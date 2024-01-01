WebCatalog

ArtsAI

ArtsAI

לא התקנת את WebCatalog Desktop? הורד/י את WebCatalog Desktop.

שימוש באפליקציית אינטרנט

אתר: artsai.com

שפר/י את החוויה עם האפליקציה השולחנית של ArtsAI ב-WebCatalog Desktop ל-Mac, ל-Windows ול-Linux.

הפעל/י אפליקציות בחלונות נטולי הסחות דעת, עם המון שיפורים.

נהל/י ועבור/עברי בין אפליקציות וחשבונות מרובים בקלות בלי לעבור בין דפדפנים.

ArtsAI’s AI Personalization is the assembly of messages (CTV, video, audio, display, native, and text) to best match with the person receiving the message. ArtsAI’s automatic audience clustering and cohort analysis learns the right message to deliver to each person’s profile. ArtsAI’s technology can optimize from hundreds, or even thousands of message combinations in milliseconds.

קטגוריות:

Productivity
תוכנת התאמה אישית

אתר: artsai.com

כתב ויתור: WebCatalog אינו מסונף אל ArtsAI, אינו משויך אליו, אינו מורשה מטעמו, אינו מומלץ על ידי ואינו קשור אליו באופן רשמי באף דרך אחרת. השמות, הסמלים והמותגים של כל המוצרים הם קניינם של הבעלים שלהם, בהתאמה.

אלטרנטיבות

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

יכול גם לעניין אותך

ICQ

ICQ

icq.com

Critical Impact

Critical Impact

criticalimpact.com

LinkOut

LinkOut

linkout.network

InstaText

InstaText

instatext.io

Scal-e

Scal-e

scal-e.com

Punchbowl

Punchbowl

punchbowl.com

VerticalResponse

VerticalResponse

verticalresponse.com

Engvid

Engvid

engvid.com

SpeechText.AI

SpeechText.AI

speechtext.ai

Pinpoint

Pinpoint

journaliststudio.google.com

KalamTime

KalamTime

kalamtime.com

Listrak

Listrak

listrak.com

סיור

WebCatalog Desktop

תמיכה

חברה

מידע משפטי

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.