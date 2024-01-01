AWG Bakery

AWG Bakery

AWG Bakery אופה לחם טעים ללא דגנים, ללא גלוטן, אורגני, טבעוני ופליאו. כל כך הרבה אנשים קוראים ללחם שלנו משנה חיים. יש לנו 4 טעמים בלחם, מיני, בייגל וסיבובים. אנו שולחים ברחבי ארה"ב ומציעים איסוף. עיין בביקורות 5 כוכבים שלנו! אנחנו בבעלות נשים, עסק משפחתי. הגיע הזמן ליהנות שוב מלחם!

