים תובנות מדויקות יותר, בנות קיימא ומשפיעות יותר על העסק...

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics היא פלטפורמת מעורבות לקוחות חדשנית המתמחה בהפעלת מבקרים, מעורבות לקוחות וחבילת Aanalytics המתקדמת ביותר. הפלטפורמה מאפשרת למותגי B2C לבצע אוטומציה, להתאים אישית ולנהל באופן מלא את מחזור חיי הלקוחות שלהם, תוך יישום החזון השאפתני ביותר ומניע צמיחה. עם מחויבות להטמעה מהירה (חי תוך 45 ימים!) ול...

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

Trendemon הוא פתרון התאמה אישית ותזמור מבוסס-חשבון - פלטפורמת תזמור מסע מבוסס-מטרות היא המרכז העיקרי המשמש להבנת מסע הלקוח ולספק חוויות מותאמות אישית בקנה מידה, המעודד את המבקרים להמשיך לעסוק באתר האינטרנט שלך - מה שמביא לשיפור בביצועים העסקיים . האץ את הצינור ואת ההכנסות שלך עם התאמה אישית מבוססת י...

Prelay

Prelay

prelay.com

פלטפורמת המכירות הצוותית של Prelay עוזרת לחברות לפשט את העסקאות המורכבות שלהן ולמקסם את המשאבים הפנימיים היקרים ביותר שלהן כדי להגדיל את ההכנסות מהר יותר כצוות. יותר מדי צוותי הכנסה מאפשרים לקובצי CRM סטטיים ולכלים מדור קודם לדכא את פוטנציאל המכירה שלהם. ללא פתרון ייעודי לניהול עסקאות מורכבות, בעלי ...

Lifesight

Lifesight

lifesight.io

הפוך כל דולר שיווקי לספור - נצל את הנתונים שלך עם מדידות המופעלות על ידי AI כדי לקבל החלטות שיווקיות אופטימליות. לא נדרש מנתחי נתונים או מדענים. הפלטפורמה של Lifesight מאפשרת למשווקים מודרניים להשיג תוצאות טובות יותר על ידי לקיחת בעלות על נתוני לקוחות, הפחתת אובדן מזהים, הפעלת חוויות ערוץ בבעלות אי...

Quadient

Quadient

quadient.com

Quadient הוא הכוח המניע מאחורי חוויות הלקוחות המשמעותיות ביותר בעולם. אנו עוזרים לארגונים לבנות קשרים חזקים עם הלקוחות שלהם.

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

ניתוח אתרים ומוצר נעשה נכון - סוף סוף! המעקב Spotless™ של Usermaven לוכד את כל האירועים באופן אוטומטי, מסיר את התלות במפתחים והופך אותו לכלי הניתוח הקל ביותר עבור משווקים ואנשי מוצר.

Squeezely

Squeezely

squeezely.tech

בנו משפך המרות טוב יותר עם חוויות מותאמות אישית לכל מבקר

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

הבן את הלקוחות שלך והשיק אסטרטגיית ספקטרום מלא מונעת נתונים עם פלטפורמת ה-CRM, הדואר האלקטרוני והשיווק של Ortto.

